Gallery: The magic of Swan Lake returns to the Tivoli Theatre

Hundreds turned out as Swan Lake took place at the Tivoli Theatre on Wednesday October 1.

The Crown Ballet returned to the UK with a production of Swan Lake at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen.

Swan Lake tells the story of Odette, a princess cursed to live as a swan by day and a woman by night. Prince Siegfried meets a flock of swans while hunting. He watches in awe as one transforms into Odette. Their love grows, but the deceitful Odile, who looks like Odette, plots to break them apart.

Swan Lake has enchanted audiences for generations and remains a beloved classic around the world.

Caroline Morgan, Managing Director at the Tivoli Theatre said:

‘We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Crown Ballet and their Swan Lake tour to the Tivoli Theatre. This is such an iconic ballet and the Tivoli is a perfect venue for it.’

Photographer Darrell Benns captured all the action from the show below.