Gallery: Gidi Grill’s Aberdeen Asun night showcases Nigerian cuisine and live band performances

Dozens turned out to Gidi Grill’s Asun night in Aberdeen on Friday October 3 2025

The word Asun means “to grill or to smoke food.” Asun is a Yoruba dish made from roasted goat meat sautéed in spicy peppers and other vegetables. The goat meat delicacy is eaten as an appetiser or as nibbles after a main meal, often with drinks while listening to a live band.

The Nigerian tradition of gathering at the end of the night in a relaxed environment is being hosted by Gidi Grill as an inclusive celebration of culture, food, and music.

The venue hosted several artists, with The Riverlight Band, Nifemi, and Fofo headlining the last two Asun Nights. They perform contemporary African songs and Afrobeats.

Press and Journal photographer Kami Thomson captured the highlights.