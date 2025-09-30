Councillors plead for ‘sinister’ Saltire flags to be ripped from Aberdeen lampposts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Councillors plead for ‘sinister’ Saltire flags to be ripped from Aberdeen lampposts

Some elected members implored officers to take down the flags "as soon as possible".

By Isaac Buchan
Saltires can be seen on lampposts across the city. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Saltires can be seen on lampposts across the city. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen councillors have branded Saltires hanging from lampposts as “sinister” – as they plead for them to be taken down immediately.

Elected members issued the plea amid rising tensions over former student halls being used by the UK Government to house asylum seekers.

And during recent crunch talks, opposition councillors warned that Saltires strung from lampposts in the last few weeks have a “much more sinister” meaning than face value might suggest.

It is understood the installation of the Scottish flags are part of a “patriotism movement” called Operation Raise the Colours which is tied to anti-migration groups.

Saltires are flying along Great Northern Road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Council chiefs have also said that they are planning to remove the banners, which were put up without permission, “as part of ongoing due process”.

‘These Aberdeen Saltires mean something much more sinister’

Much of the debate focused around a leaked email which revealed that city leaders knew of plans to house asylum seekers in student accommodation almost a month in advance.

During these talks, Labour councillor Lynne Thomson brought up the contentious Saltires flying across the city.

The Kincorth, Nigg, and Cove member said that the meeting came “against a very troubling backdrop to our city”.

Councillor Lynn Thomson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She continued: “We have seen quite worrying protests outside accommodation. Protests where concerns are being fed by misinformation, rumours and downright fiction.

“We have also seen the proliferation of flags across our city, and as one constituent wrote to me saying, these are not a symbol of some warm fuzzy patriotism, but something much more sinister.

“It has also been brought to my attention… that we have heard of increasing instances of people being questioned about ‘where are you really from?’ and ‘why don’t you just go home?'”

‘We need to get rid of these flags’

Ms Thompson’s views were echoed by her fellow Labour member Sandra Macdonald, who gave a stern plea to city chiefs during the tense talks.

Sandra Macdonald told the chamber that the flags must come down “as soon as possible”. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The George Street and Harbour councillor stated: “I would implore our officers today to get those flags down off our lampposts as soon as possible.

“Every time I move through this city, it brings my mood down, and I know it brings others’ moods down as well.

“We need to get rid of those flags on lampposts.”

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave a similar view on the Saltires during a recent visit to Aberdeen.

Nicola Sturgeon previously critiscised Saltires flying in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She said she was “slightly taken aback” by the flags flying from streetlights, and that “people should try not to politicise flags”.

When are the Aberdeen Saltires coming down?

The council’s top planning officer, David Dunne, was quizzed on when exactly these flags would be coming down, as they were installed without the local authority’s permission.

Mr Dunne kept his answer concise, stating: “The team are working on that, and they will be taken down as part of the ongoing due process of tidying up the roads.”

A date has not been set for the flags’ removal yet. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Workers recently had to pause taking Saltires down from lampposts in Peterhead after staff were “threatened” for removing them.

You can view the full meeting here.

