Work on major Cults development ‘could start within a year’ as GPs consulted on how to handle pressures

The ambitious plans to build 115 homes and £4m link road vision was announced in July.

By Lauren Taylor
Cala Homes has revealed their plans to build a new link road and homes at Pitfodels. Image: Cala Homes
Plans to build more than 100 new houses between Cults and Garthdee have taken a step forward – with hopes work could start within a year.

Cala wants to build 115 homes on land at Pitfodels.

The nearly 10-acre site is between North Deeside Road to the north and Inchgarth Road to the south.

Ross Maclennan of Cala Homes is spearheading the Cults scheme. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And bosses have been in early talks with councillors about what their development could mean for the area.

They revealed that, if things go their way, they could launch work on the project as early as next October.

Why are new Cults homes needed?

Previous plans to turn the land into a retirement village, including a care home and commercial space, were approved by councillors in 2020.

Residents backed the idea in the hopes of a new road being built – easing pressure on existing roads that were no longer fit for purpose.

Pictured is a locator of the fields on Inchgarth Road, Cults, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

However, in the end, the plans never made it off the drawing board.

Now, Cala Homes wants to build 115 properties on the land as well as a £4 million bridge linking Garthdee and Cults.

Developers say the homes will help with the “housing emergency” in the city as well as easing pressure on two historic bridges at Pitfodels Station Road and Westerton Road.

Could the development impact schools, GPs and other roads in Cults?

During a council meeting this week, developers told planning bosses they are “formalising” new car parking spaces next to the popular Deeside Line, to encourage more people to use the path.

The meeting heard they have also been in contact with the Garthdee Community Council to discuss concerns about increased traffic in the neighbourhood.

Bosses are also calculating how the development could impact schools.

Cults Primary School. It has been reported that is has been damaged by vandals
Cala is working to figure out how many more pupils will be in the catchment area for Cults Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.

And Ross Maclennan, land director for the firm, told the meeting Cala is working with local doctors to understand how their plans could impact practices.

While there’s still “a bit of work to be done”, he assured this will be incorporated into the plans.

What has community feedback been like so far?

Cala Homes held a public consultation after announcing the ambitions plans.

Michael Lorimer, planning advisor, said around 80 people attended the event and while the feedback was “mostly positive”, there was “some opposition”.

He explained that people thought more affordable homes were needed.

The public consultation around the development. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Meanwhile, many shared concerns about the loss of open space.

Mr Maclennan added: “I appreciate not everyone is going to always be on board so we do take that into account.

“Hopefully it’s a development that could be supported going forward – to deliver not only the link road but also housing which is a key need in the city.”

What next for Cults development?

Mr Maclennan said there’s a “lot of detail that still needs to be fleshed out” before submitting the planning application.

But, they would ideally like to start work next October at the earliest – so as not to disturb ground nesting birds.

Mr Maclennan says works could start as early as next October, with the links road taking 18 months. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The developers would want to get the road finished “as soon as possible”, but they estimate it would take around 18 months.

If they get planning permission, the rest of the works could be complete by 2030.

More information on the plans can be found on the consultation website.

