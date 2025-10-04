Banks o’ Dee chairman says Aberdeen roadworks nightmare is stopping people using gym at Spain Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Banks o’ Dee chairman says Aberdeen roadworks nightmare is stopping people using gym at Spain Park

Brian Winton says what had been a 10-minute drive has now become a trip that can take as long as 45 minutes as the south of Aberdeen is embroiled in roadworks chaos.

Banks o' Dee chairman Brian Winton has lashed out at the roadworks nightmare around Spain Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Banks o’ Dee FC chairman Brian Winton has slammed the local authority as a long-running roadworks nightmare leaves people struggling to get to Spain Park.

Aberdeen City Council began works in the south of the city all back in January, with West Tullos Road closing to motorists.

But due to delays after asbestos was found during cable replacement works, the completion date was pushed back.

This has now led to drivers having to take a detour through Kincorth thanks to bridge closures, resulting in long tailbacks snaking through residential areas.

Works on the Queen Elizabeth bridge have created traffic chaos in Torry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And the 69-year-old club boss says fewer people are now bothering to make the journey to the Dee’s home ground to make use of the gym or for training on the pitch.

What effect has roadworks had?

The south of Aberdeen is currently undergoing a whole host of roadworks, with major routes closed heading out of the city.

Roadworks started on the Queen Elizabeth bridge at the start of the month, with work taking place to resurface the road and upgrade manholes.

The road was initially closed westbound for two weeks before switching to the eastbound lanes.

The bridge has been closed one lane at a time recently. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

These restrictions, along with the closure on West Tullos Road, have led to “gridlocked” traffic in and around Torry and along Wellington Road.

Streets in Kincorth have even ended up gridlocked during rush hour, which is leading to a tough time for businesses across the south, and especially Banks o’ Dee…

How have roadworks affected Banks o’ Dee?

Speaking to The P&J inside the club’s boardroom, the Dee’s chairman called the situation “very challenging”, as he has to battle not only the financial effects, but the mental ones as well.

Mr Winton lamented: “it’s getting more and more challenging actually for people to come here.

“I’ve got about probably 250 kids here that are training between 6pm and 9pm, and getting here at that key time has proven difficult.

“The gym have obviously got the additional problem that if people are wanting to come and do their exercise, it’s taking them longer to get here and get home than before.”

Banks o’ Dee fitness also operates out of Spain Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He continued: “So the five, 10 minutes it would take to get here normally is now turning into half an hour or 45 minutes.”

“There’s been a big drop off of gym attendance basically, because it’s just too difficult to get here.

“I understand all these upgrade works need to be done, but the lack of communication of what’s going on, the delays, and why the delays have occurred is just not apparent.”

And it’s not just gym-goers being hit.

The chairman tells us Banks o’ Dee players are having to finish work early to make it to training on time.

‘Council won’t respond to my questions’

Mr Winton claims he has written to the council three times over when the roadworks would be complete, and the reasons for the delays.

He says he has had no reply.

The Banks o’ Dee chairman has even gone as far to chase up local councillors himself, who themselves have no idea what has caused delays to works across the south.

Mr Winton says the council have not replied to any of his correspondence. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“They won’t even reply to our queries,” Mr Winton claimed.

“There is a lack of communication. There is no sign to pop up to say ‘sorry for the inconvenience, we could be opening a month’s time or two months’ time’.

“The parents are all moaning at me, but there is very little I can do about it. It’s got to a point now where I would just really like for someone to come clean and tell us what’s going on.”

‘Roadworks are having more than just a financial effect’

And whilst these dwindling users of the gym and Spain Park are costing the club cash, it’s not just the Dee’s bank balance which Mr Winton is worrying about.

Mr Winton says that it’s more than just the club’s wallet that is being effected by the roadworks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Have you been caught up in the roadworks in the south of Aberdeen? Let us know in our comments section below

He told The P&J: “It’s got a financial impact, but the thing is as well is for people’s well-being.

“People are coming here for a reason. They want to exercise and all the rest of it, and it’s becoming more and more stressful to do that.

“I think there’s a well-being element to this, because that is really why people exercise, to make themselves feel better and feel good.

“Everybody’s struggling, whether it be financially or well-being-wise.

“We try to offer a community facility here to allow people to come and enjoy their time in the gym or their time playing football.

“it’s just becoming more and more difficult for us to facilitate that desire.”

Aberdeen City Council was approached for comment.

