Banchory sauce boss on juggling newborn with Japanese shoyu business and his creative recipe ideas

When Jonathan Hope launched his new business in Banchory he thought he could pour all his focus into his dream.

However, a newborn arrival has made sleepless nights inevitable as he juggles fatherhood with getting his Japanese condiment business up and running.

The 35-year-old worked as a chef in high-end London restaurants before moving back to Banchory in 2023.

Along with his wife Rebecca and first daughter Sunny, they settled in the Aberdeenshire town where Jonathan grew up.

Banchory would also become ground zero for his newest venture – a brewery.

You might initially think beer, but Jonathan had something more creative in mind, using his knowledge of fermentation and love for Japanese cuisine.

Having acquired the former funeral directors on Banchory’s High Street, he set to work stripping it out.

In March 2025, he began creating his unique products – Japanese shoyu (soy sauce) and miso under the brand Slow Sauce.

Instead of using soybeans, Jonathan decided to use an ingredient closer to home – oats.

‘It’s been difficult’ admits Jonathan

Using fungus imported from Japan and oats from a Laurencekirk producer, he went to work on his shoyu and miso recipe developments.

Jonathan said: “In Japan, they would typically make shoyu using rice or soybeans, but we thought since we are in Scotland we should be making it with oats instead.”

The oat shoyu takes three months to make, while the darker shoyu will be ready by next summer.

Jonathan takes care of the production side of the business, while his partner Robin Sheriff does the marketing.

However, the arrival of daughter Archer in August has thrown up challenges for Jonathan, as the production side of the business is intensive.

He said: “All your blessings come at once, but actually that’s not what you want as it is quite stressful. It’s been the most stressful year of my life for sure.

“The reason I was a chef was because I couldn’t sit at a computer all day, I had to be hands on.

“For most of the year I’ve been doing all the things I am terrible at but which are necessary in starting a business.”

With a newborn in the home and a business in its infancy, Jonathan said it was “like having two babies”.

“It’s difficult to get the balance of business and personal life, when you need to baby a new business. I anticipate another 24 months before the business is fully established.”

Rebecca, Jonathan’s wife, has a rule at home where he can’t speak about work to try and stop it overlapping with their home life.

We just need to find people to buy our product

Slow Sauce is a bespoke product and so has a higher price tag, which Jonathan admits can be hard for people to purchase.

He has attended local farmers’ markets in places like Banchory, Ballater and Inverurie, and the reaction has been one of intrigue.

Jonathan finds that explaining the reasoning behind the product and a taste test converts people into customers, some of whom have been back for more.

He said: “People are way more adventurous in the north-east than I had anticipated and I think people who are already coming to farmers’ markets are there to buy locally or from small producers.

“If you can give people a practical application for your product, it helps massively. Suggesting recipes etc can help them see uses for your product.

“Nobody wants to purchase a jar of something and then have it sit in the cupboard forever.”

He recommends:

Peppercorn sauce with a dash of shoyu

Steamed Rice with shoyu

Jacket Potato with baked beans with shoyu

Buttered potatoes with a dash of miso

Risotto replacing white wine with shoyu and stock cube with miso

Pasta dishes using shoyu instead of white wine

He said: “I am building this business to be able to have freedom in the future, but that means there is not much freedom at present.

“Hopefully, that is a bet that pays off in the future for me and my family.”