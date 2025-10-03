Broadstraik Inn boss ‘building a wall to stop bus shelter youths disturbing punters’

The owners of Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn want to build a wall to stop youths from bothering punters in the beer garden.

The Broadstraik Inn, on Straik Road, is a family run restaurant and bar dating all the way back to 1905.

In 2023 GHN Ltd, which also owns the Dutch Mill in Aberdeen, bought the Broadstraik Inn following months of speculation over the future of the pub.

And since the new owners have taken over, the venue has undergone a massive £250,000 refurbishment.

What are the plans for Broadstraik Inn?

Designs state that the owners want to build a “new boundary wall and decorative open-pattern screen”.

This would be used to stop people from entering the beer garden and children’s playpark from the pavement along Straik Road, just off the A944 Aberdeen to Alford route.

Documents further add that the current stone wall has fallen into a “considerable state of disrepair” and become a “safety concern” due to “numbers of young persons, who regularly congregate at the bus stop, attempting to enter the premises over the dilapidated dyke”.

They add that “there have been incidents of young persons causing disturbances to the patrons in the beer garden whilst at the bus stop”.

The timber screens would have a “decorative open pattern” to “provide a sense of protection to the patrons, whilst still allowing a visual connection through the screens into the site”.

It comes after nearby Westhill restaurant Duncano’s last year raised concerns about youths.

Staff were forced to lock themselves and customers inside, after a group of around 30 young people in masks hurled abuse at them.

Owners want to ensure customers feel safe

Richard Nicoll, owner of the inn, told The Press and Journal that the existing wall had been left in a state of “disrepair” by the previous owners and had become an “eyesore on the area”.

As it started to fall down, it left a gap meaning people were able to walk straight into the beer garden from the pavement.

Richard added: “It was just unfortunate the condition it was left in.

“We thought it was about time we started listening to the locals and regulars who used it on a regular basis.

“There were quite a few incidents where they were out enjoying themselves and people were just able to walk through.

“So it was more of a safety element from their point of view – as well as it being obviously in quite a bad state.”

