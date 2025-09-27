Gallery: Oktoberfest bash at Aberdeen Harbour warehouse turned into events venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Oktoberfest bash at Aberdeen Harbour warehouse turned into events venue

A weekend celebration of Oktoberfest in Aberdeen kicked off last night.

Oktoberst fans having fun at the Harbourworks event in Aberdeen
Oktoberfest fans having fun at the Harbourworks event in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquarson and Darrell Benns

Aberdeen is getting its own taste of Oktoberfest this weekend as the team behind Harbourworks bring the beer festival to life inside a harbour warehouse.

The Shore Porters warehouse has been transformed into a pop-up events venue, launching a fortnight ago with a street food gathering.

It became a Bier Halle last night, as the traditional German beer festival got under way.

From banquet style long tables, a live oompah band and of course lots of beer, people got into the spirit of Oktoberfest.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture some of the best moments.

Harbourworks gallery captures all the excitement of Oktoberfest

A glimpse inside the venue as the party gets under way. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
These are perfect for any revellers who had built up a thirst. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The oompah band getting everyone into the spirit. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A Bratwurst van selling German delicacies. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Visitors enjoying the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cheers! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends enjoying a night out at the converted warehouse. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pals with their big tankards of beer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The band on stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Staff Iona and Alyx dressed up for the bash. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
These lads seem to be having a good time. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A huge beer being poured! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
More friends raise a glass for the camera. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Another table entering the Oktoberfest spirit. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

You can grab tickets for the final set of events next weekend over on the Harbourworks website. 

