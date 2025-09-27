Gallery: Oktoberfest bash at Aberdeen Harbour warehouse turned into events venue

Aberdeen is getting its own taste of Oktoberfest this weekend as the team behind Harbourworks bring the beer festival to life inside a harbour warehouse.

The Shore Porters warehouse has been transformed into a pop-up events venue, launching a fortnight ago with a street food gathering.

It became a Bier Halle last night, as the traditional German beer festival got under way.

From banquet style long tables, a live oompah band and of course lots of beer, people got into the spirit of Oktoberfest.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture some of the best moments.

Harbourworks gallery captures all the excitement of Oktoberfest

You can grab tickets for the final set of events next weekend over on the Harbourworks website.

