Miller and Carter reveals plan to open new steakhouse at Bridge of Dee

The popular restaurant has submitted plans for a new Aberdeen location.

By Sophie Farquharson
Miller and Carter could take over a Kincorth restaurant.
Miller and Carter could be set to open a steakhouse at the Bridge of Dee with plans submitted for a new restaurant.

The chain currently has one Aberdeen diner at the bottom of Union Street.

Now plans have been submitted for a second restaurant over in Kincorth.

The steakhouse chain is owned by UK hospitality company Mitchells and Butlers, which owns the existing venue at the location.

Where is the Miller and Carter Bridge of Dee location?

Papers indicate that the steakhouse would take over the Ghillies Lair venue, just off Great Southern Road beside the River Dee.

The Ghillies Lair, also owned by Mitchells and Butlers, is a family friendly restaurant known for its rotisserie chicken.

What are the Miller and Carter Bridge of Dee plans?

Papers have been submitted to Aberdeen City Council revealing how the steakhouse chain would transform the appearance of the building if the plans are rubber-stamped.

These include illuminated signs with a glowing version of the Miller and Carter logo.

There is no suggestion in the documents that this new branch would replace the Granite Mile restaurant.

You can see the plans for yourself here.

What do you think about the Miller and Carter plans for a restaurant in Bridge of Dee? Let us know in our comments section below

