Banff’s John Cox says Tories ‘have lost the plot’ as he’s kicked out of top council job

Banff councillor John Cox has been axed from a senior committee role he had held for three years – because he joined the Reform Party.

Mr Cox, who has been a councillor for 30 years, had held the position since May 2022.

He sits as an independent member despite joining Reform as a member last October.

Council co-leader Conservative Stewart Adams called for Mr Cox to be removed from his role as vice-chairman of the business services committee.

The proposal went before a meeting earlier today and, following a vote, he was replaced by Lib Dem councillor Jeff Goodhall.

Councillor claims ‘everything changed’ after Reform election gains

During the debate Mr Cox stood up to defend his choice and role, while stressing that he wasn’t making personal remarks towards the current leadership.

He said: “It’s no secret I stood as a Reform candidate in 2021 (in the Scottish elections) – it was on the ballot paper, I declared it openly, and no one batted an eye.

“But when Reform began to gain real traction after the elections in England, everything changed.

“The Conservatives clearly took fright, and lacking policies, it all turned very personal – in my view they lost the plot.”

He claimed Tory higher-ups “put pressure on individuals” to ensure he was removed from the council coalition.

Mr Cox went on to claim: “Councillors, tied to MSPs, sought to pressurise me to resign from Reform or they would bring down the administration.

“I was not going to be bullied for the wider interests of the council.”

He added: “My political future was not going to be dictated to from Tory headquarters.”

John Cox worried about ‘erosion of local government’

The Banff councillor went on to say he “cares deeply about the erosion of local government and its independence”.

He also voiced his fear that decisions were being taken out of local members’ hands.

“For years, Aberdeenshire was the model council, strong leadership, respectful relations and dignity across party lines,” he said.

“Most of us came into politics to improve our communities and serve our constituents.

“Yet we’re becoming little more than an arm’s-length organisation for MPs and MSPs to dictate from the centre.”

His speech echoed similar points expressed by former Tory council leader Gillian Owen – who blasted her former party as she sensationally quit the group in a stormy council meeting.

Why was the councillor removed from his committee role?

Fellow independent councillor Robbie Withey backed Mr Cox, and said he was “disappointed” to see the call for his colleague’s removal.

“I don’t see any reason why councillor Cox needs to be ousted from this position,” the Huntly member said.

“I also think that the administration need to get on and set the rudder of this ship straight instead of continually removing the deck chairs and rearranging them.

“That’s all we seem to be focused on, personnel issues and infighting within the administration.

“We’ve got far bigger things to worry about, and I’d like us to focus on that.”

Clearing up the situation, co-leader Anne Stirling said the call for change was not a personal attack on Mr Cox.

But rather, it is council policy that a member who is not within the administration can’t hold a senior committee position.

Mr Cox said he was “forced out” of the leading coalition as he was removed this summer.

She added: “It’s just a practicality and a convention that it’s just not possible to continue with the arrangement as it was.”

