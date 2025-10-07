Union Square M&S revamp fully complete as bosses say ‘demand forced us to extend hours’

Bosses say “customer demand” has forced a rethink on opening hours at the transformed Union Square Marks and Spencer – as the major revamp project now concludes.

The spruced up Union Square M&S opened in April, with the food hall proving a smash hit with shoppers, but there was still work on some departments taking place.

The fully completed store is officially launching this Friday, marking the end of the major makeover.

This includes an expanded fashion, home and beauty offering.

The new opening hours will now see the store stay open from 8am to 9pm Monday to Saturday, enabling customers to “take advantage of more affordable evening parking rates”.

What can you find in the Union Square M&S store?

The transformed Union Square store boasts a 48,000 sq ft fashion, home and beauty department, showcasing popular M&S brands.

The beauty department has tripled in size as part of the works.

Cheryl Bradford, fashion, home and beauty manager at the M&S Union Square store, said the space had been designed to “create an inspiring and seamless shopping experience”.

What’s does the Union Square M&S food hall have to offer?

Since launching in April, the expanded 18,900 sq ft foodhall has proven to be a hit with customers.

Luke Smith, store manager at the M&S Union Square store said: “Our extended hours provide greater flexibility for customers, whether they’re popping in after work or planning a special shopping trip.”

The city centre flagship shop closed around the same time as the upgraded Union Square shop opened.

