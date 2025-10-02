Gallery: The magic of Swan Lake returns to the Tivoli Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: The magic of Swan Lake returns to the Tivoli Theatre

The magic of classical ballet performed live on stage.

Swan Lake ballet on stage at the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Swan Lake ballet on stage at the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie

Hundreds turned out as Swan Lake took place at the Tivoli Theatre on Wednesday October 1.

The Crown Ballet returned to the UK with a production of Swan Lake at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen.

Swan Lake tells the story of Odette, a princess cursed to live as a swan by day and a woman by night. Prince Siegfried meets a flock of swans while hunting. He watches in awe as one transforms into Odette. Their love grows, but the deceitful Odile, who looks like Odette, plots to break them apart.

Swan Lake has enchanted audiences for generations and remains a beloved classic around the world.

Caroline Morgan, Managing Director at the Tivoli Theatre said:
‘We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Crown Ballet and their Swan Lake tour to the Tivoli Theatre. This is such an iconic ballet and the Tivoli is a perfect venue for it.’

Photographer Darrell Benns captured all the action from the show below.

Staff before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Francis family. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lynne and Jasmine before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
People before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ray and Anne Kenyon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The programme. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
John and Susan before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
 Yvonne and Alan before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Chris and Vár.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Alison and Megan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cathy and Marion before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Susan and Raymond before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Elizabeth and Bill Maitland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Swan Lake ballet on stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ballet show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Swan Lake. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ballet show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A kiss. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dancers present to the audience. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Energy on stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Spectacular costumes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
On stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The jester lightens the mood. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Swan Lake. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
On stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Swan Lake. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

 