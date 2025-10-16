Hungry hospital workers back plea for Just Greek food van to stay at Aberdeen’s Westburn Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hungry hospital workers back plea for Just Greek food van to stay at Aberdeen’s Westburn Park

However, council planners worry it could have an adverse impact on the A-listed but dilapidated Westburn House...

By Ben Hendry
The owner of Just Greek, Spiros Varvatakos, at Westburn Park.
The owner of Just Greek, Spiros Varvatakos, at Westburn Park. Image: Scott Baxter/Clarke Cooper

Aberdeen medics have come out in support of the Just Greek food van as bosses plead for permission to keep its spot in Westburn Park, while a row over a rogue shop sign in the city centre is heating up.

Meanwhile, we look at multi-million-pound plans formed for Peterhead Harbour.

These and more feature in Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Twice a week, we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

But first, we begin with plans to highlight the north-east’s fishing industry.

Fraserburgh sculpture plan unveiled

We start in the Broch, where a sculpture paying homage to the town’s seafaring past could soon be installed.

The Scottish White Fish Producers Association wants to erect the metal memorial at its site on South Harbour Road, which is currently under construction.

It comes years after the body was given permission to build its HQ in the town.

This shows how the ship model would look. Image: SWFPA

The model looks very similar to those dotted along the shoreline in Stonehaven, which have all been crafted by sculptor Jim Malcolm.

Later on in this week’s round-up, we will have plans for some big changes at Peterhead Harbour.

Edinburgh couple’s plan for modern Braemar home

The saga over housing in Braemar goes back some time…

Back in 2021, there was an outcry when councillors waved through plans for a mansion on a site which could have accommodated up to six smaller homes.

That development at Chapel Brae was approved despite concerns it would exacerbate the shortage of housing in the village.

Councillor Geva Blackett in Braemar. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Local councillor Geva Blackett warned Braemar was in danger of turning into “Disneyland Cairngorms” filled with second homes which are empty for several months of the year.

The Upper Deeside member said rising house prices mean young people are being “excluded” from the housing market in the village.

Braemar is an increasingly popular getaway for people able to afford second homes. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

What’s the latest in Braemar housing saga?

A few years after this storm over a property to the north of Coldrach Lodge on Chapel Brae, separate plans have been put forward for another spot a few yards away.

Edinburgh-based applicants Ken and Gale Brown last year lodged a first iteration of their vision for a grassy space on the outskirts of the village.

The space earmarked for the new house. Image: Brown and Brown architects
The location comes with stunning views. Image: Google Maps

They submitted an application for two houses at the spot.

This wasn’t all plain sailing though.

Adjacent neighbour Diana Forrester complained it would block her view, while warning it would disrupt a black grouse breeding ground.

Kathleen Cooper pleaded for the spot to be spared, warning that the loss of a popular bench would be a blow to her and many others.

“It’s one of my favourite accessible spots in Braemar,” she wrote.

“Now that I am not fully able, I appreciate its accessibility even more acutely. It’s a very special place to me and to countless others and should be protected for the enjoyment of future generations.”

Nevertheless, this proposal was duly approved last June.

The bench said to be beloved by many locals. Image: Google Maps

But now the couple have formed different plans for the scenic spot – opting to go ahead with just one house there.

They explain that the idea of forming a pair of homes would “not be deliverable” given rising construction costs.

Blueprints show how the proposed solitary property would have an evening terrace and a morning terrace to take advantage of the sunlight.

There would be a sauna created too.

A glimpse of how the new home would look. Image: Brown and Brown architects
Another view of the proposed property. Image: Brown and Brown architects

We previously featured the story of a Braemar builder who revealed the “heartbreaking” struggles first time buyers face in the increasingly-exclusive village.

Tradesman Rory Bruce was imploring councillors to part with policy by letting him build his own modest home on a plot of land just outside the village boundary.

Deeside Golf Club needs a new ramp for waiting staff

Management at Aberdeen’s Deeside Golf Club are teeing up some improvements.

They want to remove an external stairway, replacing it with a ramp to make it easier for catering staff to serve customers enjoying the outdoor space.

This shows the current staircase. Image: Deeside Golf Club
These stairs can be a challenge when carrying trays of food… Image: Deeside Golf Club

This balcony is “heavily used by the golf club membership and visitor golfers especially when the weather conditions permit”.

But the stairs there “are not of an ideal width or pitch suitable for safe use by catering staff serving food or drink”.

This blueprint shows how the ramp would look. Image: Deeside Golf Club

Owners plan improvements at Patio hotel

Aberdeen’s Patio hotel, latterly known as the Hilton Doubletree, welcomed its final guests before the pandemic.

It has been used as a Home Office migrant hotel for the past few years.

A briefing was sent to councillors explaining the latest Aberdeen asylum seeker plans - including stopping using the Patio hotel.
The Patio hotel seen from above. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Question marks remain over how long it will be used for this, with the UK Government pledging to end the use of hotels for asylum seekers by 2029.

But operators Hotel Income Company Ltd, which is based in London, have now put forward plans to spruce up the building.

Bosses have been given the council’s permission to replace metal cladding on the outside.

Police ahead of a protest at Aberdeen's former Patio hotel.
Police ahead of a protest at Aberdeen’s former Patio hotel. Image: DC Thomson

They hope to swap out the current burgundy panels, as they are “showing signs of degradation in a number of areas”.

New light grey panels would be put up in their place.

Neighbour upset over Skene Street sign

A few weeks ago, Planning Ahead revealed how the new operator of an Aberdeen city centre grocery shop had been ordered to retrospectively apply for permission for colourful new signs erected at the building.

The 55 Skene Street address was formerly the Mayar alteration and design shop. Before that it was a YMCA charity shop.

Since the application was lodged with Aberdeen City Council, people have been having their say.

The Skene Street Convenience Store, just off of Rosemount Viaduct. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Skene Street resident Clare Rochford isn’t a fan.

Her letter of objection states: “To me, the colours, fonts and especially the size of the lettering are unattractive and illuminating them is worse.”

Meanwhile, the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland also takes a dim view of the bright sign.

A letter says: “The signage is garish and inappropriate for a traditional period building, especially one in such a prominent position on the corner with Rosemount Viaduct.”

Multi-million-pound Peterhead harbour building plan

Maritime Development Ltd wants to create an energy service base at Peterhead Habour.

The building would be erected land currently lying vacant on Smith’s Embankment, and this major project would cost a whopping £5.8 million.

The site in question. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

It comes after the Peterhead Port Authority signed a major deal with the firm to lease the space.

The proposed base would provide handling and storage services for power cables and mooring lines destined for new offshore wind developments.

The harbour board has signed over the unused land to the firm. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

In the works for a while, the official planning application has recently been lodged.

Architects from Halliday Fraser Munro have explained that the huge building would be orange and blue to reflect Maritime Development Ltd’s corporate colours.

One of the bosses, George Mackintosh, recently appeared on the BBC TV show My Kind of Town to discuss the plans at the port. 

A view of the proposed energy base. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro
It would be a striking new addition to the shoreline. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

Council gurus have “encouraged the use of flood resilient materials and construction techniques” to “minimise damage” should an “extreme weather event” occur.

Does plan to expand garden ‘disrespect’ those who lost lives in battle?

Back in September, Planning Ahead revealed how a homeowner intended to turn part of a historic battlefield outside Inverurie into part of his garden.

The bloody Battle of Harlaw took place on the site in 1411, with hundreds of lives lost.

A monument to the Battle of Harlaw. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Mark and Carol Rattray live at Wester Harlaw, in a large property which hit the market for £760,000 in 2023.

The couple want to add a new “entertainment wing” at the property, along with a kitchen patio.

This work would require a bigger garden being created.

The property also comes with a 7.5acre field located behind it.
The property also comes with a 7.5 acre field located behind it. Image: Savills.

However, Westhill woman Jennifer Forster has written to the local authority pleading for the plans to be rejected.

She writes: “People should not be allowed to build on battlegrounds for their historic importance.

“I feel not enough respect is shown to these sites which are also burial grounds to fallen men.”

However, council heritage chiefs say the idea is acceptable.

The Wester Harlaw property. Image: Savills

Hospital staff support Greek food truck in plea to stay in Aberdeen park

Hungry hospital workers are coming to the aid of an Aberdeen food truck amid fears the council could force it from its spot in Westburn Park.

Just Greek opened up next to Westburn House about two years ago, but the consent came with a strict time limit.

A few weeks ago, Planning Ahead revealed how the spot had to re-apply for permission to operate at the site.

The Just Greek unit in Westburn Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The business has since written to Aberdeen City Council in the hopes of being allowed to stay there for five years.

And since then, fans have penned various letters of support to the local authority.

Who is backing the food truck?

They include Dr Riko Hatakeyama, an Aberdeen University lecturer from Kingswells, who said: “100% support!

“Just Greek is a popular and essential venue for neighbours and those working at NHS or university.”

Some of the fare on offer there. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Gemmery Diamanti, who graduated from RGU in 2024 and took a job at Aberdeen’s maternity unit, said Just Greek is a treat for her and colleagues on a Sunday shift.

She said: “It will be a shame if they close because food and service is awesome.”

Varija Ratna Koppolu, a clinical fellow at NHS Grampian, also backed the truck to stay, calling it an “essential part of the park”.

Hospital workers are said to have enjoyed a stroll to Westburn Park for a bit of Just Greek cuisine. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘I come to Westburn Park from Aberdeenshire for Just Greek!’

Rosemount resident Jordan Funcan added: “It is fantastic for the area!”

And Rebecca Reid said the Greek grub was enough to entice her in from Balmedie…

She added: “This truck offers healthy and tasty food that encourages us to visit Westburn Park.

“We opt to walk around this park simply because it has Just Greek that we can enjoy during our walk.

“If this park was to not have this, I would likely not visit and just use a local park closer to home.”

Aberdeen’s Westburn Park has seen some extra visits thanks to Just Greek. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

So what did the council say about Just Greek staying in Westburn Park?

Planning officials have now allowed the van to stay in Westburn Park – but only until 2028 rather than 2030 as requested.

They say the van could have an impact on the appearance of nearby Westburn House – which has been derelict and falling into decline for decades.

A report states: “It is considered that the retention of the building on a permanent basis would cause harm to the setting of the listed building.”

A look at Westburn House. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The planning document concludes: “It is considered that a total temporary period of five years, starting from the date of the previous permission (20 April 2023) would be appropriate in this instance.

“A further time limited permission, until 20 April 2028, would give the applicant sufficient time to explore options for an alternative, more suitable permanent building within the park.”

The Press and Journal recently revealed how Aberdeen hospital workers think a new rapid transit bus system could reduce parking chaos at ARI.

See the plans for yourself:

Conversation