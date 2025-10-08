Exclusive: Rainbow City Taxis buys ComCab Aberdeen in major bid to boost fleet numbers

Rainbow City Taxis has bought out cabbie rivals ComCab Aberdeen.

The firm confirmed to staff that the purchase was completed today, with the company’s fleet now reach 500 vehicles.

The two businesses are expected to fully merge next week, with boss Russell McLeod saying the move “underlines his firms commitment to Aberdeen”.

Details of Rainbow City Taxis takeover revealed

ComCab Aberdeen was launched in 1953, making it the city’s longest established taxi firm.

Today, it boasts of an “industry-leading passenger app”, while it started a taxi training school in 2022 to get more skilled cabbies into the trade.

In the message sent to staff today, Rainbow City Taxis explained that they had “successfully concluded a deal” to purchase ComCab Aberdeen.

This takeover now means that Rainbow City Taxis’ fleet will include more than 500 vehicles.

The announcement also says that full integration of the two businesses will be complete around Monday, October 19.

Further meetings with staff and drivers will take place in due course.

Mr McLeod told The P&J: “We have always been proud of our heritage, servicing the citizens and visitors of Aberdeen for over 42 years.

“We are excited by this acquisition which will increase Rainbow’s fleet to nearly 500 vehicles, underlines our commitment to Aberdeen and the valued customers we serve and enables us to continue to represent ‘’Altogether A Better Service’’.

What could this mean for future of taxi industry?

This comes less than two months after councillors approved a major shake-up to the way the taxi industry is governed in the city, with a rejigging of representatives on the trade board.

Councillors voted through these major changes to the Taxi and Private Hire Car Consultation Group, who steer the local authority through its decision-making on all issues relating to the industry.

The previous setup had only one representative for all licensed taxi booking offices during these meetings with the council.

That representative was Rainbow City Taxis boss Russell McLeod.

The group is now made up of a number of taxi companies across the city, Uber, and Aberdeen International Airport.

With this buyout, Mr McLeod is now the head of two out of seven firms on the board.

Rainbow City Taxis and ComCab have been approached for comment.

