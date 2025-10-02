Anna Ritchie School in Peterhead fighting floods after being dropped from community campus plan

A Peterhead councillor has called for frequent flooding issues at Anna Ritchie School to be resolved after hopes for a replacement as part of the new community campus plan were dashed.

The school was due to be replaced with a new facility as part of the proposed £71 million Peterhead Community Campus development.

It was set to join a new state-of-the-art Peterhead Academy and merged Dales Park and Meethill schools.

However, earlier this year Aberdeenshire Council announced it was dropping the primary schools as part of the project and moving ahead with a new academy only.

Following the news, councillors had asked for investment to be made in Dales Park, Meethill and Anna Ritchie schools to ensure they are still fit for purpose.

However, the flooding problem was raised by SNP councillor Stephen Smith at a recent council meeting.

What are the flooding problems at Anna Ritchie School?

Mr Smith revealed that local members had been shown photos of some “very necessary” repairs carried out in the schools and academy.

The Peterhead South and Cruden councillor urged the local authority to carry out further repairs and maintenance as soon as possible.

But, he told the chamber that Peterhead members were “very disappointed” to learn that Anna Ritchie had been hit with further damage.

Earlier this month the school’s storm drains flooded, despite councillors being told that work had been done to solve the problem.

Mr Smith claimed the issue is so frequent, head teacher Sharon Ferguson refers to it as the “usual flooding”.

One of the school’s toilets had also flooded – causing two classrooms to be closed off and deep cleaned before they could be used again.

Mr Smith said: “In addition to the distress this causes for the staff, pupils and parents, there’s a cost associated with dealing with all of that and deep cleaning classrooms in a special school.

“Something fundamental needs to be done to try and resolve that because it happens time and time again, every time there’s heavy rain and it can’t continue.”

What did Aberdeenshire Council have to say?

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson confirmed that drain covers at the school were upgraded back in April to prevent back flow.

But this most recent flooding incident was caused by blocked drains and further upgrades have been added in a bid to stop this happening again.

He added: “We are aware of recent flooding in a different area of the school following a torrential downpour.

“Further inspections were carried out and drains were found to be blocked with rubbish, balls, disposable gloves and sticks.

“The drains have been cleared and leaf guards have been installed to prevent rubbish entering the drains.”

