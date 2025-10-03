Gallery: Mary Queen of Scots Ballet takes stage at His Majesty’s Theatre

Hundreds turned out as Mary Queen of Scots Ballet took place at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen on Friday, October 4, 2025

Two women. Two crowns. One story. As death approached, Elizabeth I wrestled with memories—real and imagined—of her cousin, Mary, Queen of Scots.

Choreographer-in-residence Sophie Laplane and co-creator James Bonas (The Crucible) presented a new production exploring the fraught bond between the two queens. Laplane’s choreography fused classical technique with modern movement, giving fresh force to a familiar tale.

Designer Soutra Gilmour built a bold contemporary set. Costumes captured the grandeur of the age with touches of haute couture and punk. The team behind 2022’s Coppélia composed a new score, performed live by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra.

Christopher Hampson, Artistic Director/CEO of Scottish Ballet, said:

‘In this world premiere season, we’re excited to present our new production Mary, Queen of Scots in Aberdeen — a city with a rich history of its own. The story is iconic, and part of our heritage in Scotland. Audiences can expect bold and exciting choreography that blends classicism with modernity, reshaping a familiar story with powerful originality.’

Photographer Kami Thomson documented fans at HMT. Scottish Ballet provided the rehearsal and production images shown below.