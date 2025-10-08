ARI staff say new rapid bus plan ‘could solve parking chaos’ at hospital

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary staff say that a multi-million-pound public transport scheme could reduce parking chaos around the hospital.

Public talks for the Aberdeen Rapid Transit project, which has been in the works for almost three years, launched yesterday at the Foresterhill site.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils, First Bus, Stagecoach and the regional transport body Nestrans are all working together to turn the scheme into a reality.

This could see 36 electric “tram-style” busses running along two routes that criss-cross through the city, using special lanes and stops to drastically slash journey times.

They would run along two lines, with one going from Blackdog to Westhill – and stopping off at ARI.

What is the ARI parking problem?

Earlier this year, NHS staff won a years-long fight to use the multi-storey car park there.

The Lady Helen parking centre was opened in 2018, but originally was only intended for visitors.

During the row over its use, workers laid bare their angst at the parking chaos at the hospital and on surrounding streets.

NHS employees had been pleading for the change for some time, with some staff having to arrive hours before their shift just to get a space in the busy car park.

The Foresterhill Health Campus is also surrounded by a controlled parking zone, meaning it’s strictly intended for residents who pay to park outside their homes – further exacerbating the issue.

Local authority bosses have put a two-year timescale on the change, meaning the multi-storey car park could revert back to being for only visitors and patients in 2027.

So how could Aberdeen Rapid Transit help ARI staff?

Worker Natalia Niezgoda was among those taking in the proposals as stands were erected at the main entrance to ARI for hours on Tuesday.

She thinks the scheme is a “great initiative”.

Natalia added: “Some of my friends have had issues getting into work in the morning.

“Especially with the hours we work, having better transport would be such a massive help for so many people.”

Khushi Luthra, who also works there, said it would help to provide a “convenient way to get to and from work easily”.

‘Aberdeen Rapid Transit could open up bus as an option for ARI staff’

Zoe Cahoon, is a lab technician and has worked at the site for 17 years.

She said the tram-like transport proposed “sounds really good” due to the location of the routes.

She added: “I think the issue for me with bussing to work has been that it doesn’t really come here without having to stop in town first.

“And that has put me off because it just adds so much to your journey.

“Before the multi-storey it was really quite bad and, even with the multi-storey, you just don’t know if you can park there.

“I’ve had to park on the street, it’s quite a walk sometimes and you’re not sure if your car is secure.

“It could open up that option of being able to use public transport, so it could be a good option.”

Marie Clare has worked in the NHS for two years, and is one of the breast radiographers at the hospital.

Marie said she “would definitely consider using the service if it came down her way”.

She said that she currently has to come to work earlier just to get a spot in the “busy car park”.

Marie added that if permits were to be brought back in she wouldn’t be able to drive any more, meaning she would have to get two busses to reach work or walk 45 minutes.

The NHS worker also thinks that the ART could “make it easier for patients to park too”.

“It might take some of the stress of them and patients can take the bus too, so it will be good for that,” she added.

