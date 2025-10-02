Exclusive: ‘Biggest occupier’ moves into swanky new Union Street offices Aurora 

Efforts to revive Aberdeen’s Union Street have taken another step forward as the swanky Aurora office complex reveals its largest tenant to date.

The £5 million redevelopment of the former Caledonian House is steadily filling up, with a growing list of firms committing to the landmark 43,750 sq ft office complex.

Once fully occupied, Aurora is expected to bring 500 workers into the city centre – all helping to boost the area’s economy.

The SRE Group, which led the transformation of the building at the corner of Union Street and Union Row, said the latest letting underlines growing business confidence in the Granite City.

Who are the new Aurora tenants in Aberdeen city centre block?

Rock Flow Dynamics has been unveiled as the latest firm to move in.

The company was founded in Aberdeen in 2015, and creates computer programmes to model how oil, gas, and water move through underground rock to help engineers predict production.

It has developed into a global player, with clients worldwide.

They will be up on the fourth floor, in a suite extending to 3,670 sq ft – the single biggest space taken in Aurora so far.

Director of the company, Scott Harrison, said: “Aberdeen has been at the heart of our business for a decade, and we are delighted to be moving into Aurora.

“This is a space that matches our ambition and provides a first-class environment for our people and clients.

“Union Street is changing for the better, and we are proud to be playing our part in its regeneration.”

‘There is growing confidence in city centre’

Aurora is already home to climate-tech venture studio Ventex, AI start-up Rahd.AI, strategic communications consultancy True North Advisors and global manpower provider NES Fircroft.

SRE Director John Grewar said Rock Flow Dynamics’ arrival was “another clear signal of growing confidence in the city centre” as Aurora builds a base of high-value jobs in the area.

