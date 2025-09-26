RGU graduate’s husband ‘admits he killed her’ as friends claim he was ‘abusive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

RGU graduate’s husband ‘admits he killed her’ as friends claim he was ‘abusive’

Jonathan Renteria, who was taken into custody, is June Bunyan's husband, according to court records.

By Ross Hempseed
June at a bar pointing at a pint of beer.
A fundraiser has been launched to bring June Bunyan's body back to Scotland. Image: Supplied

An Aberdeen graduate who was killed in Los Angeles was allegedly murdered by her husband just weeks after she gave birth to their child.

June Bunyan, who graduated from Robert Gordon University back in 2022, was found dead earlier this month in LA.

The 37-year-old had moved there after graduating as a lawyer, with dreams of becoming a defence attorney.

According to US reports, June had been married to Jonathan Renteria, 25, for around a year and the couple had a baby a month ago.

Mr Renteria was arrested and charged in connection with June’s death, according to reporting by ABC’s Eyewitness News.

Their reporting says that according to court documents, officers found Mr Renteria in a Ventura County hotel room bleeding.

It is also understood that there was a note from Mr Renteria admitting to killing his wife.

June pictured in RGU robes in a garden.
June was killed during an incident on September 11. Image: Supplied

Prosecutors say Mr Renteria claimed he and his wife got into an argument over her failure to lose weight post-pregnancy at their LA home.

She then packed up her possessions, after which Mr Renteria put her into a choke-hold, which allegedly led to her death.

ABC also reports that June’s body was dismembered after her death.

He then dropped off their baby at his parents’ house.

June Bunyan was allegedly murdered by her husband

Arielle Miller lived in the same apartment building as June, and the two became close.

She described June as a bright light and the most popular person in the complex. However, she worried about June’s relationship with Mr Renteria.

“He didn’t want her to talk to certain people. He was verbally abusive,” Miller said.

“Something in particular he would always comment on was her body and her weight.”

“The way that she died, the suffering she must’ve experienced, the fear, the violence, the pain – all of that – it’s the stuff that keeps me up at night,” Miller added.

A fundraiser has been set up to return her body to Scotland, which has already raised over £10,000.

Ms Bunyan’s friend Vicky Tulika set up the crowdfunding page.

She wrote: “With unimaginable heartbreak, we share the devastating news that our beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, June Bunyan, was tragically taken from us due to a violent crime in the United States.

“Our lives are forever changed.”