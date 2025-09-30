Councillors plead for ‘sinister’ Saltire flags to be ripped from Aberdeen lampposts

Aberdeen councillors have branded Saltires hanging from lampposts as “sinister” – as they plead for them to be taken down immediately.

Elected members issued the plea amid rising tensions over former student halls being used by the UK Government to house asylum seekers.

And during recent crunch talks, opposition councillors warned that Saltires strung from lampposts in the last few weeks have a “much more sinister” meaning than face value might suggest.

It is understood the installation of the Scottish flags are part of a “patriotism movement” called Operation Raise the Colours which is tied to anti-migration groups.

Council chiefs have also said that they are planning to remove the banners, which were put up without permission, “as part of ongoing due process”.

‘These Aberdeen Saltires mean something much more sinister’

Much of the debate focused around a leaked email which revealed that city leaders knew of plans to house asylum seekers in student accommodation almost a month in advance.

During these talks, Labour councillor Lynne Thomson brought up the contentious Saltires flying across the city.

The Kincorth, Nigg, and Cove member said that the meeting came “against a very troubling backdrop to our city”.

She continued: “We have seen quite worrying protests outside accommodation. Protests where concerns are being fed by misinformation, rumours and downright fiction.

“We have also seen the proliferation of flags across our city, and as one constituent wrote to me saying, these are not a symbol of some warm fuzzy patriotism, but something much more sinister.

“It has also been brought to my attention… that we have heard of increasing instances of people being questioned about ‘where are you really from?’ and ‘why don’t you just go home?'”

‘We need to get rid of these flags’

Ms Thompson’s views were echoed by her fellow Labour member Sandra Macdonald, who gave a stern plea to city chiefs during the tense talks.

The George Street and Harbour councillor stated: “I would implore our officers today to get those flags down off our lampposts as soon as possible.

“Every time I move through this city, it brings my mood down, and I know it brings others’ moods down as well.

“We need to get rid of those flags on lampposts.”

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave a similar view on the Saltires during a recent visit to Aberdeen.

She said she was “slightly taken aback” by the flags flying from streetlights, and that “people should try not to politicise flags”.

When are the Aberdeen Saltires coming down?

The council’s top planning officer, David Dunne, was quizzed on when exactly these flags would be coming down, as they were installed without the local authority’s permission.

Mr Dunne kept his answer concise, stating: “The team are working on that, and they will be taken down as part of the ongoing due process of tidying up the roads.”

Workers recently had to pause taking Saltires down from lampposts in Peterhead after staff were “threatened” for removing them.

