Cuminestown substation APPROVED despite emotional plea from mum of 10-year-old ‘whose bedroom is next to site’

Controversial plans for a massive electricity substation near Cuminestown have been given the green light despite a huge backlash from locals.

SSEN Transmission is behind the Greens 400kV Substation project, which is also a short distance away from New Deer.

As well as three substation buildings and switchgear, the development will include an area of hard-standing for future overhead lines that would connect to the site.

SSEN said the new substation was needed to connect the Beauly to Blackhillock to New Deer to Peterhead overhead line.

It is also needed to provide a connection point for new offshore renewable schemes in the north of Scotland.

The development would be built over four years, with construction expected to start later this year or early 2026 at the latest.

Why was there backlash over substation plan?

The proposal didn’t go down well in the area, with 81 letters of objection submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

Those against the plan raised concerns about the potential environmental impact, noise and health impacts it could bring.

But despite this backlash, local authority planners recommended the plan be approved.

Members of the infrastructure services committee visited the sodden site yesterday to see how the development could impact the surrounding area.

They traipsed around the field with brollies held aloft.

Councillors met again at Woodhill House earlier today to discuss the application and decide its fate.

What did SSEN have to say about the Cuminestown substation?

Chris Gardner of SSEN attended the meeting to make a case for the development.

He said the substation was needed to ensure the grid network was “safe, secure and resilient when it is needed”.

Mr Gardner added: “This is part of a nationally coordinated response to the pressing challenge of how we secure our energy security using clean, home-grown power.

“The Greens substation is a critical part of this national plan to upgrade the grid so that it is fit for modern requirements.”

He told the chamber that SSEN had read all of the objections and took the concerns seriously.

However, the firm believes cleaner energy, a stronger grid and local economic benefits from the site outweigh any negatives.

Objectors shared their concerns around substation plan

Chairwoman of the Fyvie, Rothienorman and Monquhitter community council, Dr Kathryn Vincent, spoke out against the proposal.

She said the narrow rural roads around the site are “inadequate” for the level of traffic expected for the project.

And she claimed the area was “saturated” with various other energy projects that have been ongoing for more than a decade.

Ms Vincent added: “Granting permission will destroy the character of our area, endanger everyone on the roads, and change the industry of this community by force, while causing serious economic damage.”

Meanwhile resident Katie Neal, who lives next door to the site with her husband and 10-year-old son, was concerned about the impact it would have on her family.

She said: “I would urge all councillors here today to think about the human costs this project will have and all the subsequent projects that will follow in its wake.

“I would like you to consider the boy whose bedroom overlooks this site, who for the next years of his life will be subjected to heightened noise and light pollution.”

Councillors split over Cuminestown substation proposal

After a lengthy debate, councillor Geoff Crowson called for the application to be refused as he had “grave concerns” about the size and scale of the development.

The Central Buchan member believed it should have been split over two smaller sites to “share the burden and spread the benefits”.

He also didn’t think the road infrastructure around the substation would be able to handle the increase in traffic.

Meanwhile, Mr Crowson admitted he felt sorry for those who live around the site.

“I’ve got concerns on health and safety grounds… How the residents are going to feel when this is going on for four years, and what it will do to their mental health,” he said.

“I can barely imagine what it’s going to do to the residents in that village.”

Inverurie councillor Marion Ewenson voiced some worries of her own too.

She said: “With the infrastructure that’s required, we’re asking some communities to put up with an awful lot.

“In terms of the bigger picture this infrastructure is necessary, but once you have one of these it opens the door for further energy storage applications.”

Controversial matter decided after a tense vote

However, committee chairman councillor Alan Turner called for the application to be granted.

His suggestion was backed by colleague Stephen Smith who wanted to see the substation built despite noting the impact it would have on those living nearby.

He said: “Recognising the buildings up against the boundary and close by it, the landscape and visual impact is going to be very significant to them and I don’t seek to minimise that for a second.

“This is necessary because of what it’s going to mean for the electricity transmission grid, the connections for renewable energy developments and the connections to the wider network.”

Following a tense vote, the substation was granted by nine votes to five.

Read more: