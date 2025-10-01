Aberdeen Catholic secondary school talks knocked back for a third time despite growing anger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Catholic secondary school talks knocked back for a third time despite growing anger

Councillor Kate Blake revealed that parents are "angered" and "astonished" that calls for a consultation have been ignored.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Work is ongoing to convert Old Aberdeen House into more classrooms for St Peter's RC School. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Talks around a new Catholic secondary school in Aberdeen have been narrowly denied for a third time despite councillors again being told there was a “compelling case” for one.

At an education meeting last month, opposition members – backed by city religious leaders – urged council chiefs to launch a consultation on the potential new facility.

The summit ended in chaos and confusion, however.

Poised to lose a vote on the matter, convener Martin Greig sparked outcry when he used his power to shift the debate to another meeting where he would have more backing in the chamber.

Councillor Martin Greig.
Education convener Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He argued that doing so would allow all councillors to join the debate and help shape the 15-year school estate plan.

That subsequent meeting was held earlier today, with more tensions arising on the contentious topic.

Families don’t have choice to send children to Catholic secondary school

Roman Catholic religious representative John Murray spoke at the Town House to fight for the secondary school talks.

He told the chamber there was a “compelling case” for the facility, adding that the Catholic Church didn’t want to “be at loggerheads” with the council over the matter.

“The church believes that what is currently in place in Aberdeen in respect of Catholic schools is very inadequate compared to what is in place in almost every other part of Scotland,” he explained.

Roman Catholic representative John Murray
Roman Catholic representative John Murray. Image: Aberdeen City Council

“The great majority of Scottish families have the opportunity to send their children to a Catholic secondary school, families in Aberdeen don’t.

“Aberdeen is an international city, and people coming to live or considering coming to live here are very surprised to find that there is no Catholic secondary school.

“That is a situation that, in my view, is impossible to justify.”

Mr Murray suggested that Aberdeenshire Council be invited to join discussions with the local authority and the church about potentially building the facility.

Aberdeen parents ‘astonished’ council denied talks

Labour councillor Kate Blake, who led calls for the secondary school at the earlier education meeting, told the chamber she felt like she was “in Groundhog Day”.

She voiced her frustration at the same matter being refused this time last year, and the party’s pleas being denied yet again just days ago.

“Why is the administration against the consultation?” she asked.

Councillor Kate Blake. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Please tell us and the people of Aberdeen, I think you are forgetting the damage you are doing to the reputation of the council by not giving clear reasons.”

Mrs Blake added: “The administration also has to see the damage they are doing … by taking this head-in-sand approach.

“Parents are still angered by the decision that we made last year and astonished that we are making the same mistake.

“They have a right to expect fair and transparent decision making, and that did not strike them as fair last year or today.”

Calls to support ‘realistic’ Aberdeen school estate plan

However, Lib Dem councillor Mr Greig urged his colleagues to take no further action on a Catholic secondary school.

He noted the local authority had “finite resources” and “tough choices to make”, but suggested the council stick to its “realistic” proposed plan.

“On one hand we have some excellent new buildings and some recently upgraded schools, and on the other hand, the majority of schools are in need of serious repair work and upgrading,” he said.

“The school estate plan is our important opportunity to reverse the decline in a very structured way.”

Artist impression of the new £120 million Hazlehead Academy
Artist impression of the new £120 million Hazlehead Academy. Image: Ryden

Do you think Aberdeen needs a Catholic secondary school? Let us know in our comments section below

Mr Greig highlighted that work has started on the £121 million replacement Hazlehead Academy.

He also noted that £1m of overdue work has begun at St Machar Academy along with £7m of essential improvements at Harlaw Academy.

Meanwhile, £21m has been set aside for the Bucksburn Academy extension, and a further £27m investment will go towards St Peter’s Roman Catholic primary school.

Following a heated four-hour debate the school plan was narrowly passed, without a Catholic secondary school consultation, by 22 votes to 21.

