Aberdeen Catholic secondary school talks knocked back for a third time despite growing anger

Talks around a new Catholic secondary school in Aberdeen have been narrowly denied for a third time despite councillors again being told there was a “compelling case” for one.

At an education meeting last month, opposition members – backed by city religious leaders – urged council chiefs to launch a consultation on the potential new facility.

The summit ended in chaos and confusion, however.

Poised to lose a vote on the matter, convener Martin Greig sparked outcry when he used his power to shift the debate to another meeting where he would have more backing in the chamber.

He argued that doing so would allow all councillors to join the debate and help shape the 15-year school estate plan.

That subsequent meeting was held earlier today, with more tensions arising on the contentious topic.

Families don’t have choice to send children to Catholic secondary school

Roman Catholic religious representative John Murray spoke at the Town House to fight for the secondary school talks.

He told the chamber there was a “compelling case” for the facility, adding that the Catholic Church didn’t want to “be at loggerheads” with the council over the matter.

“The church believes that what is currently in place in Aberdeen in respect of Catholic schools is very inadequate compared to what is in place in almost every other part of Scotland,” he explained.

“The great majority of Scottish families have the opportunity to send their children to a Catholic secondary school, families in Aberdeen don’t.

“Aberdeen is an international city, and people coming to live or considering coming to live here are very surprised to find that there is no Catholic secondary school.

“That is a situation that, in my view, is impossible to justify.”

Mr Murray suggested that Aberdeenshire Council be invited to join discussions with the local authority and the church about potentially building the facility.

Aberdeen parents ‘astonished’ council denied talks

Labour councillor Kate Blake, who led calls for the secondary school at the earlier education meeting, told the chamber she felt like she was “in Groundhog Day”.

She voiced her frustration at the same matter being refused this time last year, and the party’s pleas being denied yet again just days ago.

“Why is the administration against the consultation?” she asked.

“Please tell us and the people of Aberdeen, I think you are forgetting the damage you are doing to the reputation of the council by not giving clear reasons.”

Mrs Blake added: “The administration also has to see the damage they are doing … by taking this head-in-sand approach.

“Parents are still angered by the decision that we made last year and astonished that we are making the same mistake.

“They have a right to expect fair and transparent decision making, and that did not strike them as fair last year or today.”

Calls to support ‘realistic’ Aberdeen school estate plan

However, Lib Dem councillor Mr Greig urged his colleagues to take no further action on a Catholic secondary school.

He noted the local authority had “finite resources” and “tough choices to make”, but suggested the council stick to its “realistic” proposed plan.

“On one hand we have some excellent new buildings and some recently upgraded schools, and on the other hand, the majority of schools are in need of serious repair work and upgrading,” he said.

“The school estate plan is our important opportunity to reverse the decline in a very structured way.”

Mr Greig highlighted that work has started on the £121 million replacement Hazlehead Academy.

He also noted that £1m of overdue work has begun at St Machar Academy along with £7m of essential improvements at Harlaw Academy.

Meanwhile, £21m has been set aside for the Bucksburn Academy extension, and a further £27m investment will go towards St Peter’s Roman Catholic primary school.

Following a heated four-hour debate the school plan was narrowly passed, without a Catholic secondary school consultation, by 22 votes to 21.

