Flumes destroyed as Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre demolition ramps up

The Demolition of Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre is ramping up with diggers tearing down the seaside complex’s most famous feature.

New images show excavators tearing away the flumes to the west of the building, with the slides expected to be gone for good by the end of Monday.

The centre has lain empty for two-and-a-half years since being shuttered as part of controversial council budget cuts.

The preparation phase began two weeks ago, with one wall being knocked down to allow access to the games hall.

Council chiefs expect the building to be fully flattened by the end of the year.

Diggers tear down flumes at Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre

Bonnybridge-based firm Central Demolition Ltd have been contracted to take down the flumes, with the slides being torn apart today.

The total cost of knocking down the beleaguered sports complex is around £500,000.

Last week, workmen were also spotted inside stripping the internal fittings in advance of demolition.

Two diggers and a telehandler could be seen on the site today.

Read more: