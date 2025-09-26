Review: What are the funniest Aberdeen sagas lampooned in new show from The Flying Pigs?

I’m sure The Flying Pigs were as grateful as ever to Aberdeen City Council for providing them with no shortage of material as they conjured up latest show The Fashed and the Furious.

And there was an excited buzz in His Majesty’s Theatre as the beloved local institution continued its tradition of finding plenty to laugh about when it comes to life in the north-east.

This was a heady mix of sketches and songs, which had the audience in stitches from the offset.

But what local sagas got the biggest laughs? Without giving TOO much away, here’s what I thought were some of the best bits…

Flying Pigs welcome cruise ship visitors…

One scene featured a pair of out-of-work trawlermen taking on a new career by offering Aberdeen’s new cruise ship visitors a slightly gruff greeting at the South Harbour…

Playing a dour former fisherman, Greg Gordon warned these tourists that the life expectancy of any wealthy visitor venturing into Torry “would be significantly shorter” than if they plunged into the North Sea.

More jokes came at the expense of Union Street’s decline – though it was said to be “not wholly without retail options”.

“It has one of the highest concentrations of vape shops and bookies in the whole of western Europe,” he added.

What about the bus gates?

You’d be hard pressed to find a local issue more contentious than Aberdeen’s bus gates, which have hammered businesses and left residents increasingly exasperated for more than two years now.

And when this came up, there was a groan of recognition from the crowd.

But that soon turned into howls of laughter as “official council spokesperson” Ron Cluny channelled Taylor Swift with a song about the traffic measures.

Aberdeen’s Uber saga makes it into Flying Pigs show

Now, for someone whose job is writing about exactly these type of issues as the leader of The P&J’s Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire team, you might think this evening’s entertainment was a bit of a busman’s holiday for me.

But I was enjoying every minute, particularly a sketch about Uber’s application to launch in Aberdeen – with a fictionalised licensing meeting which wasn’t that far removed from the real thing!

There featured an increasingly fuming taxi boss doing his best to prevent the incomer from opening up in Aberdeen.

It was another which had the HMT crowd rocking with laughter.

There are other gags that brought familiar chuckles from the crowd – like one character bemoaning that he needed crampons and an oxygen tank to reach the toilets in Archie Simpson’s.

Were you at the show? Tell us what you thought in our comments section below

And Jock Alexander of “Meikle Wartle Television” attempting to embrace artificial intelligence gets some of the biggest laughs of the night…

Just wait for the ChatGPT punchline, or his idea for a north-east version of The Traitors.

So what did I think of the Flying Pigs latest show in Aberdeen?

Apart from all that, there was the return of regular Flying Pigs characters like Ruaridh Duguid from Finzean, who gets rightly annoyed about mispronunciations, retired footballer Kenny Cordiner and lifestyle guru Tanya Souter.

The show was ultimately, of course, a love letter to everything that makes the north-east special – particularly its Doric dialect and unique sense of humour.

Where else are you likely to get a song about butteries, to the tune of Wouldn’t it be Loverly from My Fair Lady?

Or, for that matter, a tune about Aberdeen’s low emission zone which pays homage to the Backstreet Boys?

People were still laughing about one character’s mix-up between Kenya and Kemnay as they headed out of HMT and into the night.

There are tickets available for shows at 5pm and 8.30pm on Friday, and 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday.

