Alcohol-free Aberdeen bar Sobr given the go-ahead by council planners

Kate Kenyon plans to serve "functional" mocktails from the stylish new spot on Thistle Street.

By Lauren Taylor
Kate Kenyon has been given the go-ahead to open her new sober bar on Thistle Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Kate Kenyon has been given the go-ahead to open her new sober bar on Thistle Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Council planning bosses have raised a (non-alcoholic) toast to proposals for an entirely sober bar in Aberdeen’s west end.

Kate Kenyon is behind Sobr, which has now been given the official seal of approval to launch.

The venue on Thistle Street will be the first of its kind in Scotland, offering mocktails as well as alcohol-free wine, beer, and gin.

Kate Kenyon’s own health journey has inspired her to open the bar.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It was previously used as a shop, meaning Miss Kenyon needed planning permission to serve food and drink.

What are the plans for Sobr Aberdeen?

The alcohol-free bar will seat around 22 people, including a cosy “lovers nook” for two set along one wall.

A large table near the window will sit groups of seven or eight, and a new bar is being built inside the venue.

Artist’s impression of the new dry bar on Thistle Street. Image: Tinto Architects

Miss Kenyon plans to focus on serving drinks – from non-alcoholic wines, beers, and gins to “functional” mocktails.

While Sobr won’t offer hot food, a selection of pre-packaged snacks will be available along with sweet treats from nearby Almondine patisserie.

The “lovers nook”. Image: Tinto Architects

Once it’s up and running, the venue will be open Wednesday to Saturday 2-10pm.

Why does Aberdeen need an alochol-free bar?

Miss Kenyon, originally from Turriff, previously told the Press and Journal she had experienced a limited alcohol-free offering when out with friends in the Granite City.

Miss Kenyon said it was always an “afterthought”.

Kate Kenyon’s bar will fill the last empty unit on the thriving Thistle Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But she was “inspired” by sober events and pop-ups in other locations.

She’d also been to sober events in LA, New York and London and realised “Aberdeen could use a place like this”.

The 33-year-old also said she hoped to be serving up “detoxing” mocktails from the new bar in October.

You can read the plans in full here.

