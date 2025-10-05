Aberdeen Rapid Transit: Everything you need to know about tram-like bus plans as public talks start

It’s been a long journey full of twists and turns since Aberdeen Rapid Transit plans were first announced three years ago.

At times, doubts have been raised about whether the “fantasy project” would ever make it off the drawing board.

And many have questioned whether it would be wiser to slam the brakes on the scheme before it goes too far.

But bosses behind proposed public transport revolution believe the scheme could rival Edinburgh’s trams or Glasgow’s subway system – and turbo-charge public transport across the north-east.

So how will it work, where would it run, what makes it different from a normal bus, and when might we actually see it on the road?

As public talks launch on the project, we offer a stop-by-stop guide through all the biggest questions.

What is Aberdeen Rapid Transit and how will it work?

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils, First Bus, Stagecoach and the regional transport body Nestrans are all working together to bring speedier transport to the area.

Their ultimate goal is that anyone could turn up at a dedicated ART stop and never wait more than a few minutes to hop on board.

The hope is this will encourage more and more folk to embrace public transport, ditching their cars and helping to reduce pollution.

Planners want 36 electric “tram-style” buses running along two routes that criss-cross through the city.

Passengers would buy their tickets from a machine on the street before hopping on board one of the specialist buses, similar to a tram.

And the fleet would a run on 24-hour bus lanes, speeding things along.

How is it different from normal buses?

On the face of it, the vehicles are essentially bigger buses.

Rab Dickson, Nestrans director at the time, said the project would still be a “top of the range public transport service.”

He added: “We see it as more than just a bus, and almost tram-like in operation.”

So what makes it so different?

Basically, the electric vehicles are planned to be more efficient than the usual bus service.

The stops will be larger with ticket machines meaning there won’t be any interactions with drivers to slow things down.

Instead, users would pay for their tickets before getting on, and scan them when boarding.

And the electric tram-style buses will be bigger than regular busses, and could have multiple doors to make getting on and off much easier.

In practice, the system could look very much like the £95m Belfast Glider.

That network includes 34 buses running across 14 miles, with multiple doors and space for up to 105 passengers — streamlining the whole process.

Where will Aberdeen Rapid Transit cover?

Planners behind the ambitious project have designed routes that “connect people to the places they want to go”.

Two lines have been approved which would go through the city centre to reach new “mobility hubs” (essentially park and ride facilities) at either end.

One goes from Blackdog to Westhill, and the other from Craibstone to Portlethen.

Here’s a breakdown of the routes and plans, and some of the key stops along the way:

Route 1: Blackdog to Westhill

The route would run along the A92, before weaving along King Street, Union Street, Market Street, Guild Street, Bridge Street, Union Terrace and Skene Square.

It would then go along the A944 Lang Stracht and connect to the Foresterhill Health Campus before heading to Kingswells park-and-ride.

Instead of terminating there, it would carry on the A944 until Westhill, where another new mobility hub would be built.

This line would connect commuters from Westhill, Kingswells and Blackdog with Aberdeen, with key destinations including:

Aberdeen University

Frederick Street Health Village

Union Square — including the bus and train stations

Foresterhill Health Campus

Prime Four

It would also connect to the new development sites at Blackdog, Cloverhill and Maidencraig.

Route 2: Craibstone Park and Ride to Portlethen route

This line is planned to start at the park-and-ride facility in Craibstone, with connections to the airport and Teca.

It would then run along the A96, Great Northern Road, Powis Terrace, Powis Place, Broad Street, Union Street and Holburn Street.

The line would then take passengers south along Great Southern Road, West Tullos Road, Wellington Road and the A92 before terminating at a new park-and-ride in Portlethen.

And again, while it would serve commuters from north and south of the city, it would also bring passengers to some key destinations including:

Aberdeen College

Union Street

The west end of Union Street

Kincorth

Wellington Road

How much will it cost to get specialist buses on the road?

Original plans back in 2022 pegged the total cost of the ART system at around £150 million.

But earlier this year, we revealed that the price tag has more than doubled to £323 million.

Programme manager Kirsty Chalmers said the rising price is due to a 25% jump in construction costs, along with the need for additional studies and design work.

The sum left some councillors agog, but the authority ultimately agreed to press ahead anyway.

The fleet of 36 electric tram-style buses alone are estimated to cost around £30.2m.

New bus stops, mobility hubs and 24-hour bus lanes will also rack up the final price.

Last year, planning chief David Dunne confirmed the city has spent about £2m of Scottish Government cash on the project so far.

A further £150m in grants was planned to cover the then full cost of the upgrades.

What next and when might it be running?

The plans so far have been given the green light by both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils.

But the wheels aren’t quite in motion just yet.

For now, Nestrans will need to do more work on developing infrastructure options as well as exploring who will actually run ART.

Officers will also look into getting more funding and engaging with the public.

It is hoped that work will start in 2027 – depending on the outcomes of the study and funding.

While it’s not clear when ART will be hitting the road, Nestrans say it could be within the next five to 10 years.

