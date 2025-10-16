Hungry hospital workers back plea for Just Greek food van to stay at Aberdeen’s Westburn Park

Aberdeen medics have come out in support of the Just Greek food van as bosses plead for permission to keep its spot in Westburn Park, while a row over a rogue shop sign in the city centre is heating up.

Meanwhile, we look at multi-million-pound plans formed for Peterhead Harbour.

These and more feature in Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Fraserburgh sculpture plan unveiled

We start in the Broch, where a sculpture paying homage to the town’s seafaring past could soon be installed.

The Scottish White Fish Producers Association wants to erect the metal memorial at its site on South Harbour Road, which is currently under construction.

It comes years after the body was given permission to build its HQ in the town.

The model looks very similar to those dotted along the shoreline in Stonehaven, which have all been crafted by sculptor Jim Malcolm.

Later on in this week’s round-up, we will have plans for some big changes at Peterhead Harbour.

Edinburgh couple’s plan for modern Braemar home

The saga over housing in Braemar goes back some time…

Back in 2021, there was an outcry when councillors waved through plans for a mansion on a site which could have accommodated up to six smaller homes.

That development at Chapel Brae was approved despite concerns it would exacerbate the shortage of housing in the village.

Local councillor Geva Blackett warned Braemar was in danger of turning into “Disneyland Cairngorms” filled with second homes which are empty for several months of the year.

The Upper Deeside member said rising house prices mean young people are being “excluded” from the housing market in the village.

What’s the latest in Braemar housing saga?

A few years after this storm over a property to the north of Coldrach Lodge on Chapel Brae, separate plans have been put forward for another spot a few yards away.

Edinburgh-based applicants Ken and Gale Brown last year lodged a first iteration of their vision for a grassy space on the outskirts of the village.

They submitted an application for two houses at the spot.

This wasn’t all plain sailing though.

Adjacent neighbour Diana Forrester complained it would block her view, while warning it would disrupt a black grouse breeding ground.

Kathleen Cooper pleaded for the spot to be spared, warning that the loss of a popular bench would be a blow to her and many others.

“It’s one of my favourite accessible spots in Braemar,” she wrote.

“Now that I am not fully able, I appreciate its accessibility even more acutely. It’s a very special place to me and to countless others and should be protected for the enjoyment of future generations.”

Nevertheless, this proposal was duly approved last June.

But now the couple have formed different plans for the scenic spot – opting to go ahead with just one house there.

They explain that the idea of forming a pair of homes would “not be deliverable” given rising construction costs.

Blueprints show how the proposed solitary property would have an evening terrace and a morning terrace to take advantage of the sunlight.

There would be a sauna created too.

We previously featured the story of a Braemar builder who revealed the “heartbreaking” struggles first time buyers face in the increasingly-exclusive village.

Tradesman Rory Bruce was imploring councillors to part with policy by letting him build his own modest home on a plot of land just outside the village boundary.

Deeside Golf Club needs a new ramp for waiting staff

Management at Aberdeen’s Deeside Golf Club are teeing up some improvements.

They want to remove an external stairway, replacing it with a ramp to make it easier for catering staff to serve customers enjoying the outdoor space.

This balcony is “heavily used by the golf club membership and visitor golfers especially when the weather conditions permit”.

But the stairs there “are not of an ideal width or pitch suitable for safe use by catering staff serving food or drink”.

Owners plan improvements at Patio hotel

Aberdeen’s Patio hotel, latterly known as the Hilton Doubletree, welcomed its final guests before the pandemic.

It has been used as a Home Office migrant hotel for the past few years.

Question marks remain over how long it will be used for this, with the UK Government pledging to end the use of hotels for asylum seekers by 2029.

But operators Hotel Income Company Ltd, which is based in London, have now put forward plans to spruce up the building.

Bosses have been given the council’s permission to replace metal cladding on the outside.

They hope to swap out the current burgundy panels, as they are “showing signs of degradation in a number of areas”.

New light grey panels would be put up in their place.

Neighbour upset over Skene Street sign

A few weeks ago, Planning Ahead revealed how the new operator of an Aberdeen city centre grocery shop had been ordered to retrospectively apply for permission for colourful new signs erected at the building.

The 55 Skene Street address was formerly the Mayar alteration and design shop. Before that it was a YMCA charity shop.

Since the application was lodged with Aberdeen City Council, people have been having their say.

Skene Street resident Clare Rochford isn’t a fan.

Her letter of objection states: “To me, the colours, fonts and especially the size of the lettering are unattractive and illuminating them is worse.”

Meanwhile, the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland also takes a dim view of the bright sign.

A letter says: “The signage is garish and inappropriate for a traditional period building, especially one in such a prominent position on the corner with Rosemount Viaduct.”

Multi-million-pound Peterhead harbour building plan

Maritime Development Ltd wants to create an energy service base at Peterhead Habour.

The building would be erected land currently lying vacant on Smith’s Embankment, and this major project would cost a whopping £5.8 million.

It comes after the Peterhead Port Authority signed a major deal with the firm to lease the space.

The proposed base would provide handling and storage services for power cables and mooring lines destined for new offshore wind developments.

In the works for a while, the official planning application has recently been lodged.

Architects from Halliday Fraser Munro have explained that the huge building would be orange and blue to reflect Maritime Development Ltd’s corporate colours.

One of the bosses, George Mackintosh, recently appeared on the BBC TV show My Kind of Town to discuss the plans at the port.

Council gurus have “encouraged the use of flood resilient materials and construction techniques” to “minimise damage” should an “extreme weather event” occur.

Does plan to expand garden ‘disrespect’ those who lost lives in battle?

Back in September, Planning Ahead revealed how a homeowner intended to turn part of a historic battlefield outside Inverurie into part of his garden.

The bloody Battle of Harlaw took place on the site in 1411, with hundreds of lives lost.

Mark and Carol Rattray live at Wester Harlaw, in a large property which hit the market for £760,000 in 2023.

The couple want to add a new “entertainment wing” at the property, along with a kitchen patio.

This work would require a bigger garden being created.

However, Westhill woman Jennifer Forster has written to the local authority pleading for the plans to be rejected.

She writes: “People should not be allowed to build on battlegrounds for their historic importance.

“I feel not enough respect is shown to these sites which are also burial grounds to fallen men.”

However, council heritage chiefs say the idea is acceptable.

Hospital staff support Greek food truck in plea to stay in Aberdeen park

Hungry hospital workers are coming to the aid of an Aberdeen food truck amid fears the council could force it from its spot in Westburn Park.

Just Greek opened up next to Westburn House about two years ago, but the consent came with a strict time limit.

A few weeks ago, Planning Ahead revealed how the spot had to re-apply for permission to operate at the site.

The business has since written to Aberdeen City Council in the hopes of being allowed to stay there for five years.

And since then, fans have penned various letters of support to the local authority.

Who is backing the food truck?

They include Dr Riko Hatakeyama, an Aberdeen University lecturer from Kingswells, who said: “100% support!

“Just Greek is a popular and essential venue for neighbours and those working at NHS or university.”

Gemmery Diamanti, who graduated from RGU in 2024 and took a job at Aberdeen’s maternity unit, said Just Greek is a treat for her and colleagues on a Sunday shift.

She said: “It will be a shame if they close because food and service is awesome.”

Varija Ratna Koppolu, a clinical fellow at NHS Grampian, also backed the truck to stay, calling it an “essential part of the park”.

‘I come to Westburn Park from Aberdeenshire for Just Greek!’

Rosemount resident Jordan Funcan added: “It is fantastic for the area!”

And Rebecca Reid said the Greek grub was enough to entice her in from Balmedie…

She added: “This truck offers healthy and tasty food that encourages us to visit Westburn Park.

“We opt to walk around this park simply because it has Just Greek that we can enjoy during our walk.

“If this park was to not have this, I would likely not visit and just use a local park closer to home.”

So what did the council say about Just Greek staying in Westburn Park?

Planning officials have now allowed the van to stay in Westburn Park – but only until 2028 rather than 2030 as requested.

They say the van could have an impact on the appearance of nearby Westburn House – which has been derelict and falling into decline for decades.

A report states: “It is considered that the retention of the building on a permanent basis would cause harm to the setting of the listed building.”

The planning document concludes: “It is considered that a total temporary period of five years, starting from the date of the previous permission (20 April 2023) would be appropriate in this instance.

“A further time limited permission, until 20 April 2028, would give the applicant sufficient time to explore options for an alternative, more suitable permanent building within the park.”

The Press and Journal recently revealed how Aberdeen hospital workers think a new rapid transit bus system could reduce parking chaos at ARI.

