Rogue trader warning in Crimond and Strichen as ‘man in high-vis vest dumps trash and pockets cash’

Residents in Crimond and Strichen are being urged to stay vigilant after reports of a rogue trader who is illegally fly-tipping.

Over the past two weeks, locals in Crimond have spotted a man in a hi-visibility jacket going door-to-door in a small white van, marked with an orange house logo and the word “ultra”.

While presenting himself as a genuine worker – often sharing personal stories to gain trust – he has instead been fly-tipping rubbish, leaving unsuspecting householders at risk of fines.

Older residents being targeted in Crimond and Strichen

The problem has now spread to Strichen, where dumped items were found containing references to Crimond, suggesting the same individual might be involved.

Older residents appear to have been the main target, with the trader tailoring his story slightly from house to house.

Many only became aware of the issue once the waste was discovered abandoned in the countryside.

Most businesses or individuals who would dispose of your waste would be legitimate, however, “there are always a few who spoil it for the rest”, says Councillor Alan Turner.

Adding: “Our advice to residents is to only use companies or individuals that are properly registered with SEPA as waste carriers.

“Don’t be afraid to ask a company or individual where they normally dispose of waste before hiring them; they should be able to provide proof, with a waste transfer note, showing that they have done so responsibly and lawfully”.

Householders can be fined £500

Under current rules, householders themselves can be fined £500 if their rubbish is found to have been illegally dumped – even if it was a rogue trader who disposed of it.

To help keep residents safe, Aberdeenshire Council’s Trading Standards team runs the ‘Protecting our Community’ initiative, offering prevention tools such as call blockers and doorbell cameras.

Vanessa Wilson, Senior Trading Standards Officer at Aberdeenshire Council, said:

“Doorstep callers tend to target elderly and vulnerable residents, but what we’re seeing increasingly is that everyone can be susceptible to these rogue traders”.