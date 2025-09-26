RGU graduate’s husband ‘admits he killed her’ as friends claim he was ‘abusive’

An Aberdeen graduate who was killed in Los Angeles was allegedly murdered by her husband just weeks after she gave birth to their child.

June Bunyan, who graduated from Robert Gordon University back in 2022, was found dead earlier this month in LA.

The 37-year-old had moved there after graduating as a lawyer, with dreams of becoming a defence attorney.

According to US reports, June had been married to Jonathan Renteria, 25, for around a year and the couple had a baby a month ago.

Mr Renteria was arrested and charged in connection with June’s death, according to reporting by ABC’s Eyewitness News.

Their reporting says that according to court documents, officers found Mr Renteria in a Ventura County hotel room bleeding.

It is also understood that there was a note from Mr Renteria admitting to killing his wife.

Prosecutors say Mr Renteria claimed he and his wife got into an argument over her failure to lose weight post-pregnancy at their LA home.

She then packed up her possessions, after which Mr Renteria put her into a choke-hold, which allegedly led to her death.

ABC also reports that June’s body was dismembered after her death.

He then dropped off their baby at his parents’ house.

June Bunyan was allegedly murdered by her husband

Arielle Miller lived in the same apartment building as June, and the two became close.

She described June as a bright light and the most popular person in the complex. However, she worried about June’s relationship with Mr Renteria.

“He didn’t want her to talk to certain people. He was verbally abusive,” Miller said.

“Something in particular he would always comment on was her body and her weight.”

“The way that she died, the suffering she must’ve experienced, the fear, the violence, the pain – all of that – it’s the stuff that keeps me up at night,” Miller added.

A fundraiser has been set up to return her body to Scotland, which has already raised over £10,000.

Ms Bunyan’s friend Vicky Tulika set up the crowdfunding page.

She wrote: “With unimaginable heartbreak, we share the devastating news that our beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, June Bunyan, was tragically taken from us due to a violent crime in the United States.

“Our lives are forever changed.”