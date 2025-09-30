Fish scuppered! Peterculter protests waylay Stonehaven chip shop’s van plan for Aberdeen suburb

A Peterculter chipper has prevented a rival fish and chip van opening in the Aberdeen suburb after warning it could “impact the survival” of the 25-year-old firm.

The owner of the Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven had formed plans to operate a food van at the Culter Mills Social Club car park.

Under the vision, it would have visited the community on Friday and Sunday from noon to 9pm.

However, the application sparked fury among several Peterculter residents and businesses, with some objecting to the proposals.

One long-standing chip shop even worried that visits from the van could see him serving up his last suppers…

‘The van will put a further strain on the survival of our shop’

Graeme Somerville, the director of Jumbo’s Fish and Chip Shop in Peterculter, said the van could put him out of business.

The family run chipper, located along the North Deeside Road, has been serving suppers for more than 25 years.

Mr Somerville said: “The pressure under which Jumbos Enterprise Ltd now continues to trade has, over recent years, increased and now poses a threat to its viability.

“The granting of a street trading licence for a fish and chip van is direct competition, and will put a further strain on the survival of the shop.”

What did residents say?

A number of residents submitted letters of objection as they raised worries about odour, traffic and litter.

David and Helen McMillan said: “The odour of fish and chip fryer and generator fumes will impair the ability to dry clothes outside and affect the enjoyment of gardens.”

Residents Stuart and Dianne Bannerman said: “An external food facility is likely to increase the volume of birds scavenging for scraps of food.

“We already have significant issues with the volume of birds and their associated droppings in this area.”

Residents Murray and Flora Douglas said that litter could cause “an increase in vermin such as rats and foxes”.

And James Gordon said it could “result in significant traffic increase” which “on a Friday in particular will present a traffic hazard for children and parents due to the very close proximity to the primary school”.

What did other businesses say?

Other businesses in the village have also raised concerns.

Neil Selbie is the owner of the Neil Selbie and Co kilt shop, which comes with its own cafe.

He said: “As a local business owner, the current financial climate means that any competition to our business will be detrimental.

“My business pride ourselves on delivering nutritious and healthy food to customers.

“Our Friday takings are generally enhanced and rely upon young families coming in at lunch time and after school. A chip shop with opening hours 12pm-9pm will likely impact this.”

Why did Stonehaven chip shop axe Peterculter plan?

The application for the fish and chip van had been due to go before the Aberdeen City Council licensing committee next Wednesday.

But now, at the 11th hour, the applicant has revealed he won’t be going forward with the plan to visit Peterculter.

Murray Watson said: “We are going to remove our application, obviously the public don’t want us there and we want to take our business to places that want our fish and chip van there…

“We were trying to provide a different kind of service and bring our award-winning fish and chips to another place, but obviously the locals don’t want us there so we’re not going to go somewhere where we aren’t wanted.”

