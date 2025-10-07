35 best pictures as Oldmachar Academy pupils shine in Grease at Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen

Pupils from Oldmachar Academy performed Grease: School Edition at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen on Monday October 6 2025.

The production followed the story of Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski at Rydell High, featuring characters, songs, and dance numbers from the classic musical adapted for young performers.

The cast included pupils in lead and ensemble roles, participating in singing and acting throughout. A second performance is scheduled for Tuesday October 7.

Tivoli Theatre Managing Director Caroline Morgan said: ‘We are delighted that Oldmachar Academy is bringing their second school production to the Tivoli, this time with Grease. Everyone is in for a great night out enjoying this legendary musical.’

Press and Journal photographer Kami Thomson was on hand to capture the performance.