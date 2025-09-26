Pleas to push ahead with waylaid Peterhead projects to ‘restore confidence among frustrated locals’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pleas to push ahead with waylaid Peterhead projects to ‘restore confidence among frustrated locals’

Delays to the Peterhead Community Campus and Cultural Quarter plans have resulted in progress becoming "slower than many had hoped".

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Council bosses have been urged to prioritise two major projects in Peterhead before “frustrated” residents lose all hope with the local authority.

Councillor Dianne Beagrie spoke at at a recent council meeting to raise concerns around the delays and uncertainty surrounding plans for a new academy and museum.

She voiced her frustration at the Peterhead Community Campus and Cultural Quarter plans stalling over financial woes, resulting in progress being “slower than many had hoped”.

The vacant Arbuthnot House on Broad Street will be transformed into a new state-of-the-art Aberdeenshire museum as part of the £20 million Cultural Quarter project.

Meanwhile, a new multi-million-pound Peterhead Academy is due to be built on land at Kinmundy Road.

Mrs Beagrie’s call came after members were told the local authority had spent almost £5 million of its capital plan, leaving £12m left available to spend – of which £8.8m relates to the museum project.

And that’s why it has now been put on hold, as bosses search for cheaper ways to carry out the work.

Peterhead project delays bring ‘frustration and uncertainty’

Trying to remain positive, the independent member said: “These initiatives will transform opportunities for Peterhead and the wider area.”

However, with construction work yet to start on either project, she fears people in the Blue Toon are becoming exasperated.

Mrs Beagrie said the community campus site “doesn’t have a clear way forward”, while the museum project has experienced delays as retendering takes place.

She noted that each delay “creates a degree of frustration and uncertainty” within the town.

And she told the chamber that residents are losing faith that both the council can deliver on what has been promised.

Mrs Beagrie added: “Every month that passes can mean missed opportunities for economic growth, improved wellbeing, and for restoring confidence in Peterhead’s town centre.

“People need to see clear communication, genuine progress, and reassurance that their hopes are not misplaced.”

Council chief reveals why museum plan was retendered

Later in the meeting, Banff councillor John Cox asked about the retendering process for the Peterhead Cultural Quarter project.

He queried if there were any implications of the retendering and if the building design had been changed.

But business services chief Rob Simpson revealed that council chiefs simply weren’t impressed with the result of the first tender process.

He explained: “It just wasn’t felt that what came back originally was best value so we went back to the market.

“I don’t believe that the spec has changed at this stage, however we are hoping and seeing a different position coming through as this moves forward.”

A more detailed report on the status of the projects will go before councillors in November.

Peterhead in line for extra town centre cash boost

Meanwhile, the UK Government has announced it will award a staggering £5 billion to revive high streets, parks and public spaces across the country.

Aberdeen, Highland and Western Isles Council are in line to receive up to £20m each.

A share of this cash is expected to be spent on CCTV in Peterhead town centre to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Some money has also been earmarked to go towards improving indoor sports and leisure facilities.

