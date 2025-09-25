Banff’s John Cox says Tories ‘have lost the plot’ as he’s kicked out of top council job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banff’s John Cox says Tories ‘have lost the plot’ as he’s kicked out of top council job

Council co-leader Conservative Stewart Adams called for Mr Cox to be removed from his role as vice-chairman of the business services committee.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Banff councillor John Cox pictured at Banff Harbour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Banff councillor John Cox pictured at Banff Harbour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Banff councillor John Cox has been axed from a senior committee role he had held for three years – because he joined the Reform Party.

Mr Cox, who has been a councillor for 30 years, had held the position since May 2022.

He sits as an independent member despite joining Reform as a member last October.

Council co-leader Conservative Stewart Adams called for Mr Cox to be removed from his role as vice-chairman of the business services committee.

Banff councillor John Cox. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The proposal went before a meeting earlier today and, following a vote, he was replaced by Lib Dem councillor Jeff Goodhall.

Councillor claims ‘everything changed’ after Reform election gains

During the debate Mr Cox stood up to defend his choice and role, while stressing that he wasn’t making personal remarks towards the current leadership.

He said: “It’s no secret I stood as a Reform candidate in 2021 (in the Scottish elections) – it was on the ballot paper, I declared it openly, and no one batted an eye.

“But when Reform began to gain real traction after the elections in England, everything changed.

“The Conservatives clearly took fright, and lacking policies, it all turned very personal – in my view they lost the plot.”

Councillor John Cox at Portsoy over looking a campsite from the viewpoint at Aird Green. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He claimed Tory higher-ups “put pressure on individuals” to ensure he was removed from the council coalition.

Mr Cox went on to claim: “Councillors, tied to MSPs, sought to pressurise me to resign from Reform or they would bring down the administration.

“I was not going to be bullied for the wider interests of the council.”

He added: “My political future was not going to be dictated to from Tory headquarters.”

John Cox worried about ‘erosion of local government’

The Banff councillor went on to say he “cares deeply about the erosion of local government and its independence”.

He also voiced his fear that decisions were being taken out of local members’ hands.

Councillor John Cox. Image: Jason Hedges

“For years, Aberdeenshire was the model council, strong leadership, respectful relations and dignity across party lines,” he said.

“Most of us came into politics to improve our communities and serve our constituents.

“Yet we’re becoming little more than an arm’s-length organisation for MPs and MSPs to dictate from the centre.”

His speech echoed similar points expressed by former Tory council leader Gillian Owen – who blasted her former party as she sensationally quit the group in a stormy council meeting.

Why was the councillor removed from his committee role?

Fellow independent councillor Robbie Withey backed Mr Cox, and said he was “disappointed” to see the call for his colleague’s removal.

“I don’t see any reason why councillor Cox needs to be ousted from this position,” the Huntly member said.

Councillor Robbie Withey. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“I also think that the administration need to get on and set the rudder of this ship straight instead of continually removing the deck chairs and rearranging them.

“That’s all we seem to be focused on, personnel issues and infighting within the administration.

“We’ve got far bigger things to worry about, and I’d like us to focus on that.”

Aberdeenshire Council co-leaders Anne Stirling and Stewart Adams. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Clearing up the situation, co-leader Anne Stirling said the call for change was not a personal attack on Mr Cox.

But rather, it is council policy that a member who is not within the administration can’t hold a senior committee position.

Mr Cox said he was “forced out” of the leading coalition as he was removed this summer. 

She added: “It’s just a practicality and a convention that it’s just not possible to continue with the arrangement as it was.”

