New owner of £650,000 Alford mansion tackled by council over ‘rogue shed’

The new owners of an Alford mansion have fallen foul of planning chiefs by carrying out unauthorised work at the historic £650,000 property.

Meanwhile, a new taker has emerged for a long-empty Union Street unit – with plans to give it a makeover as a beauty parlour.

These and more feature in Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Twice a week, we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

But first, we start with plans for a big new house on the outskirts of Aberdeen

Modern home to replace crumbling croft left to rot

Phil and Alison Bunnet want to demolish the rickety Corsehill Croft north of Dyce – and build a modern new home on the cleared site.

The couple hired experts to inspect the building there at the moment, who advised it “appears to have been unoccupied and disused for some time”.

They add that the home west of Parkhill Garden Centre is “generally in a very poor state of repair”.

What’s more, there remains evidence of a “historic chimney fire” at some point in the rotting croft’s past.

The applicants hope to build a modern three-bedroom property in its place, a short distance from the AWPR.

Peterculter man wants to knock down mum’s old home

Over on the other side of the city, some similar plans have been put forward at Peterculter.

A Mr M Reid wants to demolish and replace the 193 North Deeside Road address in the Aberdeen suburb.

Architect Katrina Denholm says the existing property was built at a time when “energy performance was not prioritised”.

And retrofitting it to upgrade the house would “require extensive intervention that is neither cost-effective nor likely to achieve meaningful improvements”.

A new-build, however, would be designed to “exceed” environmental standards.

The architect says the proposed replacement “would achieve drastically lower lifetime emissions compared to retaining a poor-performing structure, even accounting for demolition-related carbon”.

New house to pay homage to family past

Papers sent to the council further explain that stone used for the replacement home would come from the suburb’s original Station Hotel, which was built between 1881 and 1900.

This building was later turned into flats and renamed Fernbank House. It was bought by Mr Reid’s grandparents at the turn of the 20th century.

The old building was ultimately knocked down in the 1970s, and Mr Reid’s father took up residence in the three-bedroom bungalow he is now keen to replace.

Ploughman Inn to expand under new bosses

Elsewhere in Culter, the beloved Ploughman Inn could soon be expanding.

The owners want to extend the rear kitchen, carry out some internal alterations and add new bi-fold doors leading into the public bar.

There would also be a new window onto the restaurant and a ramp built to the rear of the eatery.

The venue has been part of the community since the 1960s.

It was put up for sale earlier this year, with co-owner Alistair Dornan stepping down.

Last month, his co-owner Simon Cruickshank announced a new business partnership with Kenny Coutts as they promised “bold ideas, fresh energy, and a shared passion for creating something truly special”.

The P&J recently paid a visit to the Ploughman Inn for a review – heaping praise on its traditional grub and generous portions.

New logo for Bridge of Don church

The Bridge of Don Baptist Church could be getting a bit of a rebranding with new signage at the front.

Plans for the Dubford Road building have been submitted by Fiona Morgan, the office administrator for the place of worship.

Images sent to the council show how the new sign would look compared to the existing one.

Portlethen games room proposal

Meanwhile, in Portlethen, Nick Spathis has lodged plans to create a “games den” in the garden of his property on Stone Circle.

Images show how it could be kitted out with a pool table and its own arcade machine.

Braemar caravan park expansion revealed

A few weeks ago, Planning Ahead featured proposals for a new room at the luxury Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar.

Wealthy owners Iwan and Manuela Wirth told Aberdeenshire Council this was needed amid an increase of visitors coming to the scenic village.

Now, the Invercauld Estate has put forward its own plans to create more room for tourists too.

As well as an 18 added motorhome pitches, they want to add space for six “fog house” cabins.

Papers sent to the council state: “The caravan park is often fully booked and motorhomes are frequently found overnighting in car parks and lay-bys.

“It is hoped that the expansion will help reduce this issue and improve the appearance of the village for visitors and locals alike.”

A timber boardwalk will also be formed to ensure there’s a safe way out of the site if it floods.

The Press and Journal recently revealed the top landowners across Aberdeenshire – with the Invercauld Estate ranking highly…

Maritime Museum to install new equipment

Aberdeen’s Maritime Museum took on some added significance this summer at the heart of the city’s Tall Ships celebrations.

And now, bosses are hoping to roll out some changes to boost its popularity.

The council wants to carry out works at the A-listed Provost Ross’s House building on Shiprow.

This landmark building was erected in 1593 by master-mason Andrew Jamieson, and is the second oldest dwelling in Aberdeen.

The adjoining row of three-storey townhouses are all integrated into the museum these days.

Bosses now want to upgrade the tannoy system in there, replacing ceiling-mounted speakers at the storied address.

They say the changes will help to “preserve and enhance the building’s long-term use and appreciation”.

Beautician reveals makeover for Union Street empty shop

Meanwhile, a short distance away on Union Street, a long-empty former McColls shop is set for a new lease of life.

Martin Leo of Dream Bliss Ltd has put in plans to transform the 130 Union Street premises into a beauty parlour to be known as Fairy Beauty.

It comes after the ground and basement floors were put on the market for £18,000 per year.

But these aren’t the first proposals to emerge for the neglected newsagents.

A few years ago this empty building was poised to become another fast food outlet on the Granite Mile.

That idea was approved despite horrified objections from nearby Jamieson and Carry, but no work on the conversion has ever taken place.

In a further bid to boost the struggling street, new flats above the unit were given the seal of approval last year.

Anyway, back to the matter at hand, Fairy Beauty appears to be gearing up to open.

A new website has been launched, saying it’s “coming soon” to Union Street.

It advertises treatments for brows and nails, adding “good vibes only”.

A separate application has been lodged asking for permission to install illuminated signage on the shopfront.

Rejigged plans for student flats on Granite Mile

Further up Union Street, proposals to turn the Braemar House office complex at number 267 into space for 53 students were approved last October.

We revealed how the major project would cost developers Optimal Student £2.7 million, as the complex would undergo radical changes.

Now, the team behind the project have had a bit of a rethink.

They want to provide an extra four rooms “to allow the project to be commercially viable”.

And some proposed twin rooms have now been changed to single occupancy rooms “to give more flexibility to tenants”.

More social spaces have been added to the upper levels of the proposed accommodation complex as well.

It comes just weeks after plans to transform Aberdeen’s Denburn House into student flats were lodged.

Prior to that, council planners rubber-stamped proposals to transform the old TSB nearby on Union Terrace into student apartments.

Shed built without permission at historic Alford mansion

Finally, we take a look at the sort of wrangle that can come with buying a dream home in the countryside…

The historic Mansefield property on the outskirts of Alford dates back to the early to mid 18th century when it was built for the reverend at the West Old Parish Church.

It has been B-listed by heritage chiefs, the second strongest designation there is.

The six-bedroom, four-storey former manse with its own impressive walled garden was recently put on the market for offers over £650,000.

But the new owners have fallen foul of council heritage watchdogs after carrying out some unauthorised changes at the site.

Owner Andrew James put up a simple wooden shed to house a ride on lawnmower and other gardening essentials on the site of a previous extension demolished before they moved in.

A letter to the council states: “We built the garden shed not realising that planning permission was required for such an item.

“We designed the shed to intrude as little as possible into the garden view. And as the Wisteria grows along the wall, the shed will become invisible from the garden.

“The shed is a simple larch clad structure which will blend in with the similarly simple steading.”

What other changes have been made at Alford mansion?

Meanwhile, retrospective permission is also being sought for a log store at the former manse, along with an area of hardstanding formed outside.

Other minor alterations completed before paperwork was filed included concreting a steading floor, installing a gas pipe and moving a hot water cylinder.

Planning officials insist none of this should have happened without permission, due to the historic nature of the property.

And now watchdogs are demanding more information from the owner of the scenic Alford mansion.

Aberdeenshire Council’s built heritage department is demanding detailed design plans for all the changes made – and a statement clarifying the “significance” of Mansefield.

Mr James has been told to “justify that the proposal protects and respects the listed building”.

However, since the application for the shed at the Alford mansion was lodged, Historic Environment Scotland has confirmed it has no problem with it.

