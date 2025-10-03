Broadstraik Inn boss ‘building a wall to stop bus shelter youths disturbing punters’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Broadstraik Inn boss ‘building a wall to stop bus shelter youths disturbing punters’

The owner of the Elrick venue, Richard Nicoll, says troublemaking youngsters have put people off visiting.

The Broadstraik Inn in Elrick. Image: Davidson Smith Architects
By Sophie Farquharson

The owners of Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn want to build a wall to stop youths from bothering punters in the beer garden.

The Broadstraik Inn, on Straik Road, is a family run restaurant and bar dating all the way back to 1905.

In 2023 GHN Ltd, which also owns the Dutch Mill in Aberdeen, bought the Broadstraik Inn following months of speculation over the future of the pub.

And since the new owners have taken over, the venue has undergone a massive £250,000 refurbishment.

The Broadstraik Inn in Elrick has been transformed since new owners took over in 2023. Image: Davidson Smith Architects

What are the plans for Broadstraik Inn?

Designs state that the owners want to build a “new boundary wall and decorative open-pattern screen”.

This would be used to stop people from entering the beer garden and children’s playpark from the pavement along Straik Road, just off the A944 Aberdeen to Alford route.

Documents further add that the current stone wall has fallen into a “considerable state of disrepair” and become a “safety concern” due to “numbers of young persons, who regularly congregate at the bus stop, attempting to enter the premises over the dilapidated dyke”.

The old stone wall outside of the Broadstraik Inn has fallen into a state of disrepair. Image: Davidson Smith Architects

They add that “there have been incidents of young persons causing disturbances to the patrons in the beer garden whilst at the bus stop”.

The timber screens would have a “decorative open pattern” to “provide a sense of protection to the patrons, whilst still allowing a visual connection through the screens into the site”.

It comes after nearby Westhill restaurant Duncano’s last year raised concerns about youths.

Staff were forced to lock themselves and customers inside, after a group of around 30 young people in masks hurled abuse at them.

The proposed wall. Image: Davidson Smith Architects

What do you think about the Broadstraik Inn wall plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Owners want to ensure customers feel safe

Richard Nicoll, owner of the inn, told The Press and Journal that the existing wall had been left in a state of “disrepair” by the previous owners and had become an “eyesore on the area”.

As it started to fall down, it left a gap meaning people were able to walk straight into the beer garden from the pavement.

Owners say that the proposed wall will help to make customers feel more comfortable by preventing disturbance caused by people on the pavement. Image: Davidson Smith Architects

Richard added: “It was just unfortunate the condition it was left in.

“We thought it was about time we started listening to the locals and regulars who used it on a regular basis.

“There were quite a few incidents where they were out enjoying themselves and people were just able to walk through.

“So it was more of a safety element from their point of view – as well as it being obviously in quite a bad state.”

You can see the plans for yourself here.

Conversation