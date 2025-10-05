Map reveals all Aberdeenshire grit bins removed by council – as more than 1,000 are taken away

The temperatures have dropped and gloves and scarves have come out.

But across Aberdeenshire, this could be a winter of discontent.

Residents have lost around 1,200 grit bins in efforts from the council to slash costs. Their absence could soon be felt.

That has left the area just under two fifths of its previous number of the containers (39.77%, to be exact).

The council reviewed the position of every bin before removing them.

And their fate was sealed by judging the incline of the street and the proximity of other bins.

We have taken a closer look at how this might hit your community…

Where have they been removed?

In short? Everywhere.

Council workers removed a total of 1,278 grit bins across Aberdeenshire.

In a stark fall from previous figures of more than 2000, there are now 844 grit bins across the whole council area, some parts of which are known the coldest temperatures in Scotland.

Git bins have been removed from every council ward.

Peterhead North and Rattray had 81.7% of its total grit bins removed ahead of winter. That was the highest proportion of bins removed across all wards.

It is followed by neighbouring Peterhead South and Crudent, where 74.1% of grit bins were removed.

Meanwhile, the lowest proportion was cut in Troup where just over a fifth of the total grit bins were removed.

Only four wards are keeping more than half of their grit bins.

Other than Troup, they included Turiff and District, Banff and District and Mearns.

Aberdeenshire towns and villages which have lost grit bins

Looking more closely at Aberdeenshire’s settlements with populations above 500 people, Peterhead lost the highest number of bins as part of the budget cuts.

Of the 244 grit bins across the town, 201 were removed.

That is 82.4% of Peterhead’s current grit bins.

Of all the towns and villages in Aberdeenshire, it was the only area which started with more than 200 grit bins.

Only three other towns had more than 100 grit bins. Ellon, Inverurie and Westhill all had more than half of their grit bins removed.

With just 43 grit bins remaining, Peterhead is now below all of those areas.

Westhill is the Aberdeenshire town with the most remaining bins with a total of 60.

Of the bigger settlements in Aberdeenshire, two lost 100% of their grit bins.

All three grit bins were removed in Crimmond and so was Sandhaven’s only bin.

Meanwhile, Laurencekirk lost the third biggest proportion of bins with nine out of 10 bins now gone.

A total of 68.8% of settlements with populations above 500 people in Aberdeenshire lost at least half of their grit bins.

Overall across the council area, 22 rural communities lost 100% of their grit bins. Many of these areas only had a single bin to start with, like Finzean and most have populations under 500 people.

Yet Hatton of Fintray had six and now has none.

A total of 30 areas were left with just one grit bin for this winter, compared with 20 last winter.

Do you think it's a mistake to remove these bins?

Why were grit bins removed?

Aberdeenshire Council decided in February of this year to remove grit bins that do not meet current criteria.

The head of roads and infrastructure at Aberdeenshire Council explained these grit bins create a “financial burden”.

Phillip McKay said: “Over a number of years, grit bins have been provided which would not meet our current criteria and the refilling is causing a significant financial burden on our budget.

“The removal of these grit bins supports the council’s agreed savings and ensures our winter maintenance efforts remain targeted and efficient in what continues to be a very challenging financial climate.

“We fully appreciate that this will be disappointing for some residents, however we must prioritise resources where they are most needed.”

The removal was carried out alongside preparatory work for a 20mph rollout.

