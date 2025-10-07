Scott Begbie: Laughable seagull summit ideas will do nothing to deal with Aberdeen’s menace birds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Laughable seagull summit ideas will do nothing to deal with Aberdeen’s menace birds

There are countless stories of people being injured or shaken after a gull strike. It’s a trend that will only grow with the urban gull population.

Seagull summit ideas have just left Scott Begbie fuming
Scott Begie has been left spitting feathers over ideas conjured up at a seagull summit. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
By Scott Begbie

I think I’ve worked out why we have a gull problem – the guy coming up with the solutions is actually the Scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz.

You know, the one who went off down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy because he was so rubbish at scaring away birds his only hope was to get a brain from the mighty Oz.

Because let’s face it, some of the suggestions coming out of a Scottish Government summit on dealing with the menace of urban gulls can only be described as bird-brained.

Who would seriously suggest putting googly eyes on your takeaway boxes because the winged predators are scared of being stared at? Sorry, was this in a government paper or did it come out of the greatest top tips of Viz?

A gull swooping on a garden. Could any of these seagull summit ideas protect people from them? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Also, anyone who thinks gulls don’t like being stared at haven’t met the blighters strutting around on the ledge outside our office windows.

They don’t so much stare back as leave you in do doubt that if they could get through the glass they would happily recreate a scene from The Birds.

Seagull summit ideas included ‘waving arms around’

The other wheeze from the gull summit was the idea that we all go around waving our arms in the air to deter gulls from swooping.

Two things wrong with this. Firstly, the coffee and snacks we’re carrying – and which the gulls are after – would go flying everywhere. Secondly, we’d look like we were off our heads.

Could new Union Street bunting deter seagull attacks?Could new Union Street bunting deter seagull attacks?
Seagulls dominate the Union Street skyline. Image: Roddie Reid/Kamni Thomson/Kenny Elrick

I’m just surprised no one suggested putting those wavy air-filled giant stick figures from car dealerships on every corner as gull scarers.

Which actually makes more sense than drawing eyes on your fish and chip wrappers or doing the funky gibbon while you’re out for a walk.

The sad thing is the dangers posed by urban gulls in Aberdeen and other communities are no laughing matter. They are filthy scavengers with a taste for attacking humans to either mug them for their food or ward them off from glaikit chicks wandering in traffic.

Seagulls can turn aggressive to protect their young. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

There are countless stories of people being injured or shaken after a gull strike. It’s a trend that will only grow with the urban gull population.

Many had pinned their hopes on this gull summit coming up with sensible ways of protecting people and of humanely curbing the gull populations in places where they pose a threat. That possibility seems distant now.

‘Worst thing is having to agree with Douglas Ross’

The worst thing about the sorry affair is that I have to agree with Tory MSP Douglas Ross. That’s a sentence I never though I would write.

Douglas Ross claimed he was assaulted at a Holyrood meeting when trying to make points about seagulls. Image: PA.

What do you think should be done with Aberdeen’s seagulls? Let us know in our comments section below

He called this summit a “sham” and I can’t think of a more apt description, seeing as it excluded councillors, community councillors and other organisations calling for a solution.

In response to Mr Ross’s comments, Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie assured the concerns are being taken seriously and the government will take action.

Good. Let’s see you then – or are we waiting for the Scarecrow to get his diploma from Oz the Great and Powerful?

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

