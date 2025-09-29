Gallery: Gidi Grill’s Owambe party

Dozens turned out as Gidi Grill’s Owambe Party took place in Aberdeen on Saturday September 27.

“Owambe” is a Yoruba word that loosely means “it is there” or “let’s celebrate.” Over time, it became a term for the grand, lively parties that Nigerians throw for special occasions. An Owambe is more than just a gathering; it is a cultural spectacle. Guests dress in bold, colorful outfits and elaborate gele (head ties). Guests dance, laugh, and enjoy abundant food.

The party started at 7pm and guests stepped out wearing their finest Owambe attire – bold colours, glamorous fabrics, and dazzling gele.

The night featured entertainment from Segun Johnson, Erife, Nifemi, MC Abbey, Riverlite Band and DJ Yemstar, who kept the afrobeats flowing.

Take a look at Photography by Chima’s highlights of the night below: