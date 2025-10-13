Exclusive: What is council doing to chase debt from flop Aberdeen venue Resident X?

Scrambling Aberdeen council chiefs are refusing to say how much the city remains out of pocket on the “failed” Resident X venture.

And it has emerged no effort has been made to contact the under-fire businessman who took on the food hall’s debt-saddled books.

Newly released documents reveal the local authority continues to chase dues for the bright-shining failure, which dominates two sides of Marischal Square’s central atrium.

The Press and Journal has been in a months-long battle with Aberdeen City Council to answer questions on the £180,000-a-year lemon.

Yet when a response finally came, the property department – known as the Corporate Landlord in councilese – refused to reveal how much they were clamouring to recoup.

Freedom of Information legislation requires a response within 20 working days.

Aberdeen City Council answered in 116.

In that time, the languishing neon-lit flop cost them £23,000 as it sat empty.

Resident X launched amid high hopes

The catering catastrophe was established at a £1.26m cost to the Aberdeen taxpayer in a flagship, 10,000 sq ft corner premises on the ground floor.

Founders David Griffiths and Michael Robertson struck a deal with the Corporate Landlord to occupy the space, as long as the council paid to kit it out.

Initially a loan of £1m was agreed, though costs soared during the post-Covid inflation crisis and public spending on the Aberdam entrepreneurs’ “Instagrammers’ playground” increased by another £262,000.

On top of fit out costs, they negotiated that their first 12 months of their 15-year, £180,000-a-year, lease would be free.

However, they lasted only eight months of trading before handing back the keys and relinquishing control of the Resident X Ltd company to prolific Fife businessman Neville Taylor in August 2023.

Resident X debt-owner banned from running businesses

A prolific helmsman of “debt-ridden” firms, he quickly renamed the company AguiaRes Developments Ltd.

As it was swallowed up, he was caught up in a multi-million-pound nationwide scandal.

This January, the Insolvency Service had Taylor disqualified as a company director for “subverting” the rules and “avoiding legal duties” as creditors tried to recoup their money.

The Aberdeen food hall was not among the 12 that the watchdog used to illustrate his techniques, which resulted in assets worth more than £7.6m going missing by the time the dozen were liquidated.

But, play-by-play, his book-keeping for Res X mimics the dozen the government agency used to outline his financial wrongdoing.

Taylor earned more than £250,000 as part of the “phoenixing” scheme, designed to get around processes to recover debts when companies go bust.

Asked to comment on how he and Michael Roberson came to pass the company on to debt-dodging Taylor, David Griffiths told us in April: “We’re not commenting, mate.”

However, as the sole director of the company, Taylor’s business ban forced the winding up of the former Res X Ltd, potentially making it more difficult for Aberdeen City Council to get its money back.

How much is Aberdeen City Council still owed over Resident X?

It is unclear how much the local authority is still owed.

But we understand the £1.3m loan was expected to be paid back over the course of the 15-year lease.

Cash to pay for the fit-out, which was abandoned in the north-east corner of the premises as the costs soared, were released as architects signed off on works being completed.

When the Res X and Aberdam founders David Griffiths and Michael Robertson handed back the keys, Aberdeen City Council took ownership of all fittings, fixtures and kitchen equipment.

There was no outstanding business rates bill when they terminated the lease either.

But the above – on what they don’t owe – is all that the council is willing to share, for fear of giving prospective tenants an edge in negotiations.

In the long-awaited, “carefully considered”, Freedom of Information response, the Corporate Landlord tells us: “The council regularly makes allowances for bad debt; however the council continue to pursue Resident X for moneys due.

“We are unable to provide information regarding the debt of an ex-tenant, as this is considered commercially sensitive.

“Disclosure of such financial information would, or would be likely to, prejudice substantially the commercial interests of both the ex-tenant and Aberdeen City Council.

“Making these details public could provide competitors with unfair insight into the ex-tenant’s financial position and business affairs, and could also undermine the council’s ability to negotiate effectively in future commercial arrangements.”

Defending the terms of the lease, the council property team made it clear the rent was “not subsidised”, and that rent-free periods are “standard market practice”.

Aberdeen City Council bosses have not contacted Neville Taylor over Resident X…

Council chiefs tell us there is no outstanding debt attached to the Resident X premises.

But, they say, it has cost them approximately £152,840 since the Aberdammers moved out.

That works out at a daily rate of £200.

But that figure would include a year’s break from the approximate £70,000 business rates bill and three-months free rent afforded to follow-up act Ryan Clark and Andy Eager.

Having successfully run a number of Aberdeen hospitality venues, they could not find a way of making Resident X work.

Council co-leader Christian Allard admitted earlier this year that Resident X was “too ambitious” for its Broad Street perch, perhaps hampering efforts to rent it out again.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen City Council has confirmed there have been emails between the Corporate Landlord and Neville Taylor, Resident X Ltd or AguiaRes Developments Ltd since the August 2023 takeover.

Despite telling us they “continue to pursue” Res X monies, they “do not hold any communication to or from any of the above named”.

That might open up the possibility of debt collectors or outside legal help being enlisted to seek out cash.

But we’re told the council has not been billed for any external services in relation to the unknown, outstanding debt.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for clarification on the lack of communication as staff chase down the Resident X debt.

