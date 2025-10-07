Scott Begbie: Laughable seagull summit ideas will do nothing to deal with Aberdeen’s menace birds

I think I’ve worked out why we have a gull problem – the guy coming up with the solutions is actually the Scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz.

You know, the one who went off down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy because he was so rubbish at scaring away birds his only hope was to get a brain from the mighty Oz.

Because let’s face it, some of the suggestions coming out of a Scottish Government summit on dealing with the menace of urban gulls can only be described as bird-brained.

Who would seriously suggest putting googly eyes on your takeaway boxes because the winged predators are scared of being stared at? Sorry, was this in a government paper or did it come out of the greatest top tips of Viz?

Also, anyone who thinks gulls don’t like being stared at haven’t met the blighters strutting around on the ledge outside our office windows.

They don’t so much stare back as leave you in do doubt that if they could get through the glass they would happily recreate a scene from The Birds.

Seagull summit ideas included ‘waving arms around’

The other wheeze from the gull summit was the idea that we all go around waving our arms in the air to deter gulls from swooping.

Two things wrong with this. Firstly, the coffee and snacks we’re carrying – and which the gulls are after – would go flying everywhere. Secondly, we’d look like we were off our heads.

I’m just surprised no one suggested putting those wavy air-filled giant stick figures from car dealerships on every corner as gull scarers.

Which actually makes more sense than drawing eyes on your fish and chip wrappers or doing the funky gibbon while you’re out for a walk.

The sad thing is the dangers posed by urban gulls in Aberdeen and other communities are no laughing matter. They are filthy scavengers with a taste for attacking humans to either mug them for their food or ward them off from glaikit chicks wandering in traffic.

There are countless stories of people being injured or shaken after a gull strike. It’s a trend that will only grow with the urban gull population.

Many had pinned their hopes on this gull summit coming up with sensible ways of protecting people and of humanely curbing the gull populations in places where they pose a threat. That possibility seems distant now.

‘Worst thing is having to agree with Douglas Ross’

The worst thing about the sorry affair is that I have to agree with Tory MSP Douglas Ross. That’s a sentence I never though I would write.

What do you think should be done with Aberdeen’s seagulls? Let us know in our comments section below

He called this summit a “sham” and I can’t think of a more apt description, seeing as it excluded councillors, community councillors and other organisations calling for a solution.

In response to Mr Ross’s comments, Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie assured the concerns are being taken seriously and the government will take action.

Good. Let’s see you then – or are we waiting for the Scarecrow to get his diploma from Oz the Great and Powerful?

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

Read more: