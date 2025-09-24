Rogue trader warning in Crimond and Strichen as ‘man in high-vis vest dumps trash and pockets cash’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rogue trader warning in Crimond and Strichen as ‘man in high-vis vest dumps trash and pockets cash’

Householders themselves can be fined £500 if their rubbish is found to have been illegally dumped.

By Shanay Taylor
The trader has been using a white van with an orange logo.
The rogue trader has been using a white van with an orange logo on it. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Residents in Crimond and Strichen are being urged to stay vigilant after reports of a rogue trader who is illegally fly-tipping.

Over the past two weeks, locals in Crimond have spotted a man in a hi-visibility jacket going door-to-door in a small white van, marked with an orange house logo and the word “ultra”.

While presenting himself as a genuine worker – often sharing personal stories to gain trust – he has instead been fly-tipping rubbish, leaving unsuspecting householders at risk of fines.

Older residents being targeted in Crimond and Strichen

The problem has now spread to Strichen, where dumped items were found containing references to Crimond, suggesting the same individual might be involved.

Older residents appear to have been the main target, with the trader tailoring his story slightly from house to house.

Many only became aware of the issue once the waste was discovered abandoned in the countryside.

The fly-tipper has been dumping garden waste.
Aberdeenshire Council is investigating reports of a rogue trader putting residents at risk of fines by illegally fly-tipping their waste. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Most businesses or individuals who would dispose of your waste would be legitimate, however, “there are always a few who spoil it for the rest”, says Councillor Alan Turner.

Adding: “Our advice to residents is to only use companies or individuals that are properly registered with SEPA as waste carriers.

“Don’t be afraid to ask a company or individual where they normally dispose of waste before hiring them; they should be able to provide proof, with a waste transfer note, showing that they have done so responsibly and lawfully”.

Householders can be fined £500

Under current rules, householders themselves can be fined £500 if their rubbish is found to have been illegally dumped – even if it was a rogue trader who disposed of it.

To help keep residents safe, Aberdeenshire Council’s Trading Standards team runs the ‘Protecting our Community’ initiative, offering prevention tools such as call blockers and doorbell cameras.

Vanessa Wilson, Senior Trading Standards Officer at Aberdeenshire Council, said:

“Doorstep callers tend to target elderly and vulnerable residents, but what we’re seeing increasingly is that everyone can be susceptible to these rogue traders”.

Conversation