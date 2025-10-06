Abandoned Aberdeen land grows as demolished Shell site and Stoneywood Mill added to ‘vacant and derelict’ list

The amount of land left to decay across Aberdeen has continued to grow as once-bustling business hotspots have been torn down or left abandoned.

Last year we reported the total area topped 100 hectares – or almost 155 football fields the size of Pittodrie.

But now a total of 143.2 hectares across Aberdeen were deemed to be unused or in disrepair, according to the Scottish Government’s latest survey of vacant and derelict land.

Year-on-year the area of Aberdeen covered by vacant and derelict land has risen by 38.9% while figures have fallen across the rest of Scotland.

The only planning authority that saw bigger rise in area since 2018 was Moray.

Land which has been “damaged by development” is considered derelict. That means it can’t be used in a useful or productive way unless it’s repaired or improved.

In Aberdeen, 17 sites have been identified as derelict in the latest survey. That includes notable landmarks left to rot like Broadford Works.

The amount of derelict land reached 31.5 hectares in the 2024 survey – a 114.3% rise from 2023.

A new addition to the list includes the Beach Leisure Centre. The 1.4 ha site initially became derelict in 2022 but was just added to the site register in 2024.

We publish the latest results as demolition work on the beloved attraction ramps up.

Meanwhile, vacant land includes any site no longer being used for its original purpose.

Vacant land covers both more sites and hectares in the Granite City. For every two hectares of derelict land, there are seven hectares of vacant land.

It rose since 2023 by 26%, meaning there are now more than 100 hectares of just vacant land in Aberdeen.

There are 57 sites of urban vacant land within the city, including the Muirfield House office building and the historic Stoneywood Papermill closed in 2022.

Both of those sites were just added to the register of vacant and derelict land in the latest release.

Nine sites were added in 2024, taking Aberdeen up to a total of 74.

What were the newly added sites?

Three of the vacant land sites just added to the register all fall under the Altens industrial estate.

This area saw businesses shut down or relocate after the oil and gas downturn struck.

All three sites featured in the survey are all listed as Peterseat Drive and have an unknown owner.

Only two of the new additions to the register were derelict. The former Beach Leisure Centre occupies just under a hectare-and-a-half of land on the Esplanade.

The other was the Stoneywood Mill which shut in 2022.

Demolition works on the leisure site, which had been lying empty for two and a half years, are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

That derelict land is owned by Aberdeen City Council – who also own another one of the newly added sites.

A hectare of council-owned vacant land is located on Lang Stracht at the former Press and Journal offices.

This expanse is, however, being eyed up by Lidl for a new supermarket.

It is not the only office which has been added to the list in the most recent survey.

Privately-owned Muirfield House on Whitemyres Avenue in Kingswellls was the smallest new addition by area.

The final two sites newly listed on the register are both a result of major companies leaving their Aberdeen premises.

Both the former Shell building and former BT site on Froghall Terrace have been recorded as vacant.

While the Shell site was only knocked down last year, the BT land has been abandoned for some time.

Last December, Shell received planning permission to form a new EV charging site on the land of the former HQ.

Where is Aberdeen’s vacant and derelict land?

By Aberdeen neighbourhood, Balgownie and Donmouth has the largest total area of vacant or derelict land.

More than 22 hectares of land have been classed as vacant or derelict within the area.

However, it only has three sites. The majority of those 22 hectares are from Silverburn Park in Bridge of Don.

The only other Aberdeen neighbourhood with more than 20 hectares of derelict or vacant land was Bucksburn. The area had seven sites on the register.

Dyce was top when it came to the number of derelict or vacant sites with nine.

But overall, the neighbourhood recorded just over 16.4 hectares of empty land on the register.

The largest site in the area was the council-owned former Cordyce Residential School.

It accounts for about half of the total vacant or derelict land in Dyce.

Who owns Aberdeen’s vacant and derelict land?

The majority of the land is privately owned, in many cases with the owner unknown.

More than two fifths of the sites had private but unknown owners.

Another 18, just under a quarter of the total, also had private owners.

The same amount was also owned by Aberdeen City Council. The vast majority of the council-owned land and buildings were former schools and nurseries.

By area, the local authority owned just over 26 hectares. That is just under a fifth of the total vacant and derelict area across Aberdeen.

The former Press and Journal offices and Beach Leisure Centre which have just been added to the list are also owned by the local authority.

How long have the sites been abandoned?

Rubislaw Quarry remains the site left derelict for longest in Aberdeen. The quarry has been considered derelict for more than 40 years.

Some of the sites do not have information on when they were first deemed derelict or vacant.

A total of 22 of the 74 sites were still listed as unknown. Other than that, 2022 was the most commonly listed year for the Aberdeen vacant and derelict land.

The former Shell building is among the 14 vacant or derelict sites which were only emptied in 2022.

Another 11 sites were vacated in 2021. However, only one site is believed to have become empty in 2024, and none were listed in 2023.

Quite a few of the recently emptied sites are on the larger side.

By area, three of the sites added in the latest register are in the top five across Aberdeen.

Silverburn Park is still the largest section of land but it is followed by the Stoneywood Mill and former Shell building.

Development potential?

Yet what would it take to get the sites back into use?

The survey also assigns the development potential for the vacant and derelict land.

Most of the sites have potential to be put into new use.

More than half of the sites are developable in the medium term (55.4%).

A total of 14 could be developed in the short term, including Muirfield House which was just added to the list.

But for 13 sites there is insufficient information to determine the potential of the area.

The government hopes that sharing this information could spark some interest among developers.

You can see the full list of more than 70 abandoned Aberdeen sites in our detailed run-down HERE.

