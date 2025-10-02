Queen’s Road offices in Aberdeen being modernised in £845,000 bid to lure new tenants

Historic Queen’s Road offices could soon be spruced up under major new plans, while a Dyce vets is to become a new takeaway in the Aberdeen suburb – despite fury from neighbours.

Holburn West Church changes lined up after volunteers take over

The organisation behind Aberdeen’s Holburn West Church are planning a whole host of small changes to the building in the city’s west end.

The religious hub is now being run as a community centre, after being sold by the Church of Scotland earlier this year to a trust headed up by councillor Martin Greig.

And now the new owners are planning a few tweaks to the design on the 132-year-old structure.

Drawings show how security cameras would be installed around the exterior of the church, along with new banner fittings to advertise upcoming events.

Documents say that the cameras are a necessary step required by insurers, and that they would be a grey colour to blend in with the striking granite.

‘Guild Street setts must remain – despite car damage risk!’

Elsewhere in Aberdeen, heritage boffins are looking to preserve a set of setts in the city centre.

Back in July, plans were submitted to remove the granite setts on the Guild Street bridge and replace them with a “flexible asphalt surface”.

Road bosses say that these changes are needed urgently as the vibrations from vehicles, especially buses, are harming the structure and could even damage cars in the future.

The granite setts would be put into storage and used for future projects.

However, some history gurus want to keep the bumpy ride along the bridge in place…

Who is objecting to Guild Street bridge plans?

The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland has outlined their qualms with the plans in a letter to the council.

Dr William Brogden worries that that the proposal “seems to be based on the cheapest option”.

They argue that the granite setts have been in place for well over a century, adding: “The setts are clearly doing their job, most admirably and at minimal costs.

“No convincing evidence that the setts are damaging the bridge has been presented.

“That it might be the preferred solution by the applicants is not the same as demonstrating it is the essential solution.”

Council planning chiefs will decide on the application in due course.

New chapter for historic Edzell Woods site

Now we delve into an interesting slice of north-east history with this next one…

What do F1 champion Jim Clark, the US Navy, and Cold War spies all have in common?

They’ve all spent time at the former RAF Edzell site.

This historic Mearns airfield has a long and storied past, with 85 years of military service on the site.

During the Second World War, it was a prime target for Luftwaffe bombers, as the hangars were used to house planes undergoing maintenance – with, at one point, 800 aircraft in storage.

Then, for a brief time in the 1950s, it became “Scotland’s fastest racing circuit”, thanks to its long runways.

One of the last races at the track was won by future two-time F1 world champion Jim Clark.

But with the Cold War beginning to thaw, the US Navy took on the site, with a space surveillance squad moving in to intercept Soviet messages.

Its importance was recognised in 1973 when a US Senate report stated that Edzell’s activities were vital to “the security of the nation”.

What are the plans for RAF Edzell site?

The base shut its doors in 1997, with the land coming into civilian use.

And now, owners Edzell Woods Community Trust are hoping to turn the former airstrip into a community hub building.

Papers reveal how a new single-storey building on the site of the former hangars would provide a flexible space for events, health surgeries, and community groups.

Access would be provided from Perry Road.

Deeside demolition in bid to create glamping pod tourist haven

Plans for Deeside glamping pods at Dess were first revealed in Planning Ahead back in February.

We explained how developers wanted to knock down a cottage at the spot between Banchory and Aboyne to make way for four of the huts.

However developer Jac Ltd, which is based in the town of Royston in Hertfordshire, was forced to return to the drawing board soon after.

And it wasn’t due to any sort of local backlash.

The potentially doomed Burn Cottage was granted a stay of execution due to concerns about bats roosting there.

Developers were forced to shelve the scheme as they waited for “bat survey season”, and the chance to study the ramshackle building.

Several months on, the plans have been lodged again.

This time, there’s some added input from bat experts – who recorded just one solitary Soprano Pipistrelle using it one night.

But being used by just the one bat still means a Nature Scot licence would be required before the cottage is flattened.

So now the future of the glamping pod plans rest on this being granted.

If ultimately approved, the pods built in place of this lone bat’s occasional abode would each come with their own external decking – and hot tubs.

The huts are described as “high-end”, and are hoped to provide “subtle and discreet countryside holiday accommodation for tourists visiting the area on short breaks and weekend stays”.

Portlethen takeaway plan unveiled

A different type of tenant could soon be taking up a unit at the City South business park between Portlethen and Aberdeen.

Jibola Oyediran wants to open a catering kitchen at unit 51, which she could cook up tasty takeaways from to be delivered across the area.

Blueprints show how it would be divided into a customer area, storage space and kitchen.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council state the unit has never been occupied before.

And architects explain that the aspiring occupant currently runs a catering business from home but “is looking to expand”.

Last year, plans to open a German bakery at the office complex just off the A92 were approved.

Dyce takeaway to transform old vet building – despite fears over ‘undesirables’

Plans to turn a former veterinary practice in Dyce into a new takeaway proved divisive in the Aberdeen suburb.

Mohammad Faruk, from Peterhead, is behind the proposal – with plans to sell pizzas, kebabs and tandoori chicken from the Victoria Street site.

But neighbours on the road raised some concerns.

In a letter of objection to the council, James Murdoch worried about “enough litter being dropped in Victoria Street” as it is.

He added: “We have noise and violence on a weekly basis outside the Tesco store. This business would cause more undesirables visiting Dyce at all hours.”

B&B boss bemused by proposals

James Pirie of the nearby Broomlea Guest House voiced concerns about the smell “that will be coming from the extraction flue onto our premises, contaminating our laundry

and entering or house”.

He said his customers return as they “enjoy the quiet environment”, which he worried could be ruined by the new venture.

And immediate neighbours Daniel and Dawn Maciver reached for the caps lock key as they told the council that they “STRONGLY OBJECT”.

‘Council will owe us money if property price plummets’

The letter stated: “We are concerned that the installation of an extract flue will lead to an unpleasant smell in the area and that food waste and litter will attract vermin.

“If this application, next door to our house, was to be granted, this would undoubtedly cause a drop in the value of our property.

“We would then have no alternative but to seek legal advice in order to obtain compensation from Aberdeen City Council.”

Why did council approve the plans?

Despite the outcry, the proposals were approved at a recent council planning meeting.

However, the applicant will have to make efforts to control noise and odour coming from the venue – and councillors ordered it must close at 8.30pm rather than 11.45pm as first hoped.

Queen’s Road offices to be modernised amid effort to entice takers

The B-listed 9 Queen’s Road building in Aberdeen is described as a “distinguished granite villa”.

It dates back to 1878, when it was built as a townhouse for a city merchant.

In the late 1980s, at the height of the oil boom, it took on a whole new lease of life as a casino with its own restaurant and bar.

During this period, “substantial” internal alterations were carried out.

But the casino relocated to Market Street in 2007 (into what is now Gamola Golf), and in 2009 the Queen’s Road building was turned into offices.

At this point, a “spacious” two-storey open-plan addition was formed.

Legal firm Anderson Anderson & Brown moved in, and stayed there until 2016.

So what next for Queen’s Road office?

Well, the building is now bucking a bit of a trend we have seen in the west end across recent years – by remaining as an office.

Several former townhouses once converted into workplaces in the area are now being returned to their original residential use amid market changes.

But not this one.

The owners say there remains “sustained demand” for this type of “flexible office accommodation”.

And now they want to future-proof it.

The last revamp came about 20 years ago when the building was turned into offices in the first place.

And it is “now due for essential repair and maintenance works”.

Changes come as office space is on the market

Documents sent to the council state: “These improvements will not only preserve the building’s integrity but also introduce enhancements that support environmental sustainability and bring facilities in line with modern standards.”

An accessible toilet will be added on the first floor of the villa, while services and decorations will be modernised across the site.

Meanwhile, an improved communal “breakout area” will be created on the lower ground floor level.

There will also be showers and changing facilities added down there.

EV charging points will be installed outside under the scheme.

Building papers indicate owners Esson Properties want to spend £845,000 on the refurbishment.

It comes as CBRE advertises several spaces within the building as “available”.

