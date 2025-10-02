Cuminestown substation APPROVED despite emotional plea from mum of 10-year-old ‘whose bedroom is next to site’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cuminestown substation APPROVED despite emotional plea from mum of 10-year-old ‘whose bedroom is next to site’

Prior to the meeting, 81 letters of objection against the project had been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeenshire Council's Infrastructure Services Committee visited the proposed new substation site at Mains of Green near Cuminestown. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Controversial plans for a massive electricity substation near Cuminestown have been given the green light despite a huge backlash from locals.

SSEN Transmission is behind the Greens 400kV Substation project, which is also a short distance away from New Deer.

As well as three substation buildings and switchgear, the development will include an area of hard-standing for future overhead lines that would connect to the site.

Proposed site layout of the Cuminestown substation. Image: David Bell Planning

SSEN said the new substation was needed to connect the Beauly to Blackhillock to New Deer to Peterhead overhead line.

It is also needed to provide a connection point for new offshore renewable schemes in the north of Scotland.

The development would be built over four years, with construction expected to start later this year or early 2026 at the latest.

Why was there backlash over substation plan?

The proposal didn’t go down well in the area, with 81 letters of objection submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

Those against the plan raised concerns about the potential environmental impact, noise and health impacts it could bring.

The red outline shows the location of the substation site and its close proximity to Cuminestown. Image: David Bell Planning

But despite this backlash, local authority planners recommended the plan be approved.

Members of the infrastructure services committee visited the sodden site yesterday to see how the development could impact the surrounding area.

They traipsed around the field with brollies held aloft.

Councillors met again at Woodhill House earlier today to discuss the application and decide its fate.

What did SSEN have to say about the Cuminestown substation?

Chris Gardner of SSEN attended the meeting to make a case for the development.

He said the substation was needed to ensure the grid network was “safe, secure and resilient when it is needed”.

A 3D model of the control building. Image: David Bell Planning

Mr Gardner added: “This is part of a nationally coordinated response to the pressing challenge of how we secure our energy security using clean, home-grown power.

“The Greens substation is a critical part of this national plan to upgrade the grid so that it is fit for modern requirements.”

The Cuminestown site. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He told the chamber that SSEN had read all of the objections and took the concerns seriously.

However, the firm believes cleaner energy, a stronger grid and local economic benefits from the site outweigh any negatives.

Objectors shared their concerns around substation plan

Chairwoman of the Fyvie, Rothienorman and Monquhitter community council, Dr Kathryn Vincent, spoke out against the proposal.

She said the narrow rural roads around the site are “inadequate” for the level of traffic expected for the project.

Dr Kathryn Vincent, chairwoman of Fyvie, Rothienorman and Monquhitter community council. Image: Ethan Williams

And she claimed the area was “saturated” with various other energy projects that have been ongoing for more than a decade.

Ms Vincent added: “Granting permission will destroy the character of our area, endanger everyone on the roads, and change the industry of this community by force, while causing serious economic damage.”

Cuminestown substation objector Katie Neal. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Meanwhile resident Katie Neal, who lives next door to the site with her husband and 10-year-old son, was concerned about the impact it would have on her family.

She said: “I would urge all councillors here today to think about the human costs this project will have and all the subsequent projects that will follow in its wake.

“I would like you to consider the boy whose bedroom overlooks this site, who for the next years of his life will be subjected to heightened noise and light pollution.”

Councillors split over Cuminestown substation proposal

After a lengthy debate, councillor Geoff Crowson called for the application to be refused as he had “grave concerns” about the size and scale of the development.

The Central Buchan member believed it should have been split over two smaller sites to “share the burden and spread the benefits”.

He also didn’t think the road infrastructure around the substation would be able to handle the increase in traffic.

Councillors Geoff Crowson and Alan Turner chat at the Cuminestown site visit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Mr Crowson admitted he felt sorry for those who live around the site.

“I’ve got concerns on health and safety grounds… How the residents are going to feel when this is going on for four years, and what it will do to their mental health,” he said.

“I can barely imagine what it’s going to do to the residents in that village.”

Inverurie councillor Marion Ewenson voiced some worries of her own too.

She said: “With the infrastructure that’s required, we’re asking some communities to put up with an awful lot.

“In terms of the bigger picture this infrastructure is necessary, but once you have one of these it opens the door for further energy storage applications.”

Controversial matter decided after a tense vote

However, committee chairman councillor Alan Turner called for the application to be granted.

His suggestion was backed by colleague Stephen Smith who wanted to see the substation built despite noting the impact it would have on those living nearby.

Members of the infrastructure services committee during their soggy site visit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He said: “Recognising the buildings up against the boundary and close by it, the landscape and visual impact is going to be very significant to them and I don’t seek to minimise that for a second.

“This is necessary because of what it’s going to mean for the electricity transmission grid, the connections for renewable energy developments and the connections to the wider network.”

Following a tense vote, the substation was granted by nine votes to five.

