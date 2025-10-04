Readers’ gallery: Autumn colours begin to appear across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers’ gallery: Autumn colours begin to appear across Scotland

Send your pictures to pictures@ajl.co.uk. Be sure to include the subject and location where the photo was taken.

Loch of Fyvie at Fyvie Castle. Image: Catriona Ritchie
By Katherine Ferries

Calling all photographers: Share your pictures in our weekly Readers’ Gallery!

This week’s photos include sunsets from Taransay and Tarbert, sunrise in Beauly, and the start of autumn colours. Wildlife from Newburgh and Merkinch, along with scenes from Nairn, Huntly, Dingwall, and Gourdon, complete the collection.

If you would like to contribute, send your pictures to pictures@ajl.co.uk. Be sure to include the subject and location where the photo was taken.

This week’s submissions:

The sunset over Taransay from Seilebost in Harris. Image: June Whitelaw
The River Deveron near Huntly. Image: Richard Brown
Saltburn pier near Invergordon. Image: John Kelman
A Mallard Duck showing us its Beautiful colours. Image: Hazel Thomson
An Lochan Uaine, Glenmore, Cairngorm National Park. Image: Laura Green
Tree guarding the footbridge at the mouth of the River Peffery in Dingwall. Cromarty Firth and the Black Isle in the background. Image: Sandy Thomson
St Barevan’s Church dates to the mid-13th century and is near Cawdor. Image: Moira MacKintosh
Sunrise in Beauly. Image: Nicki Bell
Nairn Beach. Image: Lorna Johnston
A Sunset in Tarbert. Image: Cllr Alastair Redman
Autumn at Drum Castle, Banchory. Image: Laura Brand
Teal Drake swimming in the River Ythan at Newburgh. Image: Ron Findlay
Wall Painting at the former station yard in Gourdon. Image: William Elliott
Fly Agaric mushroom. Image: Margaret Stone
A Robin taking a bath at Merkinch. Image: Simon Packman
Autumn colours appearing in Victoria Park, Aberdeen<br />Image: Katherine Ferries

We’re inviting you to submit your best images for our weekly Through Your Lens gallery. Whether it’s a dramatic landscape, a candid moment, or simply a snapshot of everyday beauty, we want to see the world through your eyes.

Landscape photos taken anywhere in the north-east of Scotland or the Highlands and Islands will continue to be featured in our weekly newspapers. Other styles and subjects are welcome in our online readers’ gallery, published each week.

Please include your name and a short description with your photo, making sure to note the subject and location it was taken.

Send your best shots to pictures@ajl.co.uk