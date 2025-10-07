Council urged to get deal done on Aberdeen Beach stadium plan – as rival reveals how Dons ‘would like to see Pittodrie land transformed’

A top Tory councillor has said that council leaders are “under pressure” to deliver on Aberdeen stadium plans at the beach sooner rather than later.

Aberdeen City Council’s Conservative group leader Richard Brooks said that with local elections scheduled for 2027, now is the time to strike a deal with the club.

This comes following a meeting between council leaders and Dons top brass, as Dave Cormack tried to sell the idea of the beach stadium being a money-maker for the local economy.

Mr Brooks said the figures put forward in the Aberdeen FC chairman’s pitch would “blow you away”.

On Saturday, a new study commissioned by the club revealed that a new stadium at the beach would inject £1.6 billion into the local economy over the next 30 years.

How did crunch beach stadium talks go?

Speaking from the ongoing Tory party conference in Manchester, Mr Brooks said he left the crunch talks thinking that things went “very well”.

The Conservative leader said: “I think Dave Cormack and Alan Burrows did a fantastic job in presenting new facts and figures from a very credible investigation and research on the economic benefits to our city of a new stadium.

“I really feel that this is something that, even if you don’t like football, you’re going to be blown away with what this could bring to the economic future of Aberdeen.”

He added that himself, and Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik, were both “very positive” after leaving Pittodrie.

These new stats from the club say that a new stadium at the beach would inject an additional £32 million a year into the local economy.

Have they agreed who will foot the bill for Aberdeen stadium plans?

The £80 million question which seems to have been the main stumbling block so far is who will pay for a new seaside ground?

Writing for The P&J in August, Mr Cormack reaffirmed that “the club will pay its fair share”.

And during the meeting on Friday, this point was yet again hammered home by the Dons’ chairman, according to Mr Brooks.

The Tory leader explained: “They’re not expecting the council to foot the bill for all this. This is not the way they’re approaching it.

“They’ll be looking for investors and sponsors… Very similar to what Dave Cormack has seen in America.

“Obviously with it being a community stadium, the council will have to be in partnership with them, but whilst leading it, it won’t all be about the football club.”

What would council do with Pittodrie land?

The Dons chief had previously floated the idea of giving the council the land at Pittodrie to try and get Aberdeen stadium plans over the line.

And this was once again brought up during the crunch talks.

The Tory leader told The P&J: “He’s offered the land, and they (the club) said they would manage it, but they would love to see the council come along and put some more 4G football pitches there.

“I think we’ve got half the amount of 4G pitches for young people when compared to, say, Glasgow.

“Cormack Park at the moment is booked out completely with the football pitches they’ve got.”

‘Administration are under pressure to get something done’

The next local elections are pencilled in for May 2027, with Mr Brooks saying that the current SNP-Lib Dem administration are “under pressure” to get a deal over the line.

The Tory leader said: “I think the administration, and this is my perception, they’re under pressure to put something in motion that will have their name on it when it’s finished in a few years’ time, whether they’re an administration or not.

“A bit like Union Terrace Gardens for the last administration. They pushed it through, pushed it through, just didn’t get it over the line, but everyone will remember that it was the last administration that really went for the renovation of Union Terrace Gardens.”

Giving his view on how the chinwag with Dons chiefs went, council co-leader Christian Allard said it was a “very good meeting and presentation”.

He told The P&J: “Councillor Yuill and I meet the club regularly, for Councillor Brooks and Councillor Malik it would have been their first meeting and they both sought clarifications.

“The next stage is the club finalising their report and sharing it with us, I am looking forward to receiving it.”

