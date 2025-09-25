Aberdeen motorbike showroom to become mosque as objections deemed ‘irrelevant’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen motorbike showroom to become mosque as objections deemed ‘irrelevant’

Leaders of the mosque on Crown Terrace say they need a bigger space for their congregation, and plan to move to the former Crown Street showroom nearby.

By Lauren Taylor
The mosque would open on Crown Street if the plans are approved
Plans for a mosque on Crown Street have been approved. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

Plans to transform an old motorbike showroom on Aberdeen’s Crown Street into a mosque have been given the green light by councillors.

The former Shirlaws, at 92 Crown Street, has been shut since 2022.

And while the Madressa Educational Cultural Centre Aberdeen (Mecca) group has a mosque on Crown Terrace – leaders say it is no longer big enough for their followers.

The local Muslim community say there’s not enough room in this small building on Crown Terrace. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

They want to move their congregation to the new, nearby premises by converting the shuttered showroom around the corner.

What are Crown Street mosque plans?

Architects say they would form a “large prayer hall for males” on the first floor, while a new second floor would be created with meeting rooms and a prayer hall for women.

The former Shirlaws has fallen into disrepair since the showroom moved to a spot near Cove in 2022. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

An extension along Academy Street would become a disabled prayer hall.

Meanwhile, the small extension on the corner of Crown Street and Academy Street would be used as a cafe, serving meals to those in need and after school dinners to children.

Additionally, under the new plans, a shop would be created on the ground floor.

Were there objections?

The plans received 40 objections – though councillors were told to disregard many of them.

Certain official objections either didn’t explain why people took exception to the proposal, or had large swathes of text redacted.

There had been a motor trade link at this building on Crown Street for many years. It was home to Aberdeen Car Mart in 1985. Image: Aberdeen Journals. 

Forbes Mutch, of Countesswells, said there were “too many mosques going up in Aberdeen”.

Sharon Duncan, from Turriff, said she “totally objected to this building plan of another mosque”.

However, a report compiled by council planning bosses urged members to approve the proposals – saying many of the issues raised by objectors were “non-material”.

They advised the committee to ignore concerns over “the necessity for the development and the number of such premises”, while also dismissing any qualms around “the specific operator of the proposal and its visitors”.

Another view of the Crown Street building, which was formerly a church. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson 

Aberdeen dance school concerns about parking

Gillian Stuart, director of Academy Street Dance Studio, claimed people attending the existing mosque “frequently park illegally” – blocking access and causing a safety risk for pedestrians.

She went on to say that Academy Street is a “very narrow cobbled street with double yellow lines”, and she’s worried that emergency vehicles would struggle to access the road.

The building is on the corner of Crown Street and Academy Street. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson 

She said: “Introducing a larger place of assembly directly outside our premises would only worsen these issues.”

When asked, the dancing expert admitted that she had only raised this as an issue last Tuesday.

New Aberdeen mosque is for ‘people in city centre’

Religious leaders say there are “no difficulties” with parking at their existing mosque in Crown Terrace.

The representative said that most of the people coming to the congregation attend on a Friday, and that most walk or work within the city centre.

The congregation at the Crown Terrace mosque will move to the new premises. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

Road officers carry out visit following ‘large number of objections’

Officer Scott Lynch said roads bosses carried out a “robust” survey of the area.

He said: “Anecdotally, the agent working on behalf of the applicant had noticed and noted at several prayer times there were no cars arriving.

“That would suggest that for certain times of the day people are taking more sustainable modes of transport.”

Ultimately, councillors voted to approve the plans.

The applicants hope the mosque would be open to worshippers in early 2026.

You can read the plans in full online.

