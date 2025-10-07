Union Square M&S revamp fully complete as bosses say ‘demand forced us to extend hours’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Square M&S revamp fully complete as bosses say ‘demand forced us to extend hours’

The fully revamped Union Square store is officially launching on Friday.

The reopening of the Union Square M&S was marked by Jane Green, store Manager Luke Smith and Linda O'Rawe with a ribbon cutting.
The reopening of the Union Square M&S was marked by Jane Green, store Manager Luke Smith and Linda O'Rawe with a ribbon cutting. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

Bosses say “customer demand” has forced a rethink on opening hours at the transformed Union Square Marks and Spencer – as the major revamp project now concludes.

The spruced up Union Square M&S opened in April, with the food hall proving a smash hit with shoppers, but there was still work on some departments taking place.

The fully completed store is officially launching this Friday, marking the end of the major makeover.

This includes an expanded fashion, home and beauty offering.

The new opening hours will now see the store stay open from 8am to 9pm Monday to Saturday, enabling customers to “take advantage of more affordable evening parking rates”.

The completed Union Square Marks and Spencer store is officially launching on Friday. Image: Marks and Spencer.

What can you find in the Union Square M&S store?

The transformed Union Square store boasts a 48,000 sq ft fashion, home and beauty department, showcasing popular M&S brands.

The beauty department has tripled in size as part of the works.

Cheryl Bradford, fashion, home and beauty manager at the M&S Union Square store, said the space had been designed to “create an inspiring and seamless shopping experience”.

A glimpse inside the Union Square Marks and Spencer store. Image: Marks and Spencer.

What’s does the Union Square M&S food hall have to offer?

Since launching in April, the expanded 18,900 sq ft foodhall has proven to be a hit with customers.

Luke Smith, store manager at the M&S Union Square store said: “Our extended hours provide greater flexibility for customers, whether they’re popping in after work or planning a special shopping trip.”

The Union Square M&S foodhall has been transformed. Image: Marks and Spencer

The city centre flagship shop closed around the same time as the upgraded Union Square shop opened.

