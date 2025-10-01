Locals could have say on Aberdeen student flats being used for asylum seekers when licences need renewed

The public could have their say on the UK Government’s use of Aberdeen student accommodation buildings to house asylum seekers when current paperwork on the complexes need renewed.

The council’s top planning boss, David Dunne, confirmed the new avenue for potentially fighting the Home Office’s use of city sites.

Previous fears over the legality of using the halls for housing asylum seekers have been quashed – with concerns over planning laws and title deeds proving to be dead ends.

However, both the Farmers Hall and Don Street halls require a licence to operate as either student accommodation or homes for asylum seekers.

And whilst they do have the necessary paperwork right now, this would be up for review “early to mid next year”.

How does asylum seeker housing licence work?

The Farmers Hall accommodation in Rosemount and the Don Street halls require a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) licence to allow students, or asylum seekers, to live there.

Both sites currently have this piece of paperwork, however, it will come up for renewal “early to mid next year”.

This process would then allow members of the public to object to the plans – but only under certain conditions.

Council guidelines currently state that “title deeds and planning permission… do not form grounds for refusal”.

They also say that “frivolous or vexatious” objections would be thrown out.

So what does this mean for Aberdeen asylum seeker housing?

During tense talks over Aberdeen’s asylum seeker housing, the local authority’s top planning officer confirmed that this would apply to Farmers Hall and Don Street.

After being asked on the fine details by Labour member Ross Grant, Mr Dunne confirmed that the licences were in place.

He added: “To answer the wider question, yes, once those licences run out, they would be required to be renewed and they would go through the normal process of consultation.”

However, the chief planning officer is still waiting a response on whether a new licence would have to be applied for, seeing as the applicant has changed.

The HMO for Farmers Hall and Don Street is currently under the name of Boudicca Two Ltd, the company which operated the student accommodation.

Both of these licences were granted in 2023.

Mears, the private firm contracted by the Home Office to provide asylum seeker accommodation, were approached for comment.

You can view the full meeting here.

