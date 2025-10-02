Anna Ritchie School in Peterhead fighting floods after being dropped from community campus plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Anna Ritchie School in Peterhead fighting floods after being dropped from community campus plan

Councillor Stephen Smith called for "something fundamental" to be done to prevent flooding becoming an issue in the future.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Anna Ritchie School in Peterhead
Anna Ritchie School in Peterhead. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

A Peterhead councillor has called for frequent flooding issues at Anna Ritchie School to be resolved after hopes for a replacement as part of the new community campus plan were dashed.

The school was due to be replaced with a new facility as part of the proposed £71 million Peterhead Community Campus development.

It was set to join a new state-of-the-art Peterhead Academy and merged Dales Park and Meethill schools.

An artist impression of the new Peterhead Community Campus as it would be seen from Kinmundy Road.
An artist impression of the new Peterhead Community Campus as it would be seen from Kinmundy Road. Image: JM Architects

However, earlier this year Aberdeenshire Council announced it was dropping the primary schools as part of the project and moving ahead with a new academy only.

Following the news, councillors had asked for investment to be made in Dales Park, Meethill and Anna Ritchie schools to ensure they are still fit for purpose.

However, the flooding problem was raised by SNP councillor Stephen Smith at a recent council meeting.

What are the flooding problems at Anna Ritchie School?

Mr Smith revealed that local members had been shown photos of some “very necessary” repairs carried out in the schools and academy.

The Peterhead South and Cruden councillor urged the local authority to carry out further repairs and maintenance as soon as possible.

But, he told the chamber that Peterhead members were “very disappointed” to learn that Anna Ritchie had been hit with further damage.

Councillor Stephen Smith. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Earlier this month the school’s storm drains flooded, despite councillors being told that work had been done to solve the problem.

Mr Smith claimed the issue is so frequent, head teacher Sharon Ferguson refers to it as the “usual flooding”.

One of the school’s toilets had also flooded – causing two classrooms to be closed off and deep cleaned before they could be used again.

Peterhead’s Anna Ritchie School has been hit with flooding issues. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Mr Smith said: “In addition to the distress this causes for the staff, pupils and parents, there’s a cost associated with dealing with all of that and deep cleaning classrooms in a special school.

“Something fundamental needs to be done to try and resolve that because it happens time and time again, every time there’s heavy rain and it can’t continue.”

What did Aberdeenshire Council have to say?

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson confirmed that drain covers at the school were upgraded back in April to prevent back flow.

But this most recent flooding incident was caused by blocked drains and further upgrades have been added in a bid to stop this happening again.

Drain upgrades have been carried out at Anna Ritchie School. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

He added: “We are aware of recent flooding in a different area of the school following a torrential downpour.

“Further inspections were carried out and drains were found to be blocked with rubbish, balls, disposable gloves and sticks.

“The drains have been cleared and leaf guards have been installed to prevent rubbish entering the drains.”

