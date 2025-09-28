Aberdeen corner shop boss claims rival is ‘hiding his past’ to get booze licence at new shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen corner shop boss claims rival is ‘hiding his past’ to get booze licence at new shop

The row between corner shop owners emerged during an Aberdeen City Council licensing meeting.

By Isaac Buchan
An Aberdeen corner shop owner has accused a rival of “hiding his past” to gain an alcohol licence.

Kanagavel Sinthujan asked for permission to sell booze from his new store on Cornhill Drive during an Aberdeen City Council licensing committee meeting.

However, he was met with backlash from the boss of the Premier convenience store nearby on Oldcroft Place.

Retail rival Varghese Padayadan claimed Mr Sinthujan had previously been selling vapes to children from a shop in Mastrick – which resulted in an alcohol licence being denied at the store there last July.

Public documents show that the name and age of Mr Sinthujan are the same as the owner of the troubled store on Cluny Place.

But these allegations were refuted by Alan Watt, Mr Sinthujan’s solicitor, saying that his client had “nothing to do” with the aforementioned shop.

What was the row about?

Mr Sinthujan had applied for an alcohol licence at his new corner store on Cornhill Drive.

His lawyer explained that the premises had been empty for two years before the shopkeeper took it over, and he would like to “introduce new customers and help build his customer base”.

However, nearby grocer Mr Padayadan claimed the Cornhill Drive store owner had a murky history.

Writing to the council, he argued Mr Sinthujan had previously been involved in selling vapes to children whilst working at Max Convenience on Cluny Place.

Last year, Trading Standards caught workers selling the age-restricted products to school pupils at the spot.

Months after this, the owners of the Cluny Place store were accused again of trying to cut corners by applying for a licence next door – which was rejected.

Documents from Companies House show that one of the owners of Max Convenience was named Kanagavel Sinthujan, born in 1994, from Sri Lanka.

These details are the same as the owner of KSM24 Ltd, the business behind the new  Cornhill corner shop.

However, these claims were disputed by the new owners’ solicitor…

Is Cornhill corner shop owned by same person?

During the meeting, Mr Sinthujan’s lawyer denied all links between his client and the Cluny Place store.

Mr Watt stated: “There is an assertion from the objector that selling tobacco and vapes to people underage relating to this Cluny Place shop, and my client has had nothing to do with this shop.

“He has had occasional dealings with the council in his previous role, all satisfactory.”

In the end, councillors accepted Mr Sinthujan had no connections to the store on Cluny Place, and granted the licence.

Committee convener Martin Greig later told The P&J: “The board carefully considered the information provided.

“It was possible to approve the application because it complied with licensing policies.

“The applicant agreed to install CCTV for safety purposes and conditions were imposed to control delivery activities.”

You can view the full meeting here.

Conversation