Gallery: Mary Queen of Scots Ballet takes stage at His Majesty’s Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Mary Queen of Scots Ballet takes stage at His Majesty’s Theatre

Mary Queen of Scots Ballet took place at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen on Friday, October 4, 2025

The Macaulay and Bowman family before the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Macaulay and Bowman family before the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie, Katherine Ferries, Kami Thomson

Hundreds turned out as Mary Queen of Scots Ballet took place at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen on Friday, October 4, 2025

Two women. Two crowns. One story. As death approached, Elizabeth I wrestled with memories—real and imagined—of her cousin, Mary, Queen of Scots.

Choreographer-in-residence Sophie Laplane and co-creator James Bonas (The Crucible) presented a new production exploring the fraught bond between the two queens. Laplane’s choreography fused classical technique with modern movement, giving fresh force to a familiar tale.

Designer Soutra Gilmour built a bold contemporary set. Costumes captured the grandeur of the age with touches of haute couture and punk. The team behind 2022’s Coppélia composed a new score, performed live by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra.

Christopher Hampson, Artistic Director/CEO of Scottish Ballet, said:

‘In this world premiere season, we’re excited to present our new production Mary, Queen of Scots in Aberdeen — a city with a rich history of its own. The story is iconic, and part of our heritage in Scotland. Audiences can expect bold and exciting choreography that blends classicism with modernity, reshaping a familiar story with powerful originality.’

Photographer Kami Thomson documented fans at HMT. Scottish Ballet provided the rehearsal and production images shown below.

Sharon Wilkendorf and Heather Forrest.
Ladies Hart and Murray.
Dale and Hattie McKinnon.
Christopher Scott and Liz Slowey.
Molly, Audrey and Rosie Murray.
Shannon Smith and Beverley Wiseman.
The Macaulay and Bowman family before the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Director and Co-Director James Bonas and Choreographer and Co-Creator Sophie Laplane in rehearsals for Mary, Queen of Scots. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic / Scottish Ballet
Thomas Edwards in rehearsals for Mary, Queen of Scots. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic/ Scottish Ballet
Harvey Littlefield in rehearsals for Mary, Queen of Scots. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic/ Scottish Ballet
Roseanna Leney in rehearsals for Mary, Queen of Scots. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic/ Scottish Ballet
Roseanna Leney as Mary and Evan Loudon as Darnley. Image: Andy Ross/ Scottish Ballet
Thomas Edwards as Walsingham. Image: Andy Ross/ Scottish Ballet
Madeline Squire as Catherine de’ Medici and (floor) Roseanna Leney as Mary. Image: Andy Ross/ Scottish Ballet
Roseanna Leney, Anna Williams, Grace Horler and Harvey Littlefield. Image: Andy Ross/ Scottish Ballet
Charlotta Öfverholm as Older Elizabeth, Thomas Edwards as Walsingham and Harvey Littlefield as Younger Elizabeth. Image: Andy Ross/ Scottish Ballet
Roseanna Leney as Mary with Hannah Cubitt, Alice Kawalek, Melissa Polson and Danila Marzilli. Image: Andy Ross/ Scottish Ballet
Roseanna Leney as Mary in Scottish Ballet’s Mary, Queen of Scots. Image: Andy Ross / Scottish Ballet