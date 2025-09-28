Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire GALLERY: Greyhound lovers gather in Aberdeenshire and Moray for global dog walking event A joyful gathering honoring sighthounds from near and far. The Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson By Heather Fowlie & Kath Flannery September 28 2025, 3:51 pm September 28 2025, 3:51 pm Share GALLERY: Greyhound lovers gather in Aberdeenshire and Moray for global dog walking event Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6858055/the-great-global-greyhound-walk-2025-gallery/ Copy Link Dozens turned out as The Great Global Greyhound Walk took place in Aberdeenshire and Moray on Sunday September 28. Give A Greyhound A Home hosted both walks, which set off at 11 am. On the same day, thousands of sighthounds and their owners walked together worldwide, filling towns, cities, and countryside paths in celebration of greyhounds, lurchers, and other sighthounds. In Aberdeenshire, walkers gathered at Haddo Country Park. In Moray, they started from Fiddich Park Car Park and followed the Speyside Way to the river, then looped back. Photographers Kath Flannery and Brian Smith captured all the highlights below: Aberdeenshire: Pat Grant with Lexie and Darcie. Aberdeenshire Great Global Greyhound Walk at Haddo House. Aberdeenshire Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025. Aberdeenshire Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Haddo House. Walkers gathered at Haddo Country Park Aberdeenshire Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Haddo House. The walkers attending the Aberdeenshire Great Global Greyhound Walk. Aberdeenshire Great Global Greyhound Walk. Norman, Brontë and Annie. Freya Massie and Taffy. Aberdeenshire Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Haddo House. Walkers gathered at Haddo Country Park. Aberdeenshire Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Haddo House. Darcie. Moray: Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Fiddich Park. Walking Speyside Way to the river. Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Fiddich Park. Walking Speyside Way to the river. Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Fiddich Park. Walking Speyside Way to the river. Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Fiddich Park. Walking Speyside Way to the river. Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Fiddich Park. Walking Speyside Way to the river. Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Fiddich Park.