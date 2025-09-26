Pleas to push ahead with waylaid Peterhead projects to ‘restore confidence among frustrated locals’

Council bosses have been urged to prioritise two major projects in Peterhead before “frustrated” residents lose all hope with the local authority.

Councillor Dianne Beagrie spoke at at a recent council meeting to raise concerns around the delays and uncertainty surrounding plans for a new academy and museum.

She voiced her frustration at the Peterhead Community Campus and Cultural Quarter plans stalling over financial woes, resulting in progress being “slower than many had hoped”.

The vacant Arbuthnot House on Broad Street will be transformed into a new state-of-the-art Aberdeenshire museum as part of the £20 million Cultural Quarter project.

Meanwhile, a new multi-million-pound Peterhead Academy is due to be built on land at Kinmundy Road.

Mrs Beagrie’s call came after members were told the local authority had spent almost £5 million of its capital plan, leaving £12m left available to spend – of which £8.8m relates to the museum project.

And that’s why it has now been put on hold, as bosses search for cheaper ways to carry out the work.

Peterhead project delays bring ‘frustration and uncertainty’

Trying to remain positive, the independent member said: “These initiatives will transform opportunities for Peterhead and the wider area.”

However, with construction work yet to start on either project, she fears people in the Blue Toon are becoming exasperated.

Mrs Beagrie said the community campus site “doesn’t have a clear way forward”, while the museum project has experienced delays as retendering takes place.

She noted that each delay “creates a degree of frustration and uncertainty” within the town.

And she told the chamber that residents are losing faith that both the council can deliver on what has been promised.

Mrs Beagrie added: “Every month that passes can mean missed opportunities for economic growth, improved wellbeing, and for restoring confidence in Peterhead’s town centre.

“People need to see clear communication, genuine progress, and reassurance that their hopes are not misplaced.”

Council chief reveals why museum plan was retendered

Later in the meeting, Banff councillor John Cox asked about the retendering process for the Peterhead Cultural Quarter project.

He queried if there were any implications of the retendering and if the building design had been changed.

But business services chief Rob Simpson revealed that council chiefs simply weren’t impressed with the result of the first tender process.

He explained: “It just wasn’t felt that what came back originally was best value so we went back to the market.

“I don’t believe that the spec has changed at this stage, however we are hoping and seeing a different position coming through as this moves forward.”

A more detailed report on the status of the projects will go before councillors in November.

Peterhead in line for extra town centre cash boost

Meanwhile, the UK Government has announced it will award a staggering £5 billion to revive high streets, parks and public spaces across the country.

Aberdeen, Highland and Western Isles Council are in line to receive up to £20m each.

A share of this cash is expected to be spent on CCTV in Peterhead town centre to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Some money has also been earmarked to go towards improving indoor sports and leisure facilities.

