Banks o’ Dee chairman says Aberdeen roadworks nightmare is stopping people using gym at Spain Park

Banks o’ Dee FC chairman Brian Winton has slammed the local authority as a long-running roadworks nightmare leaves people struggling to get to Spain Park.

Aberdeen City Council began works in the south of the city all back in January, with West Tullos Road closing to motorists.

But due to delays after asbestos was found during cable replacement works, the completion date was pushed back.

This has now led to drivers having to take a detour through Kincorth thanks to bridge closures, resulting in long tailbacks snaking through residential areas.

And the 69-year-old club boss says fewer people are now bothering to make the journey to the Dee’s home ground to make use of the gym or for training on the pitch.

What effect has roadworks had?

The south of Aberdeen is currently undergoing a whole host of roadworks, with major routes closed heading out of the city.

Roadworks started on the Queen Elizabeth bridge at the start of the month, with work taking place to resurface the road and upgrade manholes.

The road was initially closed westbound for two weeks before switching to the eastbound lanes.

These restrictions, along with the closure on West Tullos Road, have led to “gridlocked” traffic in and around Torry and along Wellington Road.

Streets in Kincorth have even ended up gridlocked during rush hour, which is leading to a tough time for businesses across the south, and especially Banks o’ Dee…

How have roadworks affected Banks o’ Dee?

Speaking to The P&J inside the club’s boardroom, the Dee’s chairman called the situation “very challenging”, as he has to battle not only the financial effects, but the mental ones as well.

Mr Winton lamented: “it’s getting more and more challenging actually for people to come here.

“I’ve got about probably 250 kids here that are training between 6pm and 9pm, and getting here at that key time has proven difficult.

“The gym have obviously got the additional problem that if people are wanting to come and do their exercise, it’s taking them longer to get here and get home than before.”

He continued: “So the five, 10 minutes it would take to get here normally is now turning into half an hour or 45 minutes.”

“There’s been a big drop off of gym attendance basically, because it’s just too difficult to get here.

“I understand all these upgrade works need to be done, but the lack of communication of what’s going on, the delays, and why the delays have occurred is just not apparent.”

And it’s not just gym-goers being hit.

The chairman tells us Banks o’ Dee players are having to finish work early to make it to training on time.

‘Council won’t respond to my questions’

Mr Winton claims he has written to the council three times over when the roadworks would be complete, and the reasons for the delays.

He says he has had no reply.

The Banks o’ Dee chairman has even gone as far to chase up local councillors himself, who themselves have no idea what has caused delays to works across the south.

“They won’t even reply to our queries,” Mr Winton claimed.

“There is a lack of communication. There is no sign to pop up to say ‘sorry for the inconvenience, we could be opening a month’s time or two months’ time’.

“The parents are all moaning at me, but there is very little I can do about it. It’s got to a point now where I would just really like for someone to come clean and tell us what’s going on.”

‘Roadworks are having more than just a financial effect’

And whilst these dwindling users of the gym and Spain Park are costing the club cash, it’s not just the Dee’s bank balance which Mr Winton is worrying about.

He told The P&J: “It’s got a financial impact, but the thing is as well is for people’s well-being.

“People are coming here for a reason. They want to exercise and all the rest of it, and it’s becoming more and more stressful to do that.

“I think there’s a well-being element to this, because that is really why people exercise, to make themselves feel better and feel good.

“Everybody’s struggling, whether it be financially or well-being-wise.

“We try to offer a community facility here to allow people to come and enjoy their time in the gym or their time playing football.

“it’s just becoming more and more difficult for us to facilitate that desire.”

Aberdeen City Council was approached for comment.

