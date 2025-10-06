Neighbours on Aberdeen’s Millionaire’s Row at odds over ‘alien’ modern home planned at historic mansion

A simmering dispute among wealthy neighbours on Aberdeen’s Millionaire’s Row is reaching boiling point as the council prepares to vote on plans to build a modern new home in the grounds of a historic mansion.

Gordon House, on Rubislaw Den North, was built in the 1880s.

Created for granite merchant William Keith, the B-listed building was the biggest home in the area “by far”.

Since then, it has been used as a hotel, university hostel and a nursing home, before becoming offices for Optimus Aberdeen.

The building went on the market in 2022, and now developers want to transform the mansion into luxury flats – with two modern homes created outside.

One of these, said to be “inspired by the look of Aberdeen Art Gallery”, has caused some concern for its “alien” appearance in the leafy area.

At a recent planning meeting, officers advised councillors to approve the plans.

But, amid lingering unrest, the scheme remains in limbo with a decision now due to be made this week…

As D-day looms, we take a look at the plans – and the reasons for the row.

What are the plans for Gordon House?

Last December, Diamond Property Developments lodged plans to turn the building into seven luxury flats and add two more homes on the site.

The ambitious proposal includes a striking new build known as the Garden House – a copper-clad design said to be inspired by the Aberdeen Art Gallery extension.

Another building called the Pavilion will include two apartments, and will be linked to the garage.

All of the homes will have access to private or shared outdoor areas – like balconies, a garden and the surrounding woodland.

Just weeks after these proposals were tendered, our Planning Ahead round-up revealed that residents were already up in arms about the major changes planned at the historic house.

In the ensuing months, developers have made efforts to tweak the designs in order to get them rubber-stamped.

But days away from a decision being made, and with councillors poised to visit Rubislaw Den North as they ponder how to vote, some neighbours are still fighting the changes.

Why are neighbours against it?

Mr and Mrs Mennie live directly across from the building at number 74, and say the development would “seriously affect” their property.

The couple worry that the “box-like” Garden House would ruin their privacy and block sunlight from reaching their residence

They also argue that the copper cladding is out of character with the surrounding conservation area and historic granite of Gordon House.

Mark Buyers, who lives at number 24, objects to “alien materials” being used in the development.

He wrote: “The surrounding buildings are top quality, traditional and prime homes not reflected in this structure.

“The design, finish and layout of this proposal should echo and chime reflections of Rubislaw as being principal in Aberdeen’s history.”

He worries that the additions are based on “architectural whim or trend”.

And Michael Straughen is worried construction traffic could damage the road which he argueed is “already in a shocking state of repair”.

The former Wood Group director said his wife had hit a “huge pothole in the middle of the road” which ruined two of her tyres.

Woodland worries and ‘privacy implications’

Paul Love is concerned that the proposed Garden House would be “too close” to Rubislaw Den woodland.

He explained that the green space has many protected trees and is a “haven for wildlife” – including red squirrels.

Mr Love worries that those who end up living in the Den Studio flats might suffer from a lack of light – and demand that trees be chopped down.

He says this “is not in keeping with the unique woodland I seek to protect”.

And Dr Malcolm Smith also raised concerns about a “substantial increase” in people gaining access to the Den.

The gastroenterologist at Albyn Hospital is worried this could “potentially have security and privacy implications” for residents.

Michelle Flood, director of Stephen Properties Limited on Rubislaw Den South, has similar concerns.

She asked: “What security can the developer give to residents to stop unwanted visitors gaining unlawful access to the Den Woodlands during site construction and in the future after works are completed?”

Garden House ‘excessive and not necessary’

Pauline Cordiner also argued that the proposed new build is too close to the woodland.

And Mr and Mrs Barrack, who run the Barrack Charitable Trust from the building next door, say the new house would block the sun coming into their garden and have an “unacceptable overbearing impact”.

So does anyone have anything nice to say about it?

Meanwhile, Charles Taylor said the development is welcomed and he would rather that “than an empty building”.

However, he thinks the overall scale of the project is “too big”, particularly Garden House which he described as “excessive and not necessary”.

What have developers done to appease neighbours?

Halliday Fraser Munro, the architects working on the development, submitted a new design in August.

Following discussions with the council, the developers have made changes to the front of the pavilion building.

The entrance to one of the apartments there has been moved to the east side, and front gardens have been added to both homes.

The report explained that this increases outdoor space for the residents, but also makes the area look better.

The top floor of the Garden House, which sits at ground level, has been redesigned to reduce its impact on neighbouring homes.

Among the changes, the developers have made this building smaller, and it now only includes a garage, entrance hall, and stairs leading to the main home below.

Other buildings like the garage have also been downsized by developers.

Developers say mansion has had ‘extensive renovation works’ already

The developers also pointed out that the mansion has already been subject to “extensive renovation works” over the years.

And, they argued that the previous developments “proved notably unsympathetic” to the historic building.

Councillors are planning to visit Gordon House before deciding the fate of the prominent west end property.

This visit has been arranged for Thursday, October 9, with a vote to take place afterwards.

You can see the plans here.

