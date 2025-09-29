Exclusive: Bus firms back scrapping St Machar roundabout – as major change ‘could lead to cheaper fares’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Bus firms back scrapping St Machar roundabout – as major change ‘could lead to cheaper fares’

Both First Bus and Stagecoach have hailed the latest proposed road change-ups.

Buses at St Machar roundabout. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson
Buses at St Machar roundabout. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

Scrapping the St Machar roundabout could cut fares and journey times in Aberdeen, say bus firms.

Earlier this month, we revealed fresh plans from Aberdeen City Council to replace the major commuter roundabout with a junction to prioritise buses.

The roundabout connects St Machar Drive, School Road and King Street – linking the north of Aberdeen with the city centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And early proposals suggest that buses will be given priority there – meaning when a bus approaches the junction the lights will turn green quicker for it to push on.

This latest suggestion from the local authority to prioritise bus travel has proved to be quite controversial with drivers.

However, both First Bus and Stagecoach have backed the proposals.

First Bus say scrapping roundabout could cut fares

A spokesman for First Bus said the firm “fully supports Aberdeen City Council’s measures to reinforce the transport hierarchy”.

The roundabout revamp could improve journey speeds, which he says could mean cheaper tickets for passengers.

First Bus “fully support” the plans to scrap the roundabout. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

In 2023, the company also said the contentious bus gates on Bridge Street, Market Street and Guild Street could mean cheaper tickets.

While the company has since run a number of initiatives, including free travel for specific events or weekends – it also announced fuel costs and Union Street works were forcing fares to go up earlier this year.

The major roundabout connects the north of Aberdeen with the city centre. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

He said: “With more people taking the bus more often, we can reinvest the resulting savings back into services through fare reductions, free travel offers, and improvements to frequency and reliability.

“We welcome the council’s ongoing work in this area and look forward to collaborating on initiatives that will deliver a better travel experience for everyone.”

St Machar plans will help Stagecoach ‘expand and enhance’ services

Similarly, a spokesman for Stagecoach confirmed the firm knew the St Machar roundabout was being looked into – and also “fully support” the plans.

He explained that Stagecoach is “working closely” with the North East Bus Alliance on ways to improve overall journey times.

The roundabout sits on many bus routes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The spokesman went on to say that the bus priority measures introduced in Aberdeen have “already delivered real benefits”.

He said: “These include vehicle savings that allowed us to reinvest in the network; such as extending our Aberdeen Airport 727 service to Portlethen.

“Measures like these not only help to improve reliability for passengers but also allow us to expand and enhance the services we provide across the region.”

Read more:

Conversation