Aberdeen motorbike showroom to become mosque as objections deemed ‘irrelevant’

Plans to transform an old motorbike showroom on Aberdeen’s Crown Street into a mosque have been given the green light by councillors.

The former Shirlaws, at 92 Crown Street, has been shut since 2022.

And while the Madressa Educational Cultural Centre Aberdeen (Mecca) group has a mosque on Crown Terrace – leaders say it is no longer big enough for their followers.

They want to move their congregation to the new, nearby premises by converting the shuttered showroom around the corner.

What are Crown Street mosque plans?

Architects say they would form a “large prayer hall for males” on the first floor, while a new second floor would be created with meeting rooms and a prayer hall for women.

An extension along Academy Street would become a disabled prayer hall.

Meanwhile, the small extension on the corner of Crown Street and Academy Street would be used as a cafe, serving meals to those in need and after school dinners to children.

Additionally, under the new plans, a shop would be created on the ground floor.

Were there objections?

The plans received 40 objections – though councillors were told to disregard many of them.

Certain official objections either didn’t explain why people took exception to the proposal, or had large swathes of text redacted.

Forbes Mutch, of Countesswells, said there were “too many mosques going up in Aberdeen”.

Sharon Duncan, from Turriff, said she “totally objected to this building plan of another mosque”.

However, a report compiled by council planning bosses urged members to approve the proposals – saying many of the issues raised by objectors were “non-material”.

They advised the committee to ignore concerns over “the necessity for the development and the number of such premises”, while also dismissing any qualms around “the specific operator of the proposal and its visitors”.

Aberdeen dance school concerns about parking

Gillian Stuart, director of Academy Street Dance Studio, claimed people attending the existing mosque “frequently park illegally” – blocking access and causing a safety risk for pedestrians.

She went on to say that Academy Street is a “very narrow cobbled street with double yellow lines”, and she’s worried that emergency vehicles would struggle to access the road.

She said: “Introducing a larger place of assembly directly outside our premises would only worsen these issues.”

When asked, the dancing expert admitted that she had only raised this as an issue last Tuesday.

New Aberdeen mosque is for ‘people in city centre’

Religious leaders say there are “no difficulties” with parking at their existing mosque in Crown Terrace.

The representative said that most of the people coming to the congregation attend on a Friday, and that most walk or work within the city centre.

Road officers carry out visit following ‘large number of objections’

Officer Scott Lynch said roads bosses carried out a “robust” survey of the area.

He said: “Anecdotally, the agent working on behalf of the applicant had noticed and noted at several prayer times there were no cars arriving.

“That would suggest that for certain times of the day people are taking more sustainable modes of transport.”

Ultimately, councillors voted to approve the plans.

The applicants hope the mosque would be open to worshippers in early 2026.

You can read the plans in full online.

Read more:

Former Bridge of Don Homebase could be saved from demolition – as new plan for site revealed

Developer’s threat to bulldoze Aberdeen’s Loirston House forces council U-turn

Plans for Inverurie Starbucks drive-thru revealed – at ‘eyesore’ spot Costa gave up on