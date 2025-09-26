Review: What are the funniest Aberdeen sagas lampooned in new show from The Flying Pigs?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: What are the funniest Aberdeen sagas lampooned in new show from The Flying Pigs?

The Flying Pigs returned to the His Majesty's Theatre stage with a new show that had the audience laughing all night long.

The latest Flying Pigs show takes a humorous look at the headlines dominating life in Aberdeen.
The latest Flying Pigs show takes a humorous look at the headlines dominating life in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Ben Hendry

I’m sure The Flying Pigs were as grateful as ever to Aberdeen City Council for providing them with no shortage of material as they conjured up latest show The Fashed and the Furious.

And there was an excited buzz in His Majesty’s Theatre as the beloved local institution continued its tradition of finding plenty to laugh about when it comes to life in the north-east.

This was a heady mix of sketches and songs, which had the audience in stitches from the offset.

But what local sagas got the biggest laughs? Without giving TOO much away, here’s what I thought were some of the best bits…

The Flying Pigs at their latest show. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

Flying Pigs welcome cruise ship visitors…

One scene featured a pair of out-of-work trawlermen taking on a new career by offering Aberdeen’s new cruise ship visitors a slightly gruff greeting at the South Harbour…

Playing a dour former fisherman, Greg Gordon warned these tourists that the life expectancy of any wealthy visitor venturing into Torry “would be significantly shorter” than if they plunged into the North Sea.

The Viking Jupiter departing Aberdeen’s South Harbour. Image: Mark Masson

More jokes came at the expense of Union Street’s decline – though it was said to be “not wholly without retail options”.

“It has one of the highest concentrations of vape shops and bookies in the whole of western Europe,” he added.

What about the bus gates?

You’d be hard pressed to find a local issue more contentious than Aberdeen’s bus gates, which have hammered businesses and left residents increasingly exasperated for more than two years now.

And when this came up, there was a groan of recognition from the crowd.

But that soon turned into howls of laughter as “official council spokesperson” Ron Cluny channelled Taylor Swift with a song about the traffic measures.

The bus gates saga has certainly garnered a lot of headlines. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Uber saga makes it into Flying Pigs show

Now, for someone whose job is writing about exactly these type of issues as the leader of The P&J’s Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire team, you might think this evening’s entertainment was a bit of a busman’s holiday for me.

But I was enjoying every minute, particularly a sketch about Uber’s application to launch in Aberdeen – with a fictionalised licensing meeting which wasn’t that far removed from the real thing!

The Flying Pigs’ take on the Uber licensing meeting… Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

There featured an increasingly fuming taxi boss doing his best to prevent the incomer from opening up in Aberdeen.

It was another which had the HMT crowd rocking with laughter.

There are other gags that brought familiar chuckles from the crowd – like one character bemoaning that he needed crampons and an oxygen tank to reach the toilets in Archie Simpson’s.

The Aberdeen Wetherspoons. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And Jock Alexander of “Meikle Wartle Television” attempting to embrace artificial intelligence gets some of the biggest laughs of the night…

Just wait for the ChatGPT punchline, or his idea for a north-east version of The Traitors.

So what did I think of the Flying Pigs latest show in Aberdeen?

Apart from all that, there was the return of regular Flying Pigs characters like Ruaridh Duguid from Finzean, who gets rightly annoyed about mispronunciations, retired footballer Kenny Cordiner and lifestyle guru Tanya Souter.

The show was ultimately, of course, a love letter to everything that makes the north-east special – particularly its Doric dialect and unique sense of humour.

Where else are you likely to get a song about butteries, to the tune of Wouldn’t it be Loverly from My Fair Lady?

Staff from “Charmless” Bakery… Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

Or, for that matter, a tune about Aberdeen’s low emission zone which pays homage to the Backstreet Boys?

People were still laughing about one character’s mix-up between Kenya and Kemnay as they headed out of HMT and into the night.

There are tickets available for shows at 5pm and 8.30pm on Friday, and 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday.

Conversation