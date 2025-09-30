Gallery: Busted vs McFly wow Aberdeen at P&J Live with noughties pop-rock classics

Aberdeen came alive on Tuesday, 30th September 2025, as Busted vs McFly Tour brought a night full of nostalgia, energy, and hit songs to P&J Live

Busted played classics like “Year 3000,” “Crashed the Wedding,” and “What I Go to School For.” While McFly delivered favourites including “5 Colours in Her Hair,” “Obviously,” and “All About You.” The crowd went wild when the two bands joined forces on stage for a mash-up of their biggest hits.

Press and Journal photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the battle.