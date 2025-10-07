35 best pictures as Oldmachar Academy pupils shine in Grease at Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

35 best pictures as Oldmachar Academy pupils shine in Grease at Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen

Pupils from Oldmachar Academy performed Grease: School Edition at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen on Monday, October 6.

Oldmachar Academy pupils in colourful 1950s costumes cheer and pose together during the final number of Grease at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
Joy and applause fill the stage as Oldmachar Academy’s Grease cast celebrate a high-energy finale at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
By Katherine Ferries, Mark Asquith & Kami Thomson

Pupils from Oldmachar Academy performed Grease: School Edition at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen on Monday October 6 2025.

The production followed the story of Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski at Rydell High, featuring characters, songs, and dance numbers from the classic musical adapted for young performers.

The cast included pupils in lead and ensemble roles, participating in singing and acting throughout. A second performance is scheduled for Tuesday October 7.

Tivoli Theatre Managing Director Caroline Morgan said: ‘We are delighted that Oldmachar Academy is bringing their second school production to the Tivoli, this time with Grease. Everyone is in for a great night out enjoying this legendary musical.’

Press and Journal photographer Kami Thomson was on hand to capture the performance.

Students wearing black leather jackets perform “Summer Nights” on stage during Oldmachar Academy’s Grease musical at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen.
The T-Birds perform “Summer Nights” during Oldmachar Academy’s vibrant production of Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Oldmachar Academy pupils dressed as the Pink Ladies sit with Sandy during the “Summer Nights” number from Grease: School Edition at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
The Pink Ladies gather around Sandy during the lively “Summer Nights” scene in Oldmachar Academy’s Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Students dressed in 1950s-style outfits sing on stage with hands over their hearts during Oldmachar Academy’s Grease musical at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen.
Students perform one of the opening numbers during Oldmachar Academy’s colourful production of Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Students wearing black leather jackets with “T-Birds” printed on the back stand on stage during Oldmachar Academy’s Grease musical at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen.
Members of the T-Birds take to the stage in their signature leather jackets during Oldmachar Academy’s energetic performance of Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Oldmachar Academy pupil Zofia Wang-Dzialoszynska, playing Sandy, raises her arm mid-performance in a white top and red skirt during Grease at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
Zofia Wang-Dzialoszynska as Sandy, performing with confidence during Oldmachar Academy’s Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Oldmachar Academy pupil wearing a leather jacket plays a black guitar on stage during Grease: School Edition at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
A cast member strums a guitar in character during Oldmachar Academy’s vibrant production of Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Close-up of Oldmachar Academy ensemble singing with arms outstretched during Grease: School Edition at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
Voices lifted and arms outstretched, Oldmachar Academy ensemble hits the big finish during Grease at the Tivoli Theatre.
Oldmachar Academy pupils with a pink wig and grey suit perform Hand Jive gestures in Grease at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
Hand Jive gestures hit the beat as Oldmachar Academy cast take centre stage during Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Oldmachar Academy pupils in a red dress and a pinstripe suit dance the Hand Jive during Grease: School Edition at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
Oldmachar Academy performers lift their arms in the Hand Jive, polka dots and pinstripes shining under Tivoli Theatre lights.
Oldmachar Academy cast perform the Hand Jive competition scene from Grease: School Edition at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
Oldmachar Academy pupils step into the Hand Jive competition, suits and swing dresses flying.
Oldmachar Academy pupil Layla Ross, playing Rizzo, smiles mid-performance in a navy polka-dot outfit during Grease: School Edition at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
Layla Ross takes centre stage as Rizzo, delivering a confident performance during Oldmachar Academy’s Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Oldmachar Academy pupils Layla Ross and Shen Murray, playing Rizzo and Frenchy, smile on stage during Grease: School Edition at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
Layla Ross as Rizzo shares a laugh with Shen Murray as Frenchy during Oldmachar Academy’s lively production of Grease at the Tivoli Theatre.
Oldmachar Academy pupil Sloane Martin, playing Patty, smiles and waves in a blue dress and white gloves during Grease at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
Sloane Martin as Patty brightens the stage with a cheerful wave during Oldmachar Academy’s Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Oldmachar Academy pupils dressed as T-Birds and Pink Ladies dance together in leather jackets and 1950s outfits during Grease at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
The T-Birds and Pink Ladies take to the floor in perfect step during Oldmachar Academy’s high-energy Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Oldmachar Academy pupils perform the “Summer Nights” scene with Sandy and Danny on stage and the ensemble of Pink Ladies and T-Birds watching at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
The cast joins in for “Summer Nights” as Danny and Sandy relive their romance in Oldmachar Academy’s Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Oldmachar Academy pupils dressed in pyjamas perform the “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” scene from Grease: School Edition at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
The Pink Ladies share laughs during the “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” slumber party scene in Oldmachar Academy’s Grease at the Tivoli Theatre.
Oldmachar Academy pupils Zofia Wang-Dzialoszynska and Sloane Martin, playing Sandy and Patty, perform the “Summer Nights” scene during Grease: School Edition at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
Zofia Wang-Dzialoszynska as Sandy and Sloane Martin as Patty share laughs during the “Summer Nights” scene in Oldmachar Academy’s Grease at the Tivoli Theatre.
Oldmachar Academy pupil Zofia Wang-Dzialoszynska, playing Sandy, sings during the “Summer Nights” scene in Grease at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
Zofia Wang-Dzialoszynska as Sandy performs “Summer Nights” during Oldmachar Academy’s lively production of Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
A group of pupils dressed in leather jackets perform as the T-Birds during Oldmachar Academy’s Grease musical at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen.
The T-Birds take the stage during Oldmachar Academy’s energetic performance of Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Actors Zofia Wang-Dzialoszynska and Finn McKenzie perform as Sandy and Danny during a dramatic scene in Oldmachar Academy’s Grease musical at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
Sandy (Zofia Wang-Dzialoszynska) and Danny (Finn McKenzie) share a heartfelt moment on stage during Oldmachar Academy’s production of Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
A large group of pupils perform together on stage dressed in 1950s-style outfits during Oldmachar Academy’s Grease musical at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen.
The full cast of Oldmachar Academy’s Grease light up the stage at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre during their vibrant musical performance.
Students dressed in leather jackets and jeans perform a choreographed scene as the T-Birds during Oldmachar Academy’s Grease musical at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen.
The T-Birds perform a show-stopping number during Oldmachar Academy’s lively production of Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Oldmachar Academy pupils dressed as the Pink Ladies in pink jackets perform a scene together during Grease: School Edition at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
The Pink Ladies take the stage in style during Oldmachar Academy’s Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Oldmachar Academy pupil Layla Ross, playing Rizzo, sings “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” while another cast member watches during Grease: School Edition at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
Layla Ross as Rizzo delivers “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” during Oldmachar Academy’s energetic Grease performance at the Tivoli Theatre.
Oldmachar Academy pupils Layla Ross and Logan Howie, playing Rizzo and Kenickie, sit together on a white bench during Grease: School Edition at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
Layla Ross as Rizzo and Logan Howie as Kenickie share a moment on stage during Oldmachar Academy’s Grease at the Tivoli Theatre.
Oldmachar Academy pupils perform Greased Lightning in bright orange overalls and 1950s costumes during Grease: School Edition at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
The cast revs up the energy during Greased Lightning, a standout number in Oldmachar Academy’s Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Oldmachar Academy pupils dressed as Rydell High cheerleaders perform with red, white, and blue pom-poms during Grease: School Edition at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
Oldmachar Academy’s pupils light up the stage in red and white during a lively Grease number at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Wide stage view of Oldmachar Academy pupils; central pair in suit and red polka-dot dress dance the Hand Jive at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
A showstopping duet leads the Hand Jive competition as classmates line the stage and applaud during Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli.
The Jones family smile for a photo in the theatre hallway ahead of Oldmachar Academy’s Grease musical at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen.
Audience members The Jones family ahead of Oldmachar Academy’s production of Grease at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen.
David Smith stands smiling with Megan and Hope Clark in a stairwell decorated with theatre posters ahead of Oldmachar Academy’s Grease performance at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen.
Audience members David Smith with Megan and Hope Clark ahead of Oldmachar Academy’s production of Grease at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen.
Members of the Howie family, including children and adults, smile together in the foyer before Oldmachar Academy’s Grease performance at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
The Howie family gather to show their support ahead of Oldmachar Academy’s production of Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
The Youngson and Neilson families smile together before watching Oldmachar Academy’s Grease performance at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
The Youngson and Neilson families show their support for Rizzo ahead of Oldmachar Academy’s Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Audience members Joanne and Jasmine Greig wearing black leather jackets smile before Oldmachar Academy’s Grease performance at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
Audience members Joanne and Jasmine Greig arrive in matching leather jackets for Oldmachar Academy’s Grease at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.
Audience members Aly Martin and Karen Dey pose and smile in the foyer before Oldmachar Academy’s Grease at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen.
Audience members Aly Martin and Karen Dey smile for the camera ahead of Oldmachar Academy’s Grease performance at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.

 