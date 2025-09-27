Gallery: Aberdeen’s Cowdray Hall celebrates 100 Years with Big Birthday Bash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Aberdeen’s Cowdray Hall celebrates 100 Years with Big Birthday Bash

Cowdray Hall Aberdeen celebrates 100 years with local schools and live performances.

Cowdray Hall's Big Birthday Bash. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cowdray Hall's Big Birthday Bash. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries, Heather Fowlie & Kath Flannery

The Cowdray Hall in Aberdeen marked its 100th anniversary on Saturday 27 September 2025 with a Big Birthday Bash.

Cowdray Hall was a gift to the people of Aberdeen from Annie, Viscountess Cowdray, to encourage “a taste for art and music in the city of Aberdeen.” It was designed by Alexander Marshall Mackenzie, who also worked on the Art Gallery and the facade of Marischal College. The Hall opened on 25 September 1925, by King George V and Queen Mary. In 2019, the Art Gallery was redeveloped, placing Cowdray Hall at the heart of the complex and celebrating the power of art and music.

The Cowdray Hall is renowned for its exceptional acoustics. Many notable artists have performed here, including celebrated solo percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie, opera singer Lisa Milne, poet and performer Ivor Cutler and dancer Michael Clarke.

The centenary celebrations ran from 10 am to 5 pm, with performances in Cowdray Hall and pop-up shows at Union Square. Entry was “pay what you can,” making the day accessible to everyone.

The day opened with 100 Primary 4 pupils from Kaimhill, Gilcomston and Abbotswell schools performing “Our Aberdeen”. Composed by Debra (Debbie) Baxter, the song was commissioned by Aberdeen City Council in 2006 and explores what the city means to its young people and their hopes and dreams for a future Aberdeen.

Throughout the day, audiences enjoyed a packed programme featuring groups such as the North East Scotland Music School, Aberdeen City Music School, Nova Quartet, Music 4 U, Fusion Youth Dance Company, the University of Aberdeen Confucius Institute, and the choir Albacappella.

Press and Journal photographer Kath Flannery was there to photograph the celebrations.

Gilcomston P4 pupils performing Our Aberdeen.
100 Primary 4 pupils from Kaimhill, Gilcomston and Abbotswell schools performing Our Aberdeen.
 Councillor Martin Greig with Primary 4 pupils from Kaimhill, Gilcomston and Abbotswell schools.