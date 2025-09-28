GALLERY: Greyhound lovers gather in Aberdeenshire and Moray for global dog walking event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Greyhound lovers gather in Aberdeenshire and Moray for global dog walking event

A joyful gathering honoring sighthounds from near and far.

The Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie & Kath Flannery

Dozens turned out as The Great Global Greyhound Walk took place in Aberdeenshire and Moray on Sunday September 28.

Give A Greyhound A Home hosted both walks, which set off at 11 am.

On the same day, thousands of sighthounds and their owners walked together worldwide, filling towns, cities, and countryside paths in celebration of greyhounds, lurchers, and other sighthounds.

In Aberdeenshire, walkers gathered at Haddo Country Park. In Moray, they started from Fiddich Park Car Park and followed the Speyside Way to the river, then looped back.

Photographers Kath Flannery and Brian Smith captured all the highlights below:

Aberdeenshire:

Pat Grant with Lexie and Darcie.
Aberdeenshire Great Global Greyhound Walk at Haddo House.
Aberdeenshire Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025.
Aberdeenshire Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Haddo House.
Walkers gathered at Haddo Country Park
Aberdeenshire Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Haddo House.
The walkers attending the  Aberdeenshire Great Global Greyhound Walk.
Aberdeenshire Great Global Greyhound Walk.
Norman, Brontë and Annie.
Freya Massie and Taffy.
Aberdeenshire Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Haddo House.
Walkers gathered at Haddo Country Park.
Aberdeenshire Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Haddo House.
Darcie.
Moray:
Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Fiddich Park.
Walking Speyside Way to the river.
Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Fiddich Park.
Walking Speyside Way to the river.
Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Fiddich Park.
Walking Speyside Way to the river.
Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Fiddich Park.
Walking Speyside Way to the river.
Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Fiddich Park.
Walking Speyside Way to the river.
Great Global Greyhound Walk 2025 at Fiddich Park.

 