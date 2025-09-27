Exclusive: Woman on crusade to turn Aberdeen’s Woolmanhill Hospital into ‘huge street art museum’

Kristiina Nimmo has lived all over Europe in her life, but fell in love with Aberdeen after moving here and discovering the “hidden gem”.

And for the past few months, she has been working on a pretty radical idea to give it some extra sparkle.

Now, she has revealed her major ambitions to turn the city’s Woolmanhill Hospital into “something unique”.

Dreaming big, she wants to transform the dilapidated building into a massive street art exhibition space.

The abandoned landmark has been falling into ruin since the NHS moved out about a decade ago, with plans for a hotel and housing failing to materialise.

I met Kristiina on a bright, brisk September morning as she lifted the lid on how her project could finally unlock a new future for it…

She explains how she has already contacted the boss of a similar street art venue in Amsterdam securing support for the scheme

Why she spent months working on a business course in Edinburgh to determine whether this notion could actually become a reality

And just how she would transform Woolmanhill if given the chance

Who is Kristiina Nimmo?

Kristiina has lived in Aberdeen for a year, after moving to the city last September.

The 52-year-old, who is from Finland, travelled all over Europe teaching English as a foreign language in her younger years.

About 20 years ago, she began working as an executive assistant in the corporate world, which included a spell with the British Consulate in Malaga.

But now Kristiina has settled into life in Aberdeen, with her 19-year-old son Andrew, and she wants to take on a bold new challenge.

“Lots of people say it’s like a small town. That’s the spirit,” she tells me of her new home.

“And I think that is hugely unique. That’s part of why I feel so passionate about Aberdeen.”

Where did idea for Woolmanhill all start?

Kristiina tells me that when they moved to Aberdeen, Andrew suggested the city needed “something” as an attraction to help it stand out.

It was around this time his mum began reading about the abandoned buildings in the area.

And by February she was emailing council top brass about her idea…

An FOI request by The Press and Journal uncovered the exchanges, which show how the determined dreamer contacted chief planning officer David Dunne about a “significant cultural project”, requiring a “large abandoned property”.

Kristiina soon linked up with a creative community in Edinburgh called The Melting Pot for a four-month spell as she sought to drive her plans forward…

Essentially, she wanted to figure out if her plan was “viable”.

This armed her with the knowledge on “how to set up a business with a solid plan”. And it convinced her that her idea was a goer.

What exactly does she want to do with Woolmanhill Hospital?

Kirstiina, while walking around the grotty exterior, tells me she sees this as the perfect spot to showcase a type of art that Aberdeen is already quite familiar with…

“Street art, that’s the heart of it,” she smiles.

Under her vision Woolmanhill wouldn’t just be used to display this form of art, it would be a place for workshops too.

The Dutch museum Aberdeen woman wants to emulate

The Straat Museum in Amsterdam, which Kristiina got to know when she was living there, is a major source of inspiration.

This is a massive museum for street art and graffiti housed inside a former warehouse.

Kristiina tells me: “At the end of the day, street art is a movement that’s seriously entering the art world.

“There is a huge demand and appreciation for it already and it’s just growing and growing.

“Of course, Aberdeen has got a foundation in street art and graffiti.”

Kirstiina explains how she reached out to creative director of the Straat Museum, Guy-Georges Trigallez.

She says he pledged to help “mentor” the Aberdeen project, should it get off the ground.

Why Woolmanhill Hospital?

Woolmanhill Hospital really stood out to Kristiina, partly because of the layout.

She tells me: “Something like the Woolmanhill Hospital is great because it has the nurses’ accommodations, it has the wards for workshops or residences.

“It is so vast that it could go on beyond artist space, it could become a workshop place for small independent creativities who want to do something.”

But of course, it would be the huge exhibitions that would be the real draw.

She beams: “This is the idea, it’s so ambitious that it would be of interest to tour operators, the cruises and so on…

“It would become not just something else to see, it would become THE place to see.”

Kristiina imagines how the old pavilion building could house an exhibition, and how the courtyard space tucked behind could be used for events and markets.

‘Woolmanhill is just unique, the scale of it is unique’

Of course, any hopes will hinge on what the current owners CAF Properties want to do with the building.

Recently, it emerged they had tried offering it to the council as extra housing for residents displaced by the Raac crisis in Torry.

But Kirstiina has been left in limbo when it comes to her project, with everything “hanging in the air” since a viewing in February.

Her message to the owners is that it’s time to regenerate Woolmanhill before it becomes damaged beyond repair.

She adds: “It is absolutely a gem. And it’s time to let it flourish. Start a different era.”

‘The owners of Woolmanhill Hospital should consider this idea’

Councillor Jennifer Bonsell, represents the area and has been worrying more and more about the state of Woolmanhill Hospital lately.

She says: “I am keen for Woolmanhill Hospital to be brought back into use, and the idea of creating a community cultural hub is imaginative and ambitious.

“The owners of Woolmanhill Hospital should consider this idea in relation to their plans for redeveloping the site in a manner appropriate for this A-listed building – and without delay.”

The owners of Woolmanhill Hospital have been approached for comment.

