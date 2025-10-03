Alcohol-free Aberdeen bar Sobr given the go-ahead by council planners

Council planning bosses have raised a (non-alcoholic) toast to proposals for an entirely sober bar in Aberdeen’s west end.

Kate Kenyon is behind Sobr, which has now been given the official seal of approval to launch.

The venue on Thistle Street will be the first of its kind in Scotland, offering mocktails as well as alcohol-free wine, beer, and gin.

It was previously used as a shop, meaning Miss Kenyon needed planning permission to serve food and drink.

What are the plans for Sobr Aberdeen?

The alcohol-free bar will seat around 22 people, including a cosy “lovers nook” for two set along one wall.

A large table near the window will sit groups of seven or eight, and a new bar is being built inside the venue.

Miss Kenyon plans to focus on serving drinks – from non-alcoholic wines, beers, and gins to “functional” mocktails.

While Sobr won’t offer hot food, a selection of pre-packaged snacks will be available along with sweet treats from nearby Almondine patisserie.

Once it’s up and running, the venue will be open Wednesday to Saturday 2-10pm.

Why does Aberdeen need an alochol-free bar?

Miss Kenyon, originally from Turriff, previously told the Press and Journal she had experienced a limited alcohol-free offering when out with friends in the Granite City.

Miss Kenyon said it was always an “afterthought”.

But she was “inspired” by sober events and pop-ups in other locations.

She’d also been to sober events in LA, New York and London and realised “Aberdeen could use a place like this”.

The 33-year-old also said she hoped to be serving up “detoxing” mocktails from the new bar in October.

You can read the plans in full here.

