Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Readers’ gallery: Isle of Lewis, Ballachulish Bridge and HMT

A unique opportunity to showcase your amazing work.

Image: Morris Macleod.
Image: Morris Macleod.
By Katherine Ferries & Heather Fowlie

Calling all photographers: Share your pictures in our weekly Readers’ Gallery!

In this week’s edition, we have butterflies, Deer on the Isle of Lewis, Sunsets in Inverness and Findhorn. In addition Rainbows over Ballachulish Bridge and West Highlands, Hawthorn berries in Peterhead and Marmalade Hoverflies.

If you would like to contribute, send your pictures to pictures@ajl.co.uk. Be sure to include the subject and location where the photo was taken

This week’s submissions:

The beautiful red admiral butterfly. Image: Edwin Bandeen
Deer near Loch Grimersta, Uig on the Isle of Lewis. Image: Morris Macleod
Sunset in the Crown area of Inverness. Image: Duncan Craig
Sunrise on Findhorn beach. Image: Roy Sinclair
Nasturtium flowers. Image: Theresa Nicol, Newmachar
Inchgower Distillery, Buckie. Image: James Slater, Buckie
Sunset over Avoch. Image: Liz Danby
Rainbow over Ballachulish Bridge. Image: Gordon Caldwell
Marmalade Hoverflies are enjoying the flowers. Image: Patricia Davidson
Hawthorn berries, a larder for winter feed for birds at Richmond farm, Peterhead. Image: Adrian Breeman
Folly Keith Tower on Keith Hill, Park. Image: Margaret Stone
Looking towards His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: Alastair Gammack. Aberdeen
Loch Coruisk, lying at the foot of the Black Cullins on Skye. Image: Hazel Thomson
Sandwood Bay, north-west Highlands. Image: Lorna Thompson, from Oldshoremore.

We’re inviting you to submit your best images for our weekly Through Your Lens gallery. Whether it’s a dramatic landscape, a candid moment, or simply a snapshot of everyday beauty, we want to see the world through your eyes.

Landscape photos taken anywhere in the north-east of Scotland or the Highlands and Islands will continue to be featured in our weekly newspapers. Other styles and subjects are welcome in our online readers’ gallery, published each week.

Please include your name and a short description with your photo, making sure to note the subject and location it was taken.

Send your best shots to pictures@ajl.co.uk