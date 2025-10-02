Exclusive: ‘Biggest occupier’ moves into swanky new Union Street offices Aurora 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: ‘Biggest occupier’ moves into swanky new Union Street offices Aurora 

The £5 million redevelopment of the former Caledonian House is steadily filling up...

The massive block is just above Pret a Manger on Union Street.
The massive block is just above Pret a Manger on Union Street. Image: True North Advisors
By Ben Hendry

Efforts to revive Aberdeen’s Union Street have taken another step forward as the swanky Aurora office complex reveals its largest tenant to date.

The £5 million redevelopment of the former Caledonian House is steadily filling up, with a growing list of firms committing to the landmark 43,750 sq ft office complex.

Once fully occupied, Aurora is expected to bring 500 workers into the city centre – all helping to boost the area’s economy.

The SRE Group, which led the transformation of the building at the corner of Union Street and Union Row, said the latest letting underlines growing business confidence in the Granite City.

The block as it was being spruced up in 2023. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Who are the new Aurora tenants in Aberdeen city centre block?

Rock Flow Dynamics has been unveiled as the latest firm to move in.

The company was founded in Aberdeen in 2015, and creates computer programmes to model how oil, gas, and water move through underground rock to help engineers predict production.

It has developed into a global player, with clients worldwide.

Scott Campbell from the SRE Group and Scott Harrison from Rock Flow Dynamics.
Scott Campbell from the SRE Group and Scott Harrison from Rock Flow Dynamics. Image: True North Advisors

They will be up on the fourth floor, in a suite extending to 3,670 sq ft – the single biggest space taken in Aurora so far.

Director of the company, Scott Harrison, said: “Aberdeen has been at the heart of our business for a decade, and we are delighted to be moving into Aurora.

“This is a space that matches our ambition and provides a first-class environment for our people and clients.

“Union Street is changing for the better, and we are proud to be playing our part in its regeneration.”

Union Street is being reimagined. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘There is growing confidence in city centre’

Aurora is already home to climate-tech venture studio Ventex, AI start-up Rahd.AI, strategic communications consultancy True North Advisors and global manpower provider NES Fircroft.

SRE Director John Grewar said Rock Flow Dynamics’ arrival was “another clear signal of growing confidence in the city centre” as Aurora builds a base of high-value jobs in the area.

