Locals could have say on Aberdeen student flats being used for asylum seekers when licences need renewed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Locals could have say on Aberdeen student flats being used for asylum seekers when licences need renewed

The council's top planning officer confirmed that certain licences for the two halls run out "early to mid next year".

By Isaac Buchan
Farmers Hall Lodge
The former Farmers Hall Lodge which is now being used to house asylum seekers. Image: DC Thomson

The public could have their say on the UK Government’s use of Aberdeen student accommodation buildings to house asylum seekers when current paperwork on the complexes need renewed.

The council’s top planning boss, David Dunne, confirmed the new avenue for potentially fighting the Home Office’s use of city sites.

Previous fears over the legality of using the halls for housing asylum seekers have been quashed – with concerns over planning laws and title deeds proving to be dead ends.

However, both the Farmers Hall and Don Street halls require a licence to operate as either student accommodation or homes for asylum seekers.

And whilst they do have the necessary paperwork right now, this would be up for review “early to mid next year”.

How does asylum seeker housing licence work?

The Farmers Hall accommodation in Rosemount and the Don Street halls require a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) licence to allow students, or asylum seekers, to live there.

The former Don Street student halls which will be used to house asylum seekers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Both sites currently have this piece of paperwork, however, it will come up for renewal “early to mid next year”.

This process would then allow members of the public to object to the plans – but only under certain conditions.

Council guidelines currently state that “title deeds and planning permission… do not form grounds for refusal”.

They also say that “frivolous or vexatious” objections would be thrown out.

So what does this mean for Aberdeen asylum seeker housing?

During tense talks over Aberdeen’s asylum seeker housing, the local authority’s top planning officer confirmed that this would apply to Farmers Hall and Don Street.

After being asked on the fine details by Labour member Ross Grant, Mr Dunne confirmed that the licences were in place.

Chief strategic place planning officer David Dunne, left. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Chief strategic place planning officer David Dunne, left. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He added: “To answer the wider question, yes, once those licences run out, they would be required to be renewed and they would go through the normal process of consultation.”

However, the chief planning officer is still waiting a response on whether a new licence would have to be applied for, seeing as the applicant has changed.

The HMO for Farmers Hall and Don Street is currently under the name of Boudicca Two Ltd, the company which operated the student accommodation.

Both of these licences were granted in 2023.

Mears, the private firm contracted by the Home Office to provide asylum seeker accommodation, were approached for comment.

You can view the full meeting here.

Read more:

Conversation