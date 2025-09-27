Gallery: Aberdeen’s Cowdray Hall celebrates 100 Years with Big Birthday Bash

The Cowdray Hall in Aberdeen marked its 100th anniversary on Saturday 27 September 2025 with a Big Birthday Bash.

Cowdray Hall was a gift to the people of Aberdeen from Annie, Viscountess Cowdray, to encourage “a taste for art and music in the city of Aberdeen.” It was designed by Alexander Marshall Mackenzie, who also worked on the Art Gallery and the facade of Marischal College. The Hall opened on 25 September 1925, by King George V and Queen Mary. In 2019, the Art Gallery was redeveloped, placing Cowdray Hall at the heart of the complex and celebrating the power of art and music.

The Cowdray Hall is renowned for its exceptional acoustics. Many notable artists have performed here, including celebrated solo percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie, opera singer Lisa Milne, poet and performer Ivor Cutler and dancer Michael Clarke.

The centenary celebrations ran from 10 am to 5 pm, with performances in Cowdray Hall and pop-up shows at Union Square. Entry was “pay what you can,” making the day accessible to everyone.

The day opened with 100 Primary 4 pupils from Kaimhill, Gilcomston and Abbotswell schools performing “Our Aberdeen”. Composed by Debra (Debbie) Baxter, the song was commissioned by Aberdeen City Council in 2006 and explores what the city means to its young people and their hopes and dreams for a future Aberdeen.

Throughout the day, audiences enjoyed a packed programme featuring groups such as the North East Scotland Music School, Aberdeen City Music School, Nova Quartet, Music 4 U, Fusion Youth Dance Company, the University of Aberdeen Confucius Institute, and the choir Albacappella.

Press and Journal photographer Kath Flannery was there to photograph the celebrations.