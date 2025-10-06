Flumes destroyed as Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre demolition ramps up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Flumes destroyed as Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre demolition ramps up

New pictures show the beloved slides being torn down as the facility is due to be flattened within months.

By Isaac Buchan
Excavators have moved in as the Beach Leisure Centre nears the end of its lifespan. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
The Demolition of Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre is ramping up with diggers tearing down the seaside complex’s most famous feature.

New images show excavators tearing away the flumes to the west of the building, with the slides expected to be gone for good by the end of Monday.

The centre has lain empty for two-and-a-half years since being shuttered as part of controversial council budget cuts.

The preparation phase began two weeks ago, with one wall being knocked down to allow access to the games hall.

Council chiefs expect the building to be fully flattened by the end of the year.

Diggers tear down flumes at Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre

Debris covered the ground to the rear of the Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
Bonnybridge-based firm Central Demolition Ltd have been contracted to take down the flumes, with the slides being torn apart today.

The total cost of knocking down the beleaguered sports complex is around £500,000.

Diggers have been seen tearing down the flumes to the rear of the Beach Leisure Centre. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
The claw has been ripping away at the sorry structure all morning. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
The Beach Leisure Centre closed in 2023 following budget cuts to Sport Aberdeen. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Last week, workmen were also spotted inside stripping the internal fittings in advance of demolition.

Two diggers and a telehandler could be seen on the site today.

Work is underway at the sports complex to tear it down. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

