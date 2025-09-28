GALLERY: Greyhound lovers gather in Aberdeenshire and Moray for global dog walking event

Dozens turned out as The Great Global Greyhound Walk took place in Aberdeenshire and Moray on Sunday September 28.

Give A Greyhound A Home hosted both walks, which set off at 11 am.

On the same day, thousands of sighthounds and their owners walked together worldwide, filling towns, cities, and countryside paths in celebration of greyhounds, lurchers, and other sighthounds.

In Aberdeenshire, walkers gathered at Haddo Country Park. In Moray, they started from Fiddich Park Car Park and followed the Speyside Way to the river, then looped back.

Photographers Kath Flannery and Brian Smith captured all the highlights below:

Aberdeenshire:

Moray: