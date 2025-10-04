Banchory sauce boss on juggling newborn with Japanese shoyu business and his creative recipe ideas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Banchory sauce boss on juggling newborn with Japanese shoyu business and his creative recipe ideas

Jonathan Hope has spoken out about combining fatherhood with being an entrepreneur.

By Ross Hempseed
A man stands proudly in front of three barrels, holding a jar of Slow Sauce. He is wearing a white t-shirt.
Jonathan Hope his launched Slow Sauce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

When Jonathan Hope launched his new business in Banchory he thought he could pour all his focus into his dream.

However, a newborn arrival has made sleepless nights inevitable as he juggles fatherhood with getting his Japanese condiment business up and running.

The 35-year-old worked as a chef in high-end London restaurants before moving back to Banchory in 2023.

Along with his wife Rebecca and first daughter Sunny, they settled in the Aberdeenshire town where Jonathan grew up.

Banchory would also become ground zero for his newest venture – a brewery.

Jonathan has been working hard at his new business in Banchory. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

You might initially think beer, but Jonathan had something more creative in mind, using his knowledge of fermentation and love for Japanese cuisine.

Having acquired the former funeral directors on Banchory’s High Street, he set to work stripping it out.

In March 2025, he began creating his unique products – Japanese shoyu (soy sauce) and miso under the brand Slow Sauce.

Instead of using soybeans, Jonathan decided to use an ingredient closer to home – oats.

‘It’s been difficult’ admits Jonathan

Using fungus imported from Japan and oats from a Laurencekirk producer, he went to work on his shoyu and miso recipe developments.

Jonathan said: “In Japan, they would typically make shoyu using rice or soybeans, but we thought since we are in Scotland we should be making it with oats instead.”

The oat shoyu takes three months to make, while the darker shoyu will be ready by next summer.

Jonathan takes care of the production side of the business, while his partner Robin Sheriff does the marketing.

However, the arrival of daughter Archer in August has thrown up challenges for Jonathan, as the production side of the business is intensive.

The oat shoyu takes three months to create. Image: Alyssa Kaye.

He said: “All your blessings come at once, but actually that’s not what you want as it is quite stressful. It’s been the most stressful year of my life for sure.

“The reason I was a chef was because I couldn’t sit at a computer all day, I had to be hands on.

“For most of the year I’ve been doing all the things I am terrible at but which are necessary in starting a business.”

With a newborn in the home and a business in its infancy, Jonathan said it was “like having two babies”.

“It’s difficult to get the balance of business and personal life, when you need to baby a new business. I anticipate another 24 months before the business is fully established.”

Rebecca, Jonathan’s wife, has a rule at home where he can’t speak about work to try and stop it overlapping with their home life.

We just need to find people to buy our product

Slow Sauce is a bespoke product and so has a higher price tag, which Jonathan admits can be hard for people to purchase.

He has attended local farmers’ markets in places like Banchory, Ballater and Inverurie, and the reaction has been one of intrigue.

Jonathan finds that explaining the reasoning behind the product and a taste test converts people into customers, some of whom have been back for more.

The oat miso from Slow Sauce. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

He said: “People are way more adventurous in the north-east than I had anticipated and I think people who are already coming to farmers’ markets are there to buy locally or from small producers.

“If you can give people a practical application for your product, it helps massively. Suggesting recipes etc can help them see uses for your product.

“Nobody wants to purchase a jar of something and then have it sit in the cupboard forever.”

He recommends:

  • Peppercorn sauce with a dash of shoyu
  • Steamed Rice with shoyu
  • Jacket Potato with baked beans with shoyu
  • Buttered potatoes with a dash of miso
  • Risotto replacing white wine with shoyu and stock cube with miso
  • Pasta dishes using shoyu instead of white wine

He said: “I am building this business to be able to have freedom in the future, but that means there is not much freedom at present.

“Hopefully, that is a bet that pays off in the future for me and my family.”

Conversation