Fife Arms owners ‘could disturb reverend’s remains’ with Braemar Kirk heating overhaul

Plans to reimagine Braemar Kirk as a cultural destination could disturb the remains of a reverend buried within the church, according to worried archaeologists.

Meanwhile, in Aberdeen, plans to pave over St Fittick’s Park in Torry are moving ahead and the fire-hit Pittodrie Car Stadium will rise from the ashes.

These and more feature in our new second weekly instalment of north-east Planning Ahead.

Every week for years, we have been bringing readers a selection of the most interesting applications to form changes big and small in our communities.

Now, with more news than ever to feature, we have launched a second weekly round-up every Thursday.

This week, we begin with plans to spruce up the outside of an office on Aberdeen’s Golden Square.

Golden Square office to be spruced up

Jeanette Forbes – the businesswoman behind popular venues Grape and Grain and the recently opened Mediterranean – made her name by starting information technology company PCL Group.

Its headquarters is PCL House, located at 14 Golden Square in Aberdeen city centre.

However, over the years, parts of the B-listed building have fallen into a “state of disrepair”.

And according to documents submitted by Bradley Craig Architects, some previous works were “not sympathetic to the original character of the building”.

But new plans aim to change that.

Developers say the premises “celebrates the granite heritage of Aberdeen”.

They add that essential works will not only prevent further damage but also “reinstate and repair as many of the original features as possible”.

So, what’s included in the plans?

When this “unsympathetic” extension was added to the rear of the building, two of the original rooflights were removed.

Two others at the front were also taken out and replaced with larger, more modern units.

However, if the new plans are approved, these will be replaced with versions fashioned in a more traditional style.

The flat roof will be updated to better match neighbouring buildings on the square, and damaged lime mortar will be carefully repaired.

Cast iron drainage and handrails will also be restored and repainted in a uniform black.

To help deter anti-social behaviour, lockable doors will be installed in three street-level openings which were once used to deliver and store coal.

New football pitch planned for St Fittick’s Park

South of the city, Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) plans have proven divisive for years.

It’s hoped the project will transform the region’s fortunes, securing a boom in employment by attracting major renewable energy firms to the north-east.

Some locals fought tooth and nail to stop the development of the green space in Torry.

They even took their fight all the way to Scotland’s highest civil court.

But in the end, they lost their case.

Not long after, bosses behind the ETZ revealed their timeline for the mammoth project.

And now they’ve also put forward plans to “enhance” other parts of St Fittick’s Park for the community.

What’s on the table?

ETZ bosses have suggested turning some of the green space into football pitches, with terraced seating so people can watch on.

They will create paths that link Tullos Playing Fields to St Fittick’s Park, as well as the surrounding coastal paths, with park benches placed along the routes.

And there are plans to build a new social shelter to replace the damaged one, as well as creating an accessible entrance on the site, with a ramp and steps.

There could be a paved area built around the pitches too, which can be used by local clubs.

Historic Prince of Wales pub to get a glow up

Back in August, our Planning Ahead round-up revealed that the long-standing Prince of Wales could be getting a bit of a makeover.

Dating back to the 1850s, it’s home to the longest bar counter in the north-east and plenty of classic ales all poured from traditional brass taps.

A 2016 refurbishment stayed true to its Victorian roots, but now owners say it’s time to give the outside a refresh.

The logo will be redesigned and replaced with a more colourful version of the heraldic Prince of Wales badge.

And the granite pub, which is tucked away on a dark, cobbled street just off St Nicholas Square, will soon be brightened up with lanterns, lit-up menu cases and a projecting sign.

‘Someone appears to have pushed the wrong AI button’

Council planners saw no issue with the works, stating the “design, scale and nature of the proposed works is acceptable”.

However, not everyone raised a glass to the new plans.

The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland has outlined their qualms with the revamp in a letter to the council.

Dr William Brogden said the group was “very disappointed” about the changes.

His letter read: “The grey painted panels in the blocked windows above, at present, are much better than the proposed black panels with their endless repeated name and feathers.

“And to make matter worse the applicants propose to remove the genuine existing old gilt pub sign with its white Prince of Wales feathers.

“Someone appears to have pushed the wrong AI button.”

Pittodrie Car Stadium rebuild given green light

Elsewhere in Aberdeen, plans are in the making to rebuild a garage destroyed by a massive fire earlier this year.

Crews spent hours trying to get the blaze at the Pittodrie Car Stadium and Stag Motors premises under control.

At the time, bosses said they were determined to rebuild their family business and come back “stronger and better than before”.

True to their word they submitted a planning application for the works, which we also covered in our Planning Ahead back in June.

Now, they’ve been given the go-ahead from Aberdeen City Council to build a new garage and office space in the same spot.

Pharmacy in Macduff expansion

Meanwhile, the family-run Macduff Pharmacy will be soon be getting bigger.

Owners Doug and Jane Forsyth took over the pharmacy on 157 Duff Street back in November 2023.

In a post on their Facebook page, the couple said: “You might have noticed that we’re making a few changes to the appearance of the pharmacy – a new sign, new flooring, and a lick of paint (if the north-east rain ever lets up).

“However, we’re also looking to make improvements to the services that we can offer to the local community.”

Now, they’ve secured planning permission for a full extension to the back of the shop.

The expansion means more room for services, including two consultation rooms instead of one, a larger dispensary, and extra space for retail.

Insch train station’s ‘jagged wooden’ doors

At Insch train station it’s out with the old and in with the new…

The doors of the waiting room at have seen better days, having deteriorated over the years.

Julie Gray, one of the lead town planners at Network Rail, explained that the bottom of the doors had “jagged wooden edges”.

She said they were “beyond repair” and now needed to be replaced.

The blue painted wooden doors will be swapped for a similar set so the “character and appearance” of the C-listed building isn’t impacted by the change.

What do you think about this week’s plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Changes planned for Braemar Kirk could ‘disturb human remains’

We end this week’s round-up in Braemar, where the owners of the Fife Arms are taking over another notable building in the Royal Deeside village.

Iwan and Manuela Wirth submitted plans to breathe new life into the historic Braemar Kirk by transforming it into a “cultural hub”.

When selling the historic building Church of Scotland suggested it could be used as a “museum, art gallery or public library”.

The listing added: “It also has potential for a variety of other uses, such as a theatre, cinema or entertainment venue, retail space or community resource subject to obtaining appropriate consents.”

It was put on the market with a £160,000 price tag, and it’s just a stone’s throw from their hotel, which showcases a priceless art collection.

Which is why the Wirths thought it could be used as an extension of their cultural offering.

But, their plans could be in jeopardy – as a deceased minister could throw a spanner in the works from beyond the grave…

What did hoteliers want to do with the Braemar Kirk?

The beautiful church has been a feature of the village for 155 years, its spire a prominent landmark.

They hope it will compliment the other venues in the village – like St Margaret’s, which is used to stage events during the Braemar Literary Festival curated by the Fife Arms.

But to achieve their plans, they want to remove the wooden pews. It all sounds pretty straightforward, right?

Well, it turns out it might not be quite as simple after all, because the works could “disturb the human remains” buried within the church.

And what did archaeologists have to say about removing the heating pipes?

The kirk’s first minister the Reverend Hugh Cobban was buried behind the pulpit in 1870.

Rev Cobban was minister of Braemar Free Church from 1854 until his death that year, and was responsible for the building of this second stone church in the community.

But in a tragic twist the Tain-born religious leader, described as a “fiery preacher”, died a few days before it opened.

A website about Braemar’s history states: “The ceremony planned for the opening of the building thus became a solemn and packed funeral service for Hugh.

“In a tribute to his inspiring ministry, the unusual decision was taken to bury Hugh in the church immediately behind the pulpit.”

Do you think the Fife Arms owners might need to rethink the project? Let us know in our comments section below

What does council archaeologist say about Braemar Kirk heating?

Now there are fears removing the old pipework and installing new heating in the church could disturb his resting place.

Claire Herbert, an archaeologist with the local authority, said to fully assess the proposal, more information is needed.

She has asked developers to explain how they plan to remove the integrated heating pipework and seating platform, including a plan showing the extent of the pipework network.

Meanwhile, Historic Environment Scotland is hopeful that, should the pews be removed, any graffiti “could be recorded”.

A response states: “We understand that change is required and that the removal of the pews would create a space that would be flexible for different uses.”

“It would be also helpful to understand if there is a salvage strategy for the reuse of the pews.”

Read the plans here:

Golden Square office plans

St Fittick’s latest

Prince of Wales upgrades approved

Pittodrie Car Stadium to rise from ashes

Macduff Pharmacy extension approved

Insch Railway Station

Braemar Kirk heating plans