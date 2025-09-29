Exclusive: Bus firms back scrapping St Machar roundabout – as major change ‘could lead to cheaper fares’

Scrapping the St Machar roundabout could cut fares and journey times in Aberdeen, say bus firms.

Earlier this month, we revealed fresh plans from Aberdeen City Council to replace the major commuter roundabout with a junction to prioritise buses.

And early proposals suggest that buses will be given priority there – meaning when a bus approaches the junction the lights will turn green quicker for it to push on.

This latest suggestion from the local authority to prioritise bus travel has proved to be quite controversial with drivers.

However, both First Bus and Stagecoach have backed the proposals.

First Bus say scrapping roundabout could cut fares

A spokesman for First Bus said the firm “fully supports Aberdeen City Council’s measures to reinforce the transport hierarchy”.

The roundabout revamp could improve journey speeds, which he says could mean cheaper tickets for passengers.

In 2023, the company also said the contentious bus gates on Bridge Street, Market Street and Guild Street could mean cheaper tickets.

While the company has since run a number of initiatives, including free travel for specific events or weekends – it also announced fuel costs and Union Street works were forcing fares to go up earlier this year.

He said: “With more people taking the bus more often, we can reinvest the resulting savings back into services through fare reductions, free travel offers, and improvements to frequency and reliability.

“We welcome the council’s ongoing work in this area and look forward to collaborating on initiatives that will deliver a better travel experience for everyone.”

St Machar plans will help Stagecoach ‘expand and enhance’ services

Similarly, a spokesman for Stagecoach confirmed the firm knew the St Machar roundabout was being looked into – and also “fully support” the plans.

He explained that Stagecoach is “working closely” with the North East Bus Alliance on ways to improve overall journey times.

The spokesman went on to say that the bus priority measures introduced in Aberdeen have “already delivered real benefits”.

He said: “These include vehicle savings that allowed us to reinvest in the network; such as extending our Aberdeen Airport 727 service to Portlethen.

“Measures like these not only help to improve reliability for passengers but also allow us to expand and enhance the services we provide across the region.”

