West end restaurant Amuse in legal wrangle over delivery lorries using narrow lane as neighbours complain

Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish is entangled in a legal spat over lorries using the narrow Rubislaw Terrace Lane to deliver goods to the swanky west end restaurant.

Meanwhile, a farm is looking to capitalise on the Deeside tourism boom, and an auto parts store is plotting a six-figure expansion in Aberdeen.

These and more feature in Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Twice a week, we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

But first, we start with plans for a new sports field in Newmachar.

Newmachar football pitches approved

First up, plans for a junior football club’s expansion have been approved.

Newmachar United’s roots can be traced back to 1983, when they began with one team, but the club has now grown into a thriving community club.

Over the years, the team developed new facilities and partnerships through a merger with another local club and the addition of Newmachar Juniors.

Today, the club has over 250 members across 10 age groups, holds the SFA Quality Mark Silver Award, and operates as an inclusive registered charity supporting football for all.

And now Newmachar United are looking to keep this up, by building two new pitches just off the AWPR.

What are the plans?

Drawings show how the land near Goval would be turned into two grass playing fields, along with containers being installed for use as changing facilities.

Club bosses say these upgraded pitches are needed as their current home doesn’t comply with the Scottish Youth FA requirements.

Papers reveal that the current pitches require a “high level of maintenance to keep them in a safe state to allow the children to continue to use them”.

Council planners gave the go-ahead to the plans after saying they would provide positive benefits not just to Newmachar, but the wider area also.

Dinnet Garage to add new workshop

Over to Royal Deeside next, where a local mechanics has been given approval for an expansion.

Dinnet Garage has submitted plans to extend their current site off the A93, adding an extra workshop.

The garage, headed up by Scott McHardy, opened up in 2009, and specialises in Fiat motorhomes passing through the north-east’s most popular tourism corridor.

The current layout already has an MOT bay joined on to the showroom, but new plans show a second garage also attached to the offices.

Planners approved the proposals with no qualms about the design or layout of the extension.

Ballater booze shop plots expansion

Staying in Deeside, where plans to turn a former Ballater cafe into a spirits store have been given the seal of approval.

Brothers Mungo and Guy Finlayson opened their booze shop, The Strong Water Co, on Banchory’s high street in 2019.

They wanted to “bring back the old-school buying experience”, helping customers pick the perfect bottle for any occasion with their expertise on a vast range of tipples.

Their selection includes wine, gin, whisky, champagne and beer from all over the world, as well as some exclusive options such as a 50-year-old Glenlivet priced at £14,750.

And now, they hope to take their business to the next level with this new store and tasting room in Ballater…

What will tasting room look like?

The extension at the building, which was previously used for storage, would be turned into the tasting room – with a specialist off-licence taking over the former cafe space.

Architects say this space would require a major refurbishment as the walls were damaged during Storm Frank back in 2015, and have since been only temporarily repaired..

What did locals say about it?

The plan was a huge hit with Deeside locals.

Aboyne’s Callum Lockerbie said he runs a touring company, and the tasting room would be “a great asset to this shop and the area”.

He told the council: “Not only would this be highly beneficial to my business and many others like mine, but it would also be very beneficial to locals and visitors.

“I know the two brothers applying for the permission through business and what they have done with the Banchory shop has been incredible.

“My clients from around the world all also sing their praises and really appreciate what they offer.”

Thor Holt, a confidence advisor from Peterculter, also backed the idea – saying the brothers had already brought a “genuinely high quality offering” to the area.

Daniel Massie, from Drumoak, added: “The addition of the tasting room will provide a great space for the wider Deeside community to hold events and gather.”

Was everyone for it?

However, a rival shop owner attempted to shoot the plans down.

Dylan Wren, who runs the Caledonian Collectibles whisky shop opposite the unit at 5 Bridge Street, pleaded with the council to refuse the new operation.

Mr Wren revealed that he had considered moving across the road to this bigger premises when the closed cafe became available to rent.

His email to the council states: “I immediately thought about a larger property for my off licence at 5 Bridge Street right across the road. ”

However, Mr Wren’s licensing matters were all dealt with by “one of Scotland’s most brilliant licensing lawyers late Janet Hood”.

Mrs Hood died in May 2024.

She advised that he would need a new alcohol licence for the new premises.

But Mr Wren considered it “extremely unlikely” he would be granted one, as Ballater is “considered having higher-than-average availability of alcohol in terms of Aberdeenshire”.

His objection states: “The new premises licence, especially off-licence, is extremely unlikely and almost certain not to be approved.

“Otherwise we would have gone ahead.”

‘It is an awkward situation’

Mr Wren’s letter concludes: “I understand that competition is not a ground for objection.

“But for the close community in the village of Ballater it is an awkward situation when somebody wants to open a new whisky and wine shop not on the other end of the village but right across the door from the established whisky and wine shop.”

However, council planners gave the Finlayson brothers the nod.

They stated: “Licence requirements are not a material consideration and there is a separate process and legislative framework to manage licence requirements.”

Dingbros expansion planned in Aberdeen

Another workshop expansion next, but this time over in Aberdeen.

Bosses at national firm Dingbros are looking to add a reception area and offices to their warehouse on Whitemyres Avenue.

The business was founded by the Dingwall brothers in Fraserburgh in 1973, and has since grown to operating stores all across Scotland.

Dingbros specialise in spare parts and consumables for mechanics, and runs a trade-only model.

Papers reveal this expansion would cost around £200,000.

Strathdon glamping pods plan to go ahead

A farm will soon try to capitalise on the Cairngorms’ tourism boom with intriguing accommodation.

Ashley Anderson, of Ardgeith Farm near Strathdon, has been given permission to build two glamping pods on her grounds near the village of Heugh-head.

The posh tents will be erected in a picturesque location overlooking a pond formerly used for fishing.

Papers say that the site will be marketed as a “peaceful holiday accommodation in the countryside” and that “excessive noise or unfriendly behaviour” won’t be a problem.

Each pod would be a single storey three-bed lodge, with a porch including a hot tub.

Why does farm want to build glamping pods?

Mr Anderson is looking to capitalise in the strong tourism industry of the area.

Scores of Germans and Americans have been flocking t0 Royal Deeside in recent years to get a taste of Scotland, and visit the monarchies north-east getaway.

Papers say that the farm is aiming to earn big from the “rich tourism” of the region, and will “increase footfall to local businesses”.

Planners decided to give the proposals the green light, adding that it “contributes to accommodation for visitors… and the economy”.

Amuse deliveries row on Rubislaw Terrace Lane

And finally, a swanky restaurant in Aberdeen’s west end is hoping to tweak some planning rules amid a spat with neighbours to the rear of the venue.

Michelin guide chef Kevin Dalgleish has recently put in plans for an expansion at his Amuse venue on Queen’s Terrace.

As covered in Planning Ahead, bosses want to carry out a string of internal alterations to create a new private dining area, with its own carvery, at the Queen’s Terrace destination.

This would mean “reconfiguring” the existing toilets.

But it all comes against a backdrop of growing tensions with neighbours.

And now Amuse is seeking to resolve a long-running wrangle over its use of Rubislaw Terrace Lane for deliveries…

Why were locals unhappy with Amuse?

Previous plans to expand into former oil offices were met with backlash from locals over disruption caused by deliveries to the restaurant.

At the time, Albert Terrace resident Sheena Stirton bemoaned an increase in delivery vehicles at the back of her property.

Christine Bradbury also wrote to the council about “more deliveries blocking access to the back lane and garages”.

Carol Bradbury added: “The number of waste management/recycling trucks and delivery vans using Rubislaw Terrace Lane has increased tremendously since Amuse opened.”

She said this “impacts greatly on the residents of Albert Terrace who park in garages and parking areas at the back of their properties”.

So what does Amuse plan now?

Now, restaurant chiefs are asking the council to rewrite existing rules so they are officially allowed to accept deliveries at the back of the premises.

They argue that having to carry huge boxes and kegs down the “steep and narrow” steps at the front is dangerous.

This is despite original planning papers stipulating that this should be the only way for goods to be brought in.

But seeing as this was over a decade ago now, bosses are asking for written permission to be issued.

They say that no “enforcement action” has taken place since the restaurant opened, and that due to the time passed, it should now be “considered to be lawful”.

