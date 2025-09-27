Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Gallery: Oktoberfest bash at Aberdeen Harbour warehouse turned into events venue A weekend celebration of Oktoberfest in Aberdeen kicked off last night. Oktoberfest fans having fun at the Harbourworks event in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Sophie Farquarson and Darrell Benns September 27 2025, 6:00 am September 27 2025, 6:00 am Share Gallery: Oktoberfest bash at Aberdeen Harbour warehouse turned into events venue Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6860032/harbourworks-oktoberfest-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen is getting its own taste of Oktoberfest this weekend as the team behind Harbourworks bring the beer festival to life inside a harbour warehouse. The Shore Porters warehouse has been transformed into a pop-up events venue, launching a fortnight ago with a street food gathering. It became a Bier Halle last night, as the traditional German beer festival got under way. From banquet style long tables, a live oompah band and of course lots of beer, people got into the spirit of Oktoberfest. Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture some of the best moments. Harbourworks gallery captures all the excitement of Oktoberfest A glimpse inside the venue as the party gets under way. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson These are perfect for any revellers who had built up a thirst. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The oompah band getting everyone into the spirit. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson A Bratwurst van selling German delicacies. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Visitors enjoying the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Cheers! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Friends enjoying a night out at the converted warehouse. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Pals with their big tankards of beer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The band on stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Staff Iona and Alyx dressed up for the bash. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson These lads seem to be having a good time. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson A huge beer being poured! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson More friends raise a glass for the camera. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Another table entering the Oktoberfest spirit. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson You can grab tickets for the final set of events next weekend over on the Harbourworks website. Read more: ‘We want to turn Aberdeen’s harbour area into events destination with warehouse transformation’ Gallery: Aberdeen harbour warehouse comes to life with street food spectacular Former Bridge of Don Homebase could be saved from demolition – as new plan for site revealed
