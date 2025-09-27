Aberdeen SNP leader accused of ‘misleading the public’ as leaked asylum seeker email sparks council implosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen SNP leader accused of ‘misleading the public’ as leaked asylum seeker email sparks council implosion

Christian Allard was accused of "perhaps deliberately misleading the public" during a tense council meeting.

By Isaac Buchan
Council co-leader Christian Allard came under harsh scrutiny during the meeting.
Aberdeen’s SNP leader Christian Allard has been accused of “misleading the public” as tempers flared over a leaked Home Office email about asylum seekers.

The Torry councillor was grilled by opposition members during an emergency meeting on Friday, at a time of rising tensions over former student halls being used by the UK Government.

Mr Allard previously claimed he had only heard of plans to move asylum seekers into Farmers Hall and Don Street blocks “the day before and the day of” them moving in.

He had come out against the proposal, claiming the UK Government would be breaching planning rules.

However, a leaked email showed he and other group leaders knew about the Home Office’s proposals almost a month in advance.

It was this that formed the basis of Friday’s crunch gathering – as Mr Allard faced a bombardment of questions in the Town House.

Two sides standing off in Farmers Hall.
Protests have taken place at Farmers Hall following Aberdeen asylum seekers being moved to the former student accommodation. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And there were also questions on the top secret document in question, which was marked classified by council chiefs.

It is thought that it was first leaked to SNP MSP Kevin Stewart – who then raised concerns with The Press and Journal in late August.

The “whodunnit” inquiry in the chambers yielded no answers, however.

And Mr Allard told The P&J that, to the best of his knowledge, none of his fellow nationalist councillors would “have any reason” to send it to anyone else.

Why was Christian Allard accused of misleading public?

In an article published on September 13, Mr Allard told us he had first heard of asylum seekers moving into student accommodation the day before, and of, refugees arriving at the Rosemount accommodation.

The full exchange our reporter had with Mr Allard can be seen here:

So how did you learn it was going ahead, last night? This morning? 

Christian Allard: “We had meetings yesterday and today about it.

“They tell us very little. And we need to keep asking to know what’s happening and of course it’s presented to us as a fait accompli, if I can use the French term.

“And there is absolutely nothing we can do about it. And I can tell you that I do understand how much it is difficult for us in the city.”

Christian Allard was accused of lying about “being left in the dark” by the Home Office. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Shrouding of information was ‘absolutely disgraceful’

All these tensions exploded in a heated meeting on Friday afternoon as it was alleged Mr Allard knowingly misled the public about how much he knew in an attempt to distance himself from the controversial policy.

Former council leader Alex Nicoll said it was “absolutely disgraceful” that Mr Allard appeared to make out he knew less than he really did.

Alex Nicoll left the SNP following the decision to make the controversial traffic rules permanent. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The independent councillor said: “I opened a newspaper and I was very, very surprised at the content of that, that the leaders were left in the dark over relocation.

“It’s certainly did not suggest that we had known about this for some time.

“Leadership is about leading. If we think our communities should know, we should be going out and telling them.

“That’s our job. We are councillors for this city, we have a duty to share our information with them, and to make sure they have accurate information – not some of the nonsense we see on social media.”

Christian Allard speaking to P&J reporters following the tense debate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Councillor Sandra McDonald even went as far as to say Mr Allard had “consciously and perhaps even deliberately misinformed and misled the public”.

Tensions flare over Aberdeen asylum seekers leaked email

Halfway through the meeting, Tory councillor Ryan Houghton raised the leaked email which revealed that group leaders knew about asylum seekers moving into student flats.

Council legal chiefs confirmed that this email was confidential, and “should not have been shared more widely”.

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik branded Mr Allard a “hypocrite” for originally saying he was only made aware very shortly before refugees moved into Farmers Hall.

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Lower Deeside councillor said: “The truth is that Councillor Allard received a confidential briefing on the 13th of August, which set out the intentions of the Home Office.

“You have to ask yourself how Kevin Stewart MSP obtained information and provided this information to media.

“Councillor Allard sits here and pretends he is in favour of helping asylum seekers, he sits and pretends he is compassionate to their needs…”

At one point in the talks, Lord Provost David Cameron had to call a five-minute recess to allow tempers to cool.

What did Christian Allard have to say after meeting drama?

We met Mr Allard as he exited the chamber.

Being brought up on his previous comments possibly being misleading, the council co-leader told The P&J that he “stood by” what he said – and that the dates the Home Office provided were “only indicative”.

Mr Allard stated: “Anything could be deemed misleading. What I would say to clarify that point is that the email in August was very clear.

“The dates were only indicative. So we were waiting to know when or if they were going to do it, because the Home Office plans… We have no way to change their plans.

“They did tell us in August, all elected members knew in August, but it was indicative.

“So yes, I was absolutely right to say ‘that’s it, they just moved’.”

So who leaked Aberdeen asylum seekers email?

When quizzed on this, the SNP group leader said he only knew it wasn’t himself that leaked the email which revealed he and other groups’ top brass knew of the plans.

Mr Allard told The P&J he didn’t know who sent the email to Kevin Stewart MSP without permission. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I don’t know who had been notified.

“Do they (the Home Office) notify parliamentarians? You can ask them, I have absolutely no idea,” Mr Allard told The P&J.

“I know what I’ve been notified, and in confidence, and I didn’t breach my confidentiality because it’s important not to breach it.

“As far as I know, no one in my group will have any reason to breach my confidentiality.”

You can view the full meeting here.

